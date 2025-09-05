SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

8 front door decor ideas to instantly boost curb appeal

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted September 5, 2025 7:00 am
1 min read
It's all in the details, after all. View image in full screen
It's all in the details, after all.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A gorgeous front porch sets the tone for entertaining, and with fall around the corner, there are so many simple things you can do to instantly boost your home’s curb appeal. These easy additions from brands like Simons and Amazon will add that touch of charm you’ve been missing. It’s all in the details, after all. Read on for irresistible product finds.

 

Contemporary Door Number
Chic and proudly made in Quebec, these floating door numbers from Mon Adresse Civique at Simons Maison add a playful yet avant-garde touch to your home’s entrance.
$48.00 at Simons
Story continues below advertisement

 

Nothing says a warm welcome like a functional (and adorable) welcome mat. Give your porch new life with this affordable fall-ready option from Simons.
$18.00 at Simons

 

Decorative Candle Lantern
If you’re looking to amp up the atmosphere, these decorative candle lanterns look great placed beside your front door or on any outdoor table.
$35.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

 

Veradek Mason Series Lima Planter
Your patio or garden isn’t complete without these Veradek planters. Lima planters have a subtle textured finish and are all-weather resistant to cracks, scratches UV and fading. It’s the truly the best way to show off all your plant babies.
$129.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Solar String Lights – $49.99

Rattan Patio Furniture Set – $232.99

Console Table – $56.99

Patio Novagarden Balcony Railing Table – $106.24

 

Fall Wreath for Front Door
Full of eucalyptus, birch leaves, berries, and charming details, this 18-inch wreath brings autumn right to your doorstep.
$35.92 on Amazon
More Recommendations

 

Modern Outdoor Wall Lights
Set the mood with these ambient wall lights that are easy to install and super handy for chill nights outside.
$115.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Artificial Topiary 120CM 4ft Fake Cypress Trees
These artificial cedar topiary trees stay perfectly lush all year, no watering or trimming required, making it easy to enjoy a little bit of nature wherever you place them.
$138.99 on Amazon

 

Cream-coloured knit pumpkin
Looking for the perfect little decor piece for your doorstep? This knitted cream-coloured pumpkin adds festive flair to your porch or backyard space.
$24.00 at Simons

You may also like:

Long Box Planter – $179.99

Outdoor Side Tables – $49.69

Story continues below advertisement

Patio Umbrella – $459.00

Patio Furniture Covers – $69.95

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices