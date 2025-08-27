SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
The Curator

12 best labour day sales to shop now

By Susie Wall The Curator Team
Posted August 27, 2025 7:00 am
1 min read
Shop these deals now before Labour Day weekend is up!. View image in full screen
Shop these deals now before Labour Day weekend is up!.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Can you feel it? Things are about to quiet down, just a smidge. From the city to the countryside, that combined feeling of dread and excitement around life post-Labour Day is about to hit. The best part? A lot of seasonal product on markdown isn’t so summer-specific after all. So while emotionally I’m still sipping a pretty flute of frozé on the dock, I’m also kind of plotting my 2025 fall/winter look book. Bring on the deals!

 

The Classics

Oxford Button Up
Thanks to style legends including Lauren Hutton and the late Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, the relaxed Oxford button-up is a forever yes.
$29.95 at Simons
Story continues below advertisement

 

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Fall Two Piece Outfit
How cute is this?! Ideal for running errands or travel, a flattering lounge-y tracksuit is a 12-month crowd pleaser.
$36.79 on Amazon (was $45.99)

 

Satin Midi Slip Skirt
While it may ebb and flow on runways as well as the real way, an animal print slip skirt has actually become a basic.
$58 at Oak+Fort

 

Crinkled Satin Maxi Skirt
Larger print, even smaller price tag.
$15.99 at H&M
Story continues below advertisement

 

Zeagoo Women's Turtleneck
Don’t forget – a vanilla whip cream turtleneck looks just as chic on a summer evening with cut-offs as it does tucked in to high-waisted tonal wool trousers mid-winter.
$42.49 on Amazon (was $49.99)

 

Now Trending

It’s Shopping Math 101. Snap ‘em up now – wear ‘em all year!

Story continues below advertisement

 

Stud Square Earring
These remind me of my mum’s daytime earrings in the 1980’s, and I’m totally here for it.
$9.99 at Oak+Fort

 

VBDB Women's Knee High Boots
A refreshed obsession for Frye’s iconic Campus boot has been building. And while this dupe isn’t on sale, per se, at more than $600 less than the original – it might as well be
$67.67 on Amazon (was $91.72)

 

Elongated Woven Shopper Purse
This bag fuses a few trending-for-fall elements that I appreciate. Foldable under the arm, an east-west silhouette and a rich merlot hue.
$65.99 at Zara
More Recommendations
Story continues below advertisement

 

ShapeEnhance™ Seamless Super Hi-Rise Short
Now these are a deal. ShapeEnhance Seamless Super Hi-Rise Shorts will keep everything in place for about the cost of a matcha from Starbs.
$8.99 at Aritzia

 

Friday Night Lights

Saddle up, fam. That fall life at the hockey rink and in the rugby (or volleyball, or field hockey) bleachers is about to become very, very real.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Stadium Bleacher Seats
Lightweight and portable, this stadium cushion is a well-padded game changer.
$48.99 on Amazon (was $65.99)

 

ADIDAS By Stella McCartney Gym Sack
Because no one does hip, practical sports gear quite like Stella.
$56 at Adidas

 

Big Water Bottle
I love the timeline and hydration motivation on this 2.2L ‘big water bottle’.
$25.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

