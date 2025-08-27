12 best labour day sales to shop now

By Susie Wall
Posted August 27, 2025
Can you feel it? Things are about to quiet down, just a smidge. From the city to the countryside, that combined feeling of dread and excitement around life post-Labour Day is about to hit. The best part? A lot of seasonal product on markdown isn’t so summer-specific after all. So while emotionally I’m still sipping a pretty flute of frozé on the dock, I’m also kind of plotting my 2025 fall/winter look book. Bring on the
deals!
Thanks to style legends including Lauren Hutton and the late Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, the relaxed Oxford button-up is a forever yes.
How cute is this?! Ideal for running errands or travel, a flattering lounge-y tracksuit is a 12-month crowd pleaser.
While it may ebb and flow on runways as well as the real way, an animal print slip skirt has actually become a basic.
Larger print, even smaller price tag.
Don’t forget – a vanilla whip cream turtleneck looks just as chic on a summer evening with cut-offs as it does tucked in to high-waisted tonal wool trousers mid-winter.
It’s Shopping Math 101. Snap ‘em up now – wear ‘em all year!
These remind me of my mum’s daytime earrings in the 1980’s, and I’m totally here for it.
A refreshed obsession for Frye’s iconic Campus boot has been building. And while this dupe isn’t on sale, per se, at more than $600 less than the original – it might as well be
This bag fuses a few trending-for-fall elements that I appreciate. Foldable under the arm, an east-west silhouette and a rich merlot hue.
Now these are a deal. ShapeEnhance Seamless Super Hi-Rise Shorts will keep everything in place for about the cost of a matcha from Starbs.
Saddle up, fam. That fall life at the hockey rink and in the rugby (or volleyball, or field hockey) bleachers is about to become very, very real.
Lightweight and portable, this stadium cushion is a well-padded game changer.
Because no one does hip, practical sports gear quite like Stella.
I love the timeline and hydration motivation on this 2.2L ‘big water bottle’.
