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The Curator

7 spring fashion & beauty staples available at Walmart Canada

By Susie Wall The Curator Team
Posted April 23, 2026 8:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Shop the show: Summer fashion deals you can’t miss'
Shop the show: Summer fashion deals you can’t miss
Shop the show: Summer fashion deals you can’t miss
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether it’s a chic spring vibe or a beauty glow-up right on cue for the welcome arrival of warmer temps, the key to a fresh new season (and self!) is to begin by curating even the most simple, everyday moments with care. Running errands, grabbing lunch downtown or floating between meetings–little moments can be big. And looking your best will help pave the way. Read on for seven fashion and beauty picks from Walmart Canada that will help you feel confident all season long.

 

Devoted Eyelet Shorts
These flirty eyelet shorts will pair perfectly with your favourite (slightly faded) denim shirt or a sharp black tee and gold earring stack. Better yet, shake them up with a rolled-sleeve boyfriend blazer and platform sandals for summer nights. Also available in black and sage green. Fit is true to size.
$24.98 at Walmart Canada
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Madden NYC Crochet Sandals
Crochet flatform sandals like these versions from Madden NYC are a rock steady three-season staple. Try yours with a maxi column skirt and puffed-shoulder blouse for office days. Weekend time? Throw them on with your bikini and a peekaboo pool coverup and boom! You are the definition of sweet-chic.
$39.97 at Walmart Canada

 

Mexx Navy Dress
There is nothing more elegant in summer than a midi market dress in navy. This version from Mexx has an embroidery detail along the hemline and a charming ¾ rolled sleeve. Parfait!
$39.97 at Walmart Canada

 

Time and Tru Basket Tote
Just think of this straw basket tote as a (pretend) trip to France at your fingertips. Perfect as your daily tote, poolside carryall or even a market-style bag for a small grocery run. Time and Tru has created this slimline, high style sac for pretty much any warm weather occasion.
$35 at Walmart Canada
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You may also like:

No Boundaries Tortoise Oval Sunglasses – $9.97
Fruit of the Loom Men’s Prints & Stripes Boxer Shorts – $20.97
Avia Women’s Athletic Sneakers – $34.97

 

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Sunscreen
La Roch-Posay is the brand my dermatologist recommends for me, time after time. Trusted, science-backed and with a new invisible finish (read: you won’t look like a ghost), this product glides on for year-round, reliable protection. Extra points for the sensitive skin designation–we’re here for it.
$35.95 at Walmart Canada

 

Dove Strawberry Crumb Cake Body Cream
Treat yourself! Dove has teamed up with the cult status Crumbl cookie brand to create this Strawberry Crumb Cake-scented body scrub. Whipped and lightweight, a droolworthy scent (without the calories!) and it’ll look so darn sweet on your shower ledge.
$10.86 at Walmart Canada
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La Roche-Posay Effaclar Purifying Foaming Gel
I wear makeup (and sunscreen!) pretty much every day. This purifying foaming gel cleanser by La Roche-Posay is ideal for those of us with sensitive, mildly acne-prone skin.
$23.95 at Walmart Canada

 

You may also like:

DAISE Peptide Lip Butter Balm – $7.97
Marc Anthony Strictly Curls Curl to Straight Ultimate Blowout – $11.94
medicube PDRN Pink Collagen Capsule Cream – $31.97
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