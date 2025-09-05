8 front door decor ideas to instantly boost curb appeal

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
A gorgeous front porch sets the tone for entertaining, and with fall around the corner, there are so many simple things you can do to instantly boost your home’s curb appeal. These easy additions from brands like Simons and Amazon will add that touch of charm you’ve been missing. It’s all in the details, after all. Read on for irresistible product finds.
Your patio or garden isn’t complete without these Veradek planters. Lima planters have a subtle textured finish and are all-weather resistant to cracks, scratches UV and fading. It’s the truly the best way to show off all your plant babies.
