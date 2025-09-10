Your ultimate 2025 guide to buying the perfect dining table in Canada

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Dining tables are more than just focal points in your dining room or kitchen. They are a place to gather with friends and family, to host game nights, to celebrate, nourish and create memorable moments and dining experiences. And while an ideal dining table looks different for each home, there are plenty of different types of dining tables to help you narrow your focus on the best one for you — from the style, to shape, to materials, to size and more, we’ve found the best options for any space. We’ve scoured Article, Wayfair, Pottery Barn, Bouclair and other top Canada furniture retailers to find our top ten dining table picks for 2025.

Top rectangular dining table

Mid-Century Modern Mango Wood Dining Table Rectangular tables are a popular option, especially for larger families or families that host gatherings and they tend to fit most traditional dining rooms. This mango wood dining table gives mid-century modern vibes, while offering great functionality. Defined by quality and enduring style, the sleek and smooth mango wood finish makes it a timeless addition to any dining room. $640 at Bouclair

Top round or bistro dining table

Tribesigns Round Dining Table Great for smaller spaces and perfect for more intimate settings, round tables give everyone a fair seat at the table. Whether to enjoy tea time, a delicious breakfast, or a cozy dining experience for four, this Tribesigns round bistro table is perfect for kitchen nooks and will not only add a beautiful focal point to the space but offer great versatility too. It’s made with MDF and features a beautiful brown wood finish, making it a stylish-yet-affordable option for smaller spaces. $239.99 on Amazon

Top drop leaf dining table for small spaces

Kaviyon Solid Oak Trestle Dining Table Folding Dining Whenever space is an issue, you want furniture that can multitask. And this is especially true in kitchen spaces or spaces we eat. This incredibly adaptive folding dining table does just that. Not only does it offer storage, but it can fold and unfold in multiple ways to suit the occasion. It can seat up to four people when fully extended, has six lockable wheels for easy portability, can function as a workspace, or be tucked away to function as a storage cabinet when you aren’t using it. The table comes with several different finishes so you find the perfect option to suit your style. $230 at Wayfair

Top extendable dining table

Seno 71-inch - 110-inch Extendable Dining Table - Oak For somewhat larger spaces where you want some flexibility to host larger gatherings without committing to the footprint, you’ll want an extendable dining table. And while there are many configurations and shapes you can work with, we like this classic and minimalist mid-century modern extendable table made from both solid oak and veneered wood. It can comfortably seat either six to eight people without the extension or up to 12 people when extended. $1,599 at Article

Top outdoor/patio dining table

Atica 86.5-inch Outdoor Dining Table - Washed Acacia Love dining al fresco? Believe it or not, making your outdoor patio dining table purchase off-season can bring some great savings. And, who’s to say you can’t use this same table indoors? Some great options are out there – like this Atica Outdoor Dining Table from Article. It’s made of solid, washed acacia wood and each piece will showcase its own unique wood grain, color, and character. $1,449 at Article

Top traditional dining table

Top rustic or farm dining table

Toscana Extending Dining Table For a more rustic feel, Pottery Barn also offers this beautiful Toscana Extending dining table. The surface is hand planed, and shows visible dents and carvings to resemble the look of salvaged lumber. Also expertly crafted using kiln-dried solid wood (Sungkai) and Sungkai veneers, it’s finished with a multi-step process that yields a unique depth of colour. Choose from Seadrift, Grey Wash, Tuscan Chestnut, Vintage Amber or Dusty Charcoal finish. Like the Banks Extendable Dining Table, it is also contract grade. $2,700 at Pottery Barn

Top modern dining table

Avanicole Glass Top Dining Table Looking for the perfect modern touch for your dining space? The Avanicole Glass Top Dining Table table has you covered. Its double pedestal base shows off two fan-like legs with striking angles for a layered, eye-catching look. Made from solid and engineered wood in a bold finish, it’s topped with a sleek, easy-to-clean tempered glass surface. At 83″ wide, it comfortably seats up to eight, making it ideal for family dinners or entertaining friends. $3,300 at Wayfair

Top solid wood dining table

Plane Dining Table - Oak Solid wood will always be timeless, especially when captured in this simple-yet-elegant minimalist dining table by Sundays. Made of heavy solid white oak in a split-slab design to prevent warping with time, it can comfortably seat up to six to eight people (though you can choose from several lengths). Because it’s made with natural wood, some variations in colour and texture exist, and no two pieces are ever alike. $2,990 at Sundays

Top pub-style dining table

Bar Height Pub Table Another space-saving solution is a pub style dining table – perfect for small kitchens and spaces. This narrow but bar height two-seater gives you everything you need for a comfortable meal, while sparing your table footprint. It’s made with premium industrial wood board and a robust metal frame, reinforced with crossbars. The no-fuss table is waterproof, non-slip, scratch-resistant and easy to clean. $192.38 on Amazon

Hoobro Bar Table We also like this Hoobro Bar Table – an Amazon’s choice pick as well. $129.99 on Amazon (was $139.99)

