Best care package gifts for students leaving home

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted August 18, 2025 8:00 pm
1 min read
our A+ guide to care package essentials they’ll actually use and love. View image in full screen
our A+ guide to care package essentials they’ll actually use and love.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether your student is moving into a dorm, their first apartment, or heading abroad, a thoughtful care package can ease the transition. The key? Blending comfort, convenience, and a little indulgence. Think snacks from home, cozy bedding, subscriptions that actually help, and small luxuries that make independence a little less intimidating. From Grace & Stella eye masks to a Factor meal subscription and beyond–whether you’re packing your kid for move-in day or sending a surprise mid-semester boost, here’s your A+ guide to care package essentials they’ll actually use–and love.

 

Bare Home Bed-in-A-Bag
A soft place to land. This all-in-one bedding bundle includes a comforter, flat sheet, fitted sheet and pillowcases—all sized perfectly for a twin XL dorm bed. It comes in a variety of neutral tones to suit their vibe.
$100.99 on Amazon (was $116.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Grace & Stella Award Winning Under Eye Mask
Late-night study sessions and 8 a.m. lectures don’t exactly scream “rested.” These cult-favourite eye masks visibly reduce puffiness, hydrate, and feel like a mini spa break between classes.
$27.95 on Amazon (was $40)

 

Well.ca Gourmet Foodie Gift Bundle
Cure homesickness with comfort foods. This curated Canadian bundle includes premium snacks, teas, sauces, and sweet treats—perfect for late-night cravings or a little taste of luxury.
$69.99 at Well.ca

 

Vitruvi Essentials Oil Kit
Smells like grown-up energy. This beautifully boxed set includes four of Vitruvi’s bestselling essential oils—each perfect for creating a chill study space, sleep sanctuary, or energizing morning boost. Whether they’re new to oils or already obsessed, this kit is pure plant-based perfection.
$61.99 at Vitruvi
Story continues below advertisement

 

Portable Charger with Built-In Cables – $29.99

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera – $89

Sony Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – $398

 

Ready First Aid 107 Piece First Aid Kit
From paper cuts to minor sprains, this compact kit covers it all. Packed with emergency essentials—bandages, antiseptic wipes, tweezers, scissors—it’s water-resistant, lightweight, and built for dorm drawers, backpacks, or glove compartments.
$29.99 on Amazon
STACKTV Subscription
For breaks between classes—or just procrastinating midterms—STACKTV offers live and on-demand access to HGTV, Food Network, Global, and more. No cable box required. Pair it with a cozy blanket and snacks from home.
$12.99/month on Amazon Prime Channels
Story continues below advertisement

 

Factory delivery service
Factor Meal Subscription
Skip the instant noodles. Factor’s ready-to-eat meals are dietitian-approved, microwave-ready, and actually taste like real food (because they are). With options like Protein+ and Keto, this is your best bet for ensuring they eat something green more than once a month.
Starting at $13.49/meal at Factormeals.ca

 

TokyoTreat Monthly Snack Box
Want to make their dorm room the most popular on the floor? Send them a TokyoTreat box packed with rare Japanese snacks, limited-edition KitKats, ramen, and seasonal treats they won’t find at the campus vending machine. It’s a guaranteed conversation starter and snack-time saviour.
$37.50/month at TokyoTreat.com

 

Burt’s Bees Essential Kit – $15.18

Story continues below advertisement

Lavender Linen and Room Spray – $17.99

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite – $154.99

