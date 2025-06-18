Best travel totes for all your essentials (and then some)

Send this page to someone via email

If you’ve ever packed for a weekend away and found yourself cramming a dozen “essentials” into three different bags, it might be time to upgrade. Enter: the tote bag. Spacious, stylish, and low-key life-saving, the right tote can carry your laptop, your lip gloss, and everything in between – without sacrificing your outfit. Whether you’re heading to the office, the airport, or the beach, these carryalls have you (and your stuff) covered.

Samsonite Companion Bags - Weekender This bag fits absolutely everything and more, and comes with all kinds of compartments (including a shoe compartment!). For those of you guilty of overpacking, this Samsonite weekender is for you! $190.00 at Samsonite

Lojel Semo – Tote Known for their sleek and minimal designs, Lojel is one brand I can’t get enough of. Made from 100% recycled polyester and nylon, this sustainable option in tierra taupe is firmly on my wish list. $190 at Lojel

Oversize Vegan Leather Tote I love an understated vegan leather tote, and this one looks just as good on airplanes as it does in corporate offices. Oversized, slouchy and soft – what more could you ask for? $43.9 on Amazon

The Sak Women's Los Feliz Leather Tote, Large Guaranteed to elevate any vacation outfit, this functional tote pairs well with mimosas on a Mexico beach. $288.21 on Amazon

The Super Puff Tote Bag I’ve been obsessed with everything super puff – including this everyday tote from Aritzia. Sleek, functional and looks great in all seasons. $103.50 at Aritzia (was $138)

Large Corduroy Tote Bag Looking for something a little different? This cream-coloured tote is uniquely made from corduroy and is giving clean girl aesthetic in the best way possible. $27.99 on Amazon

Marc Jacobs The Large Jacquard Tote Bag If you’re in the market for a little luxury, this Marc Jacobs tote fits all your weekend or road trip essentials. Plus – she’s beautiful, obviously. $465 at Holt Renfrew

Genuine Leather Tote Bag As an everyday tote for window shopping or grabbing iced lattes, you can never go wrong with a sleek, minimal genuine leather find. $86.99 on Amazon

