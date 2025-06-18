Best travel totes for all your essentials (and then some)

By Robyn Fiorda
The Curator Team
Posted June 18, 2025 8:00 am
If you’ve ever packed for a
weekend away and found yourself cramming a dozen “essentials” into three different bags, it might be time to upgrade. Enter: the tote bag. Spacious, stylish, and low-key life-saving, the right tote can carry your laptop, your lip gloss, and everything in between – without sacrificing your outfit. Whether you’re heading to the office, the airport, or the beach, these carryalls have you (and your stuff) covered.
This bag fits absolutely everything and more, and comes with all kinds of compartments (including a shoe compartment!). For those of you guilty of overpacking, this Samsonite weekender is for you!
Known for their sleek and minimal designs, Lojel is one brand I can’t get enough of. Made from 100% recycled polyester and nylon, this sustainable option in tierra taupe is firmly on my wish list.
I love an understated vegan leather tote, and this one looks just as good on airplanes as it does in corporate offices. Oversized, slouchy and soft – what more could you ask for?
Guaranteed to elevate any vacation outfit, this functional tote pairs well with mimosas on a Mexico beach.
I’ve been obsessed with everything super puff – including this everyday tote from Aritzia. Sleek, functional and looks great in all seasons.
Looking for something a little different? This cream-coloured tote is uniquely made from corduroy and is giving clean girl aesthetic in the best way possible.
If you’re in the market for a little luxury, this Marc Jacobs tote fits all your weekend or road trip essentials. Plus – she’s beautiful, obviously.
As an everyday tote for window shopping or grabbing iced lattes, you can never go wrong with a sleek, minimal genuine leather find.
