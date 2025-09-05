8 front door decor ideas to instantly boost curb appeal

Send this page to someone via email

A gorgeous front porch sets the tone for entertaining, and with fall around the corner, there are so many simple things you can do to instantly boost your home’s curb appeal. These easy additions from brands like Simons and Amazon will add that touch of charm you’ve been missing. It’s all in the details, after all. Read on for irresistible product finds.

Contemporary Door Number Chic and proudly made in Quebec, these floating door numbers from Mon Adresse Civique at Simons Maison add a playful yet avant-garde touch to your home’s entrance. $48.00 at Simons

Nothing says a warm welcome like a functional (and adorable) welcome mat. Give your porch new life with this affordable fall-ready option from Simons. $18.00 at Simons

Decorative Candle Lantern If you’re looking to amp up the atmosphere, these decorative candle lanterns look great placed beside your front door or on any outdoor table. $35.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

Veradek Mason Series Lima Planter Your patio or garden isn’t complete without these Veradek planters. Lima planters have a subtle textured finish and are all-weather resistant to cracks, scratches UV and fading. It’s the truly the best way to show off all your plant babies. $129.99 on Amazon

Fall Wreath for Front Door Full of eucalyptus, birch leaves, berries, and charming details, this 18-inch wreath brings autumn right to your doorstep. $35.92 on Amazon

Modern Outdoor Wall Lights Set the mood with these ambient wall lights that are easy to install and super handy for chill nights outside. $115.99 on Amazon

Artificial Topiary 120CM 4ft Fake Cypress Trees These artificial cedar topiary trees stay perfectly lush all year, no watering or trimming required, making it easy to enjoy a little bit of nature wherever you place them. $138.99 on Amazon

Cream-coloured knit pumpkin Looking for the perfect little decor piece for your doorstep? This knitted cream-coloured pumpkin adds festive flair to your porch or backyard space. $24.00 at Simons

