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The Curator

Spring cleaning checklist: Bedroom upgrades with affordable Amazon products

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted April 6, 2026 2:33 pm
2 min read
Refresh your bedroom with simple upgrades that make your space cleaner, calmer, and way more functional. View image in full screen
Refresh your bedroom with simple upgrades that make your space cleaner, calmer, and way more functional.
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Spring is in the air! Refresh your bedroom with simple upgrades that make your space cleaner, calmer, and way more functional. From smart storage to fresh scents and clutter-busting essentials, these finds will help you reset your room for the new season.

Start with a full reset: declutter your surfaces

Before adding anything new, clear your nightstand, floor, and dresser. Anything you don’t use daily should have a “home”—or be stored away. Lightweight fabric storage boxes perfect for clothing, accessories, or seasonal items. They slide neatly into closets or under beds and instantly reduce visual clutter.

Storage Cubes
Made with sturdy, wrinkle-free woven cotton, these storage cubes are versatile for storing almost anything—they make great toy bins, clothing storage, organizers for shelves or closets, and even stylish baskets for nurseries or bedrooms.
Buy on Amazon
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Maximize under-bed space (your hidden storage zone)

Your bed is one of the most underused storage areas in your room. Use it for off-season clothes, bedding, or bulky items.

4 Pack 95L Under Bed Storage Bins
There’s tons of storage space under your bed—all you need are these under-bed storage bins. They’re perfect for storing thick blankets, sheets, and extra clothing. And the best part? They’re completely hidden away so your space stays clean and minimal.
$34.99 on Amazon (was $41.99)

 

Keep your nightstand clutter-free

A bedside organizer instantly fixes tangled chargers, books, and small essentials that usually pile up. These hang or slide between your mattress and frame, giving everything a dedicated pocket.

Minimalist Dual-purpose Bedside Caddy Organizer
This dual-purpose bedside caddy organizer is a sturdy canvas storage solution with six pockets, designed to keep essentials like books, remotes, and snacks within easy reach. With its strong metal hooks, adjustable straps, and under-mattress option, it offers a versatile and easy-to-install way to organize your bedside space.
$22.99 on Amazon
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Add soft lighting for a calmer vibe

Harsh overhead lights make bedrooms feel messy. Soft LED lighting makes everything feel cleaner instantly.

Motion Sensor LED Light Strip 19.7inch Closet Lights
Motion sensor lights are perfect for closets, drawers, and under-shelf lighting—no wiring needed.
$8.85 on Amazon

 

Freshen the room instantly

A clean scent makes your bedroom feel like it was fully deep-cleaned—even if you just tidied up. Try linen & room sprays to add light, fresh scents that instantly refresh bedding, curtains, and closets.

Febreze Antibacterial Fabric Refresher
Febreze Antibacterial Fabric Refresher (700 mL) helps eliminate embedded odors from fabrics like clothing, carpets, and upholstery instead of just masking them, leaving behind a light, clean scent. It’s an affordable and convenient option with subscription savings available, plus fast delivery and a flexible return policy for added peace of mind.
$7.19 on Amazon
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Control moisture & musty smells

Closets and bedrooms can trap humidity—especially in spring. Moisture absorbers helps reduce damp smells and protects clothes from mildew.

CANAGER Hanging Moisture Absorber
The CANAGER Hanging Moisture Absorber is a fragrance-free dehumidifier designed to remove excess moisture from the air in spaces like closets, bedrooms, kitchens, and bathrooms. It comes in a 5-pack with strong hanging hooks and helps create a cleaner, fresher environment by absorbing up to 500ml of moisture per bag.
$27.8 on Amazon

 

Upgrade your laundry system

A good hamper makes a huge difference in keeping your room tidy. Foldable laundry hampers are easy to move, collapse, and hide when not in use.

Amazon Basics Foldable Laundry Basket Hamper
The Amazon Basics Foldable Laundry Basket Hamper is a modern canvas hamper designed for convenient laundry storage, featuring a foldable structure that makes it easy to carry, store, and clean in small spaces.
$27.43 on Amazon
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Organize shoes without the mess

Shoes on the floor instantly make a room feel cluttered. Shoe racks offer compact vertical storage that keeps your kicks visible and organized.

3-Tier Shoe Rack
This 3-Tier Shoe Rack is a sturdy metal shoe organizer designed to hold up to 12 pairs of shoes while keeping hallways, bedrooms or closets neat and organized. It features adjustable shelves, side hooks, and an easy-to-assemble design for flexible and convenient storage of footwear and small accessories.
$39.99 on Amazon

 

Tame cables & chargers

Nothing ruins a clean bedroom faster than messy cords. Cable management boxes hide power strips and tangled cords instantly.

Cable Management Box
The Baskiss Cable Management Box is a modern cord organizer designed to hide power strips and cables, helping keep desks and entertainment areas neat, dust-free, and clutter-free. It features a wooden lid, multiple cord outlets, and extra storage space on top for devices like phones and tablets while blending into home décor.
$22.59 on Amazon
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You may also like:

3 Tier Shoe Organizer – $29.99

Foldable Storage Bins Cubes – $28.16

Clear Plastic Storage Bins – $42.49

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