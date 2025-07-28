6 best backpacks for back to school at all ages

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether it’s your little one’s first day or you’re gearing up for grad school, having the best backpacks—ones that are cute, comfortable, durable, and functional—makes all the difference. We’ve curated picks that fit every educational stage, with styles he’ll love and she’ll adore.

Kindergarten & Senior Kindergarten

Skip Hop Toddler Backpack Perfect for pint-sized students, this whimsical backpack is lightweight, easy to clean, and sized just right for snacks, a sweater and a treasured toy or two. The unicorn horn? Pure magic. $36.91 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Primary School (Grades 1–4)

STEAMEDBUN Backpack Dino dreams come true in this adorable and functional mini backpack. It has padded straps, mesh side pockets, and just enough room for crayons, snacks, and a folder. Plus: a built-in leash for those just-in-case moments. $62.76 on Amazon

Middle School (Grades 5–8)

JanSport Superbreak Plus Backpack A timeless classic that never goes out of style. This one’s ultralight but holds everything—books, lunch, and a day’s worth of energy. It’s also available in multiple prints and colours so kids can show off their personality. $96.63 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Bentgo Kids’ Bento-Style Lunch Box – $34.99

Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle – $37.16

Laptop Tote Bag with USB Charging Port – $39.59

High School

Herschel Classic Backpack High school just got a major upgrade. The Herschel Pop Quiz combines sleek, street-style vibes with seriously smart storage: a padded 15-inch laptop sleeve, fleece-lined sunglasses pocket, and internal organizers for pens, cables, and keys. $62.99 on Amazon (was $75)

Story continues below advertisement

University & College

THE NORTH FACE Recon Daypack This backpack is perfect for post-secondary scholars who need serious space (and serious back support) for long days on campus. $149.95 on Amazon

Masters & PhD

KROSER Laptop Backpack Who says a dissertation can’t be stylish? This sleek pink pick has a built-in USB port, padded laptop compartment, and tons of zippered storage for busy grad students on the move. $41.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite – $184.99

Quiet 2 Ear Plugs – $29.95

Portable Charger with Built-In Cables – $29.99