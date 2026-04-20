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The Curator

Your ultimate 2026 guide to buying the perfect dining chairs in Canada

By Dragana Kovacevic The Curator Team
Posted April 20, 2026 8:00 am
1 min read
Classic and modern styles that fit every space. View image in full screen
Classic and modern styles that fit every space.
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It’s time to complete your home with the perfect dining chairs. With so many styles to choose from—from timeless armchairs to modern Windsor designs—the decision can feel overwhelming fast. The key is knowing what actually matters for your space: comfort and support (especially for longer dinners), seat height and proportion so everything fits your table properly, the overall size so your room doesn’t feel crowded, and of course, style—whether you want something cohesive and understated or a bold accent moment. To make it easier, we scoured some of Canada’s top retailers like Article, Wayfair, Bouclair and Pottery Barn to find the top dining chair picks for 2026.

 

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Top boucle dining chair

Josra Dining Chair - Oak and Ivory Bouclé
Add unique mid-century charm without losing sight of the present: this beautiful and comfortable Josra Dining Chair from Article is the spot to be. You’ll spend many hours at the table — even after dinner wraps — without paying for it on the other end. These chairs offer plenty of cushion, a curved back and sloped arms. The frame is made with solid oak wood and foam padded upholstery. Like the Canadian brand’s other products, the fabrics included in this chair are rigorously tested for abrasion resistance and made to withstand more than the industry standard of 20,000 rubs.
$469 at Article

 

Top armchair/host chair

PB Comfort Roll Upholstered Dining Armchair
Connoting elegance and adding a more formal look to your dining space, armchairs (or host chairs as they’re sometimes called) are either placed at the head of the table or all around. This classic upholstered dining armchair from Pottery Barn offers comfort and quality, with its long-lasting signature kiln-dried solid wood frame and thoughtful construction to ensure exceptional stability that lasts. For a more modern look, we love this classic upholstered dining chair.
$944 at Pottery Barn
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Top windsor dining chair

Mid Century Windsor Back Solid Wood Dining Chair (Set of 6)
These classic wooden chairs feature a spindle back and are often made in farmhouse style. This timeless version fits into many existing settings, making it a great choice for those looking to refresh their dining space on a budget and without compromising quality. Made with solid wood, it has a glossy black finish.
$415.00 at Wayfair

 

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Frameo 10.1 Inch WiFi Digital Picture Frame – $69.99

 

Top bench seat pick

Dako 61-inch Bench - Natural Oak
Maybe dining chairs aren’t your family’s thing – and that’s okay. There are lots of other seating options to choose from, like this Dako bench from Article. Perfect for the dining table or as makeshift seating elsewhere in the house when the occasion calls for it, it adds a visual point of interest without cluttering the space. The piece is made with solid and veneered wood as as natural wood has variations in colour and texture, no two benches are alike.
$599 at Article

 

Top classic side chair

Malibu Woven Dining Chair
The classic, versatile side chair is a no-frills staple to kitchens and dining spaces across the country. But just because it’s simple doesn’t mean the it has to be boring. Take this throwback to decades past: the Malibu Woven Dining Chair from Pottery Barn echoes a time filled with Saturday morning cartoons and DIY cereal breakfasts. It’s made from red mahogany wood and hand-woven seagrass and the frame is finished in a golden honey hue.
Starting at $524 at Pottery Barn
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Top ladder-back or slat-back dining chair

Lockway 19.25-inch H Upholstered Accent
You’re likely familiar with ladder-back and slat-back dining chairs, because they’re such a popular option. Ladder-back chairs feature horizontal slats, while slat-back chairs’ slates are vertical.Paired with the classic upholstered seat, this seating option is comfy as well as stylish. The Wayfair option features a solid wood frame in mahogany brown.
$295 for 2 at Wayfair

 

Top upholstered dining chair

Moneque 18'' H Tufted Velvet Upholstered Parsons Chair (Set of 6)
If you’re going lux, you might as well go full Hollywood glam. The sophisticated tufted dining chair features a padded seat and high backrest that elevates your dining experience from ordinary to something memorable. This plush Wayfair option is made with sturdy curved solid wood legs and silver decorative studs. It’s also practical: the chairs have a pull ring for pulling out the chairs without needing to constantly handle the fabric. Sold as a set of six, you have the whole table covered.
$820 for a set of 6 at Wayfair
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Amando 20-inch H Upholstered Side Chair
Another great option fit for royalty is a King Louis dining chair, and here we recommend this Amando Upholstered option.
$309.99 on Wayfair

 

Top cantilever dining chair

Alunaune Modern Mid Century Dining Chairs Set of 2
Perfect for that breakfast nook, the retro cantilever dining chair brings style and offers balance where the chair legs form a continuous curve. The rattan design is super on-trend and adds a mid-century modern feel. The Alunaune Amazon option has a natural rattan and solid oak backrest with steel legs. It’s easy to move around or stack, making it an excellent multipurpose seating option. Oh, and while it may look minimalist in its design, the chair can support up to 320 pounds, so it’s as hardworking as it is minimalist.
$360.78 on Amazon
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Top barstool chair

80° Swivel Suede Fabric Stool Chairs with Woven Back and Footrest
While a bar stool is perhaps not a “typical” dining chair, neither are many dining tables these days “typical.” If you’re working with a kitchen island or a bar-height table that sits at 34-40” tall, this barstool chair lives up to the task. The 26’ stool adds a vintage feel to your existing decor and has a 180° swivel and footrest. And for a more modern feel, we also love this Amazon option.
$269.99 on Amazon (was $289.99)

 

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Amazon Basics Stainless Steel Crown Flatware Set – $23.99

Craft Linen Flax Cotton Cloth Dinner Napkins – $43.62

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AmorArc Ceramic Dinnerware Sets –  $119.66

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