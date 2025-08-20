The perfect porch backdrop for your back-to-school photos

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The morning of the first day of school is a rare time when kids will actually pose for a picture. Parents: do not miss your big moment! Get your front porch camera-ready with a few subtle upgrades, ensure you have the right photo-taking tools and organize your back-to-school props. Then, on the big morning, you can snap away with confidence to capture those precious wide smiles, fresh sneakers, and shiny new backpacks.

Veradek Outdoor Privacy Screen Series Flowleaf This attractive screen works well as a patio divider, privacy wall, decorative fence accent—or photo backdrop. It’s designed and made in Canada using a lightweight, but durable plastic that’s all-weather resistant. Move it into position for your First Day photos, then put it to work on your porch. $229.99 on Amazon

TrendArti Felt Letter Board Adding a sign with the year and your child’s grade will make your photo complete. The visual time stamp looks cute, but also makes it easy to find your first day (and last day) photos in your camera roll in months and years to come. You can ask your child to hold it or use the handy stand to prop the sign up next to them during your photoshoot. $34.99 on Amazon

Kylie 20” Round Indoor/Outdoor All-Weather Polyester Woven Pouf Ottoman If your little one is too excited to stand still, try your photo sitting down. Place them on the steps, or on a stool or cushion, to help to calm their fidgets for long enough to capture a couple of good shots. We love the look of this cozy pouf! $159.99 on Wayfair

Chunky Sweater Knit Outdoor Pillow The addition of some key throw pillows on your sofa or chairs, like this chunky yarn knit, will up the autumnal back-to-school vibe. In general, accessories can be key for back-to-school photos––look for creative ways to add character to your kid’s pictures by including items that reflect their personality. A kindergartener might like to hold their favourite toy, while a middle schooler might be willing to pose with their favourite book, for example. $127 at Pottery Barn

Veradek Demi Series Tall Planter Just add small shrubs, a floral arrangement, or faux greens to these stylish planters to frame your photo set-up or add interest to the background of your pictures. Tip: There’s no rule that back-to-school photos have to be posed, and when kids are in motion, their little personalities really shine through, so take some shots while they tie their shoes or zip up their backpack, too. $134.99 on Amazon

Sensyne 10-inch Ring Light Kids will always shine best in natural light, but sometimes we need a little help. If the morning of the first day of school is particularly overcast, or you are setting up your photos under a porch awning, a ring light can add just the right amount of brightness. $39.99 on Amazon (was $42.99)

First Day Last Day of School Chalkboard Double Sided Sign A crafty fact sheet sign adds a snapshot of their personality to the photo. There’s a spot to write in their grade, age, something they are into now (like ice cream or iguanas!), and what they want to be when they grow up. We like that this chalkboard sign is two-in-one with a Last Day design on the back that you can use in June. $16.99 on Amazon

Faux Faded Magnolia and Berry Wreath A handcrafted wreath in soft fall shades of brown, gold, and subtle green is an instant and stunning upgrade to your front door décor. But no matter how perfect your porch is looking you need your little scholar looking calm and happy—and preferably at the camera—to get the shot. Once you get your child into position, grab their attention, and coax out a candid smile, by asking them to say some silly things like ‘stinky socks’ or ‘pickles pants.’ $239 on Pottery Barn

Coir Door Mat Daquian Décor Printed Pumpkins While you’re sprucing up your front porch for the big day, don’t forget to add a fresh seasonal mat in front of the door. (Preferably one with pumpkins on it!) This door mat is made from eco-friendly choir (which comes from coconut husk fibres) making it super-durable and able to stand up to a full season of front porch wear and tear. $60.99 on Wayfair

Back to School Backdrop Decoration If you’re feeling extra, you could go all-in on the first day décor and unfurl a festive backdrop, too. A few yards of brightly patterned fabric or colourful paper can add a fun touch, or you could go straight to the back-to-school banner. Then, when your mini photo shoot is all over, and you’ve waved goodbye at the school bus, or dropped them at their homeroom, be sure to roll up your backdrop and save it to use again next September! $13.99 on Amazon

