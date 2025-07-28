6 best backpacks for back to school at all ages

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Whether it’s your little one’s first day or you’re gearing up for grad school, having the best backpacks—ones that are cute, comfortable, durable, and functional—makes all the difference. We’ve curated picks that fit every educational stage, with styles he’ll love and she’ll adore.
Dino dreams come true in this adorable and functional mini backpack. It has padded straps, mesh side pockets, and just enough room for crayons, snacks, and a folder. Plus: a built-in leash for those just-in-case moments.
A timeless classic that never goes out of style. This one’s ultralight but holds everything—books, lunch, and a day’s worth of energy. It’s also available in multiple prints and colours so kids can show off their personality.
High school just got a major upgrade. The Herschel Pop Quiz combines sleek, street-style vibes with seriously smart storage: a padded 15-inch laptop sleeve, fleece-lined sunglasses pocket, and internal organizers for pens, cables, and keys.
