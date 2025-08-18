Best cookware sets of 2025 for every kitchen and budget

Send this page to someone via email

Whether you’re stocking a first apartment, upgrading your tired old pans, or shopping for a gift, the best cookware sets of 2025 have something for every kitchen and every budget. From durable stainless steel collections to ultra-nonstick, easy-clean sets from Amazon and Simons, these top picks combine performance, style, and value – so you can cook with confidence, no matter your experience level or countertop space.

Our Place Titanium Pro Cookware Set (4-Piece) This no-coat cookware set is a total kitchen upgrade – safe, durable, and versatile, it handles everything from high-heat searing to everyday cooking, and comes with all the handy tools you need to whip up your favourite meals stress-free. $695 on Amazon

Amazon Basics Durable Non-Stick Cookware Set Looking for something basic – but in the best way? This affordable 8-piece nonstick cookware set has everything you need for everyday cooking – from fry pans to saucepans and a casserole – with easy-to-clean nonstick surfaces, soft-touch handles that stay cool, and vented glass lids for perfectly cooked meals every time. $63.31 on Amazon (was $74.49)

Our Place Bakeware Set The Our Place Bakeware Set combines style and versatility, featuring nonstick, oven-safe essentials that make baking – and serving – a total joy. $250 on Amazon

Confederation stainless steel cookware set 11-piece set The Meyer Confederation cookware set from Simons Maison, proudly made in Prince Edward Island, is your new kitchen workhorse – crafted from high-grade stainless steel with a fully encapsulated base, tight-fitting lids, and durable handles, it’s built for even cooking, easy cleanup, and lasting performance on any cooktop, including induction. $298.00 at Simons

Lagostina Kitchen Pots and Pans Cook like a pro with this gorgeous cookware set – fast-heating, flavour-locking, and dishwasher-safe, with sleek bronze accents that make your kitchen look as good as your meals taste. $379.99 on Amazon

T-fal, Intuition, Nonstick Cookware Set Everyday cooking just got a glow-up with T-fal’s Intuition set – nonstick, scratch-resistant, and complete with Thermo-Spot tech to tell you when it’s time to sizzle, it’s the perfect mix of flair and function for your kitchen. $100 on Amazon (was $119.99)

Cuisinart Chef's Classic 11-Piece Stainless Steel Pots and Pans Set Known for its high quality and professional-grade performance, Cuisinart’s stainless steel cookware set is as functional as it is beautiful. This 11-piece collection is the perfect gift for new homeowners – or the ultimate excuse to finally replace your tired old pots and pans. $249.99 on Amazon (was $289.99)

JEETEE Pots and Pans Set Nonstick Kitchen Cookware Set From pancakes to pastas, the Jeetee granite nonstick cookware set has everything you need to whip up delicious meals – its ultra-durable, PFOA-free granite coating keeps food from sticking, cleans up in a flash, and adds a sleek, modern touch to your kitchen. $269.99 on Amazon

