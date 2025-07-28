Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

6 best backpacks for back to school at all ages

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted July 28, 2025 7:00 am
1 min read
best backpacks for back to school View image in full screen
Styles he’ll love and she’ll adore.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether it’s your little one’s first day or you’re gearing up for grad school, having the best backpacks—ones that are cute, comfortable, durable, and functional—makes all the difference. We’ve curated picks that fit every educational stage, with styles he’ll love and she’ll adore.

 

Kindergarten & Senior Kindergarten

Skip Hop Toddler Backpack
Perfect for pint-sized students, this whimsical backpack is lightweight, easy to clean, and sized just right for snacks, a sweater and a treasured toy or two. The unicorn horn? Pure magic.
$36.91 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Primary School (Grades 1–4)

STEAMEDBUN Backpack
Dino dreams come true in this adorable and functional mini backpack. It has padded straps, mesh side pockets, and just enough room for crayons, snacks, and a folder. Plus: a built-in leash for those just-in-case moments.
$62.76 on Amazon

 

Middle School (Grades 5–8)

JanSport Superbreak Plus Backpack
A timeless classic that never goes out of style. This one’s ultralight but holds everything—books, lunch, and a day’s worth of energy. It’s also available in multiple prints and colours so kids can show off their personality.
$96.63 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Bentgo Kids’ Bento-Style Lunch Box – $34.99

Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle – $37.16

Laptop Tote Bag with USB Charging Port – $39.59

 

High School

More Recommendations
Herschel Classic Backpack
High school just got a major upgrade. The Herschel Pop Quiz combines sleek, street-style vibes with seriously smart storage: a padded 15-inch laptop sleeve, fleece-lined sunglasses pocket, and internal organizers for pens, cables, and keys.
$62.99 on Amazon (was $75)
Story continues below advertisement

 

University & College

THE NORTH FACE Recon Daypack
This backpack is perfect for post-secondary scholars who need serious space (and serious back support) for long days on campus.
$149.95 on Amazon

 

Masters & PhD

KROSER Laptop Backpack
Who says a dissertation can’t be stylish? This sleek pink pick has a built-in USB port, padded laptop compartment, and tons of zippered storage for busy grad students on the move.
$41.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite – $184.99

Quiet 2 Ear Plugs – $29.95

Portable Charger with Built-In Cables – $29.99

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices