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The Way Day Sale at Wayfair is here, offering incredible savings—up to 80% off—on everything from functional furniture to chic home décor. But don’t wait too long, this limited-time event runs from Saturday, April 25 to Monday, April 27.

From heavily discounted beds and sofas to stylish coffee tables, shower upgrades, and décor essentials, it’s the perfect chance to refresh your space for less. Your dream home is just a few clicks away.

Braya Hydraulic Lift Up Storage Upholstered Platform Bed Upgrade your bedroom with the Braya Hydraulic Lift Up Storage Upholstered Platform Bed, featuring a modern upholstered design and a stylish wingback headboard. It includes a hydraulic lift system that reveals generous under-bed storage, helping you keep essentials like clothing and bedding neatly organized while removing the need for a box spring. $279.99 at Wayfair (was $904.47)

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Candler Upholstered Platform Bed with Wingback Crafted with soft velvet and sturdy support, this platform bed will give you a luxurious sleep experience every night. Modern, chic and 75 per cent off! $161.99 at Wayfair (was $959.96)

Condola Sideboard,Buffet table,Dining cabinet,Office credenza with Excellent Storage Performance Bring luxury and organization to your home with this versatile cabinet, featuring a stunning wave-patterned design and elegant gold handles that complements any room while offering ample storage. $319.99 at Wayfair (was $530.28)

Northfleet 47 Inch Console Table From morning coffee to game night snacks, this console’s spacious top and clever cutouts are ready for all your living room moments. $82.99 at Wayfair (was $345.33)

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Westerleigh 1-Drawer Nightstand This classic white nightstand is functional and will blend right into any modern decor. Pairs well with a chic lamp and your favourite book. $143.99 at Wayfair (was $272.00)

You may also like:

Wicker/rattan 6 – Person Seating Group With Cushions – $1,640.00

Arched Metal Oversized Full Length Mirrors Wall Mirrors with Stand – $64.99

Celine 28 Inch 2-Drawer Nightstand – $432.00

Vita 4 Person Solid Wood Outdoor Garden Conversation Set Don’t get caught without the perfect patio set this spring and summer. The Vita solid wood garden sofa and chairs set includes a 2-seat sofa, two armchairs, and a coffee table made from FSC-certified acacia wood with weather-resistant finishes and comfortable light grey cushions. $980.00 at Wayfair (was $2,349.98)

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With soft curves, luxe upholstery, and secret storage, this chic accent chair adds beautiful function to any cozy nook. $229.99 at Wayfair (was $539.99)

Cruce 3 - Light Drum Chandelier Give your space an instant upgrade with the Cruce 3-Light Drum Chandelier, which mixes a sleek metal frame with soft, layered fabric shades for a warm, comfortable glow. It’s fully adjustable and dimmable too, so you can easily set the right mood whether it’s over a dining table, kitchen island, or in a bathroom. $164.99 at Wayfair (was $331.13)

Caomhan Pedestal Coffee Table with Storage The spacious tabletop and neutral wood finish make it the perfect spot for everything from snacks to your favourite decor. $123.99 at Wayfair (was $385.33)

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You may also like:

Nadia Metal Buffet Lamp (Set of 2) – $59.99

Admer Velvet Accent Chair with Tufted Back – $91.99

Arther Handmade Ceramic Table Vase – $39.99