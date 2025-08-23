Back-to-school breakouts? A derm shares how to tackle acne with confidence

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether they’re storming high school halls or navigating campus corridors, acne can be a serious confidence killer for young scholars. “The psychosocial burden of acne is the same as any other chronic illness, like diabetes,” says Dr. Renita Ahluwalia, lead dermatologist and co-founder of Canadian Dermatology Centre. “Some studies suggest it affects people’s quality of life even more, which makes sense because it’s such a visible disease.”

From dodging social plans to hiding behind a strategically-styled fringe—chances are, most of us have been inconvenienced by unsightly spots. But nothing helps kick pimples to the curb like early intervention. “Many acne patients avoid eye contact when they first come in. Once their skin clears, they’re different people,” notes Dr. Ahluwalia. “Yes, their skin is better, but they’re also happier and more confident.” That’s because the right approach to skincare doesn’t just treat breakouts—it can change the way students step into a classroom, join a sports team or introduce themselves to new friends.

Story continues below advertisement

So, as you shop for the perfect backpack and fresh stationery this school year, consider adding skincare to the list. Not sure where to start? Ahead, Dr. Ahluwalia shares her top tips for putting your best face forward this back-to-school season.

Understanding Acne

According to Dr. Ahluwalia, acne is one of the most common skin conditions, especially in young people, though it’s also rising among adult women. At its core, acne is driven by four main factors: Excess oil (sebum) production, bacterial overgrowth (Cutibacterium acnes), clogged pores from excess keratin (hyperkeratinization) and inflammation.

Hormones sit behind the scenes, fueling these factors and making acne more likely to flare. While breakouts often begin in adolescence, hormonal influences can keep them going into adulthood.

Story continues below advertisement

Types of Acne

“Acne comes in different forms,” Dr. Ahluwalia explains. Blackheads and whiteheads (comedones) are often the first signs. Red, inflamed bumps (papules) can follow, and more severe cases may develop into painful nodules or cysts. “Nodulocystic acne is the most severe type—it often causes scarring and can permanently damage the skin if untreated,” she notes.

You may also like:

Q-tips Cotton Swabs – $11.17

Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Balm SPF 30 – $6.99

Marc Anthony Anti-Frizz Shield Ultimate Blowout Spray – $13.08

Dr. Ahluwalia's Top Acne Tips

Real skincare results take determination. “It’s really about finding what kind of routine and textures someone can commit to,” Dr. Ahluwalia emphasizes. “Consistency is key.” Here are her top acne-fighting tips and how to incorporate them into your daily routine.

Story continues below advertisement

Consider over-the-counter products

Prescription treatments aren’t always the first step. For mild acne, a simple topical routine with over-the-counter products containing salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide can often do the trick. “I find retinoids to be really helpful in treating milder and even moderate acne, too,” says Dr. Ahluwalia. In many cases, starting with an accessible at-home regimen can help you skip a trip to the dermatologist altogether.

The gentle exfoliating cleanser

Story continues below advertisement

The post-acne mark serum

The gentle resurfacing retinol

Story continues below advertisement

The small but mighty spot treatment

The on-the-go pimple patches

Story continues below advertisement

Ditch the 10-step skincare regimen

When it comes to acne, simple is often best. Dr. Ahluwalia says you don’t need a complicated 10-step routine—young skin is sensitive, and overdoing it can actually make things worse by disrupting the skin barrier (*cough* Sephora kids *cough*). Stick to the basics: a gentle cleanser, a moisturizer and sunscreen. From there, you can layer in active ingredients like salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide or a retinoid depending on your skin type and the kind of acne you’re dealing with.

Keep a cleanser in the shower for daily use

PSA for anyone who struggles with routine: keep a cleanser in the shower. It’s a simple hack, but it works—because when skincare is convenient, you’re more likely to actually do it. Whether it’s first thing in the morning to wake up your skin or at night after a long day, having your cleanser within reach makes washing your face feel like less of a chore and more like a natural part of your daily rhythm.

The acne-fighting body wash

Story continues below advertisement

Opt for a mineral sunscreen

If your skin is both sensitive and acne-prone, a mineral sunscreen is a smart choice. “A lot of the scarring, redness and post-inflammatory changes can actually end up being worse than the active acne itself—often because of a lack of sun protection,” explains Dr. Ahluwalia. Consistent SPF use not only shields skin from UV damage but also helps prevent lingering marks from becoming more noticeable.

Best lightweight

Story continues below advertisement

Bets tinted

Best mattifying

Story continues below advertisement

Seek professional help

If your skin needs a little extra TLC—if acne isn’t improving within three months or scarring starts to develop—it may be time to consider more advanced options. These can include hormone-targeting therapies, oral antibiotics, Accutane, or in-office treatments. “I sometimes have to put 9- and 10-year-olds on Accutane—some people develop very severe cystic acne early,” explains Dr. Ahluwalia. “There are pros and cons, but sometimes that’s the only solution.” While these treatments require careful consideration, the results can be life-changing, helping students step into the school year with clearer skin and a newfound confidence.

The at-home acne treatment

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

OPI xPress/On Press on Nails – $21.99

Batiste Dry Shampoo Tropical Exotic Coconut – $10.98

Dove Whole Body Deodorant Cooling Spray – $12.97