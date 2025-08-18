Best care package gifts for students leaving home

Send this page to someone via email

Whether your student is moving into a dorm, their first apartment, or heading abroad, a thoughtful care package can ease the transition. The key? Blending comfort, convenience, and a little indulgence. Think snacks from home, cozy bedding, subscriptions that actually help, and small luxuries that make independence a little less intimidating. From Grace & Stella eye masks to a Factor meal subscription and beyond–whether you’re packing your kid for move-in day or sending a surprise mid-semester boost, here’s your A+ guide to care package essentials they’ll actually use–and love.

Bare Home Bed-in-A-Bag A soft place to land. This all-in-one bedding bundle includes a comforter, flat sheet, fitted sheet and pillowcases—all sized perfectly for a twin XL dorm bed. It comes in a variety of neutral tones to suit their vibe. $100.99 on Amazon (was $116.99)

Grace & Stella Award Winning Under Eye Mask Late-night study sessions and 8 a.m. lectures don’t exactly scream “rested.” These cult-favourite eye masks visibly reduce puffiness, hydrate, and feel like a mini spa break between classes. $27.95 on Amazon (was $40)

Well.ca Gourmet Foodie Gift Bundle Cure homesickness with comfort foods. This curated Canadian bundle includes premium snacks, teas, sauces, and sweet treats—perfect for late-night cravings or a little taste of luxury. $69.99 at Well.ca

Vitruvi Essentials Oil Kit Smells like grown-up energy. This beautifully boxed set includes four of Vitruvi’s bestselling essential oils—each perfect for creating a chill study space, sleep sanctuary, or energizing morning boost. Whether they’re new to oils or already obsessed, this kit is pure plant-based perfection. $61.99 at Vitruvi

Ready First Aid 107 Piece First Aid Kit From paper cuts to minor sprains, this compact kit covers it all. Packed with emergency essentials—bandages, antiseptic wipes, tweezers, scissors—it’s water-resistant, lightweight, and built for dorm drawers, backpacks, or glove compartments. $29.99 on Amazon

STACKTV Subscription For breaks between classes—or just procrastinating midterms—STACKTV offers live and on-demand access to HGTV, Food Network, Global, and more. No cable box required. Pair it with a cozy blanket and snacks from home. $12.99/month on Amazon Prime Channels

Factor Meal Subscription Skip the instant noodles. Factor’s ready-to-eat meals are dietitian-approved, microwave-ready, and actually taste like real food (because they are). With options like Protein+ and Keto, this is your best bet for ensuring they eat something green more than once a month. Starting at $13.49/meal at Factormeals.ca

TokyoTreat Monthly Snack Box Want to make their dorm room the most popular on the floor? Send them a TokyoTreat box packed with rare Japanese snacks, limited-edition KitKats, ramen, and seasonal treats they won’t find at the campus vending machine. It’s a guaranteed conversation starter and snack-time saviour. $37.50/month at TokyoTreat.com

