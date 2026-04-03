WestJet adding fuel surcharge to companion voucher bookings

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12 comments

  1. Anonymous
    April 5, 2026 at 2:31 pm

    Can you imagine.
    Hey boss I’m going to need any extra $50 a day for a fuel surcharge to be able to come into work.

  2. Bern
    April 5, 2026 at 9:28 am

    Just another reason NOT to fly Westjet (voted north americas worst airline)

  3. James Stephenson
    April 4, 2026 at 9:52 am

    I am oh so glad I do not fly. Anywhere. I reasoned a long time ago its just not worth it. To spend over a $1000 to fly from Regina to Kelowna and back again on my first flight ever was a a joke . A total of about 90 minutes in the air. Meanwhile it took three hours to go through security, get screened etc. I will never throw my money away like that again.

  4. Anonymous
    April 4, 2026 at 9:46 am

    How many of you complaining actually fly using the companion fare? And if you fly, do you fly westjet? why is westjet the bad airline when american and european airlines are doing the same thing? Why don’t you talk to dipsh*t carney and ask him to reduce or remove some taxes from fuel? Many countries in the world are helping their citizens with reduction in fuel taxes but what did carney do? Increase taxes by 16%. So many libs who know nothing except to place the blame everywhere except where it belongs, on Ottawa.

  5. Anonymous
    April 4, 2026 at 8:51 am

    Israel’s fault. They are the most destabilizing, maniacal state in the world, by far. They must be absolutely destroyed

  6. Brent Kruger
    April 3, 2026 at 10:13 pm

    How stupid do they think we are… this won’t be a temporary surcharge.

  7. Anonymous
    April 3, 2026 at 8:40 pm

    “Temporary”, sure, just like grocery prices.

  8. Duke
    April 3, 2026 at 6:28 pm

    Anon “There’s no reason whatsoever for Canada to be dependent on foreign oil and gas”
    Because we can’t refine enough of our type of oil. It’s cheaper to import oil than build more refineries that can process our oil. Ask D. Smith why she isn’t building more refineries? Same issue the US is having. They still need to import oil despite being the biggest raw oil in the world.

  9. TypicalWestJet
    April 3, 2026 at 5:23 pm

    WestJet being WestJet. I love when they say temporary… it never is.

  10. lee smith
    April 3, 2026 at 5:07 pm

    here we go with the “surcharges” it just means that we are being duped yet again

  11. Willow
    April 3, 2026 at 4:32 pm

    Anyone who believes this is temporary is dreaming once a charge or fee goes on it never comes off. Another reason for Canada to be using their own oil and gas and not to be reliant on other countries. After all didn’t Carney promise to Canadians to make Canada self reliant.

  12. Anon.
    April 3, 2026 at 4:18 pm

    There’s no reason whatsoever for Canada to be dependent on foreign oil and gas.

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Consumer

WestJet adding fuel surcharge to companion voucher bookings

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted April 3, 2026 3:03 pm
4 min read
Click to play video: 'Airlines hike fares as Iran war sparks jet fuel shortage fears'
Airlines hike fares as Iran war sparks jet fuel shortage fears
The Strait of Hormuz is effectively shut down because of the U.S. and Israel's war on Iran, which is creating a shortage of aviation fuel. Redmond Shannon looks at how the airline industry is trying to cope.
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The impact of higher fuel prices due to violence in the Middle East is now starting to show up in more places, including flight bookings.

WestJet will begin charging more for customers to use one of the perks included in their annual rewards membership, due to aviation fuel skyrocketing in price.

Beginning April 8, WestJet said it will introduce a temporary fuel surcharge of $60 on all bookings made with a companion voucher.

The vouchers are part of WestJet’s Mastercard credit card and rewards programs, allowing the account holder who buys a round trip for themself to get a reduced fare for a second guest on the same itinerary.

WestJet said the new $60 fee will be reflected in the “other ATC” (air transportation charges) portion of companion voucher bookings.

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An email to rewards members said companion voucher bookings completed before April 8 will not be affected.

WestJet said while regular airfares can be adjusted several times a day and have greater pricing flexibility, the price of companion vouchers is a fixed amount by region and cabin.

The current cost for WestJet members to cash in their round-trip companion vouchers is:

Within Canada or to/from continental U.S.:
UltraBasic, Econo, EconoFlex: $119 (plus taxes, fees, charges and other ATC)
Premium or Premium Flex: $219 (plus taxes, fees, charges and other ATC)

Elsewhere in the world:
UltraBasic, Econo, EconoFlex: $399 (plus taxes, fees, charges and other ATC)
Premium or Premium Flex: $499 (plus taxes, fees, charges and other ATC)

The Calgary-based airline said it will continue to assess the surcharge and adjust as conditions allow.

“Fuel is the largest contributor to airline operating costs, and a temporary surcharge helps us manage the recent surge in fuel prices,” a spokesperson said in a statement to Global News on Friday.

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“While airfares can be adjusted and have greater flexibility in pricing, the nature of our companion vouchers does not allow for this same flexibility.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "While airfares can be adjusted and have greater flexibility in pricing, the nature of our companion vouchers does not allow for this same flexibility."

WestJet did not say how long the temporary fuel surcharge will remain in place but told its customers it would be removed “once jet fuel prices return to normal levels.”

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In the month since the Israel-United States attack on Iran resulted in the shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz ocean passage, experts have warned that an increase in energy costs would be passed on to consumers as major shortages were forecasted.

Click to play video: 'Soaring fuel costs impacting package deliveries, food prices in Canada'
Soaring fuel costs impacting package deliveries, food prices in Canada

About one-fifth of the world’s oil supply — 20 million barrels per day — travels through the waterway between Iran and the Arabian Peninsula on its way to the open seas and then to global customers.

With fuel not passing through the strait, crude has now soared to its highest price in years and its derivatives — jet fuel, diesel and gasoline — have also shot up significantly.

The price of heavy fuel oil — used to power container ships and other large vessels — at the world’s top 20 refuelling hubs has nearly doubled since the U.S. and Israel launched attacks in late February, according to figures from data platform Ship & Bunker.

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Jet fuel, diesel and gasoline all derive from crude, making them sensitive to any swerve in its price.

But aviation fuel has come under the greatest pressure, according to Sparta Commodities analyst June Goh. Jet kerosene tends to see the lowest inventories because it needs to be stored in specialized tanks, she said.

Click to play video: 'Iran war: Rising oil prices put financial pressure on Canadians'
Iran war: Rising oil prices put financial pressure on Canadians

Consumers have been feeling the jump in the price of oil and its derivatives at the pumps and on their plane fares for weeks now, with no end in sight.

Airfreight, which has seen demand rise amid the dearth of container ship voyages, is also costing more as aviation fuel prices skyrocket.

“You’re going to start having money tacked on to making any transport movement,” said John Corey, president of the Freight Management Association of Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

“Ultimately, that’s going to flow through and the consumer is going to pay for that.”

Click to play video: 'Middle East airspace shutdown creates travel chaos'
Middle East airspace shutdown creates travel chaos

Fuel often marks airlines’ highest cost. Air Canada spent more than $5.1 billion on it in 2024, amounting to 24 per cent of the carrier’s operating costs — its largest expense.

“The recent sharp increase due to the situation in Iran has already made operating flights more expensive. Based on this, it’s likely further pricing adjustments may be needed,” WestJet spokeswoman Julia Kaiser warned in an email in mid-March.

Last month, Air Transat tacked on higher fuel surcharges for flights to Europe while large international airlines Air New Zealand, Australia’s Qantas Airways and Scandinavia’s SAS also announced price hikes abroad.

— With files from The Associated Press and The Canadian Press

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