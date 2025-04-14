Upgrade your bedding with these dreamy picks

Send this page to someone via email

A cozy refresh is just a bedding set away—and trust us, your bedroom deserves it. Whether you’re sinking into cloud-like pillows, layering up with a buttery-soft duvet, or finally swapping out those tired sheets, now’s the perfect time to treat yourself to a little everyday luxury. From luxe textures to chic colour combos, these must-have essentials will help you transform your space from blah to beautiful. Read on for everything you need to create a bedroom that’s as stylish as it is snuggle-worthy.

Satin Pillow Cases Wake up feeling refreshed and radiant with satin pillowcases that protect your hair and skin while you sleep. Luxuriously smooth and gentle, satin pillowcases reduce frizz, and prevent wrinkles. $14.99 on Amazon

Soft Knot Pillow Soft and cuddly, this plush knot pillow is the perfect gift for any occasion or a delightful addition to your decor. $24.99 on Amazon

Casper Pillow Deep sleep starts with a soft and fluffy pillow and this high quality one from Casper will make all your dreams come true. With it’s 100% cotton cover and microfiber fill, this is a slumber essential for anyone looking for deeper, better quality sleep. $145.33 on Amazon

Percale Cotton Core Sheets Bundle Enjoy a sleep that’s customized to your comfort (and style) with this cotton sheet sleep bundle. Choose your favourite colours for the sheets, duvet and sham—and enjoy ten per cent off! $255.15 at Silk & Snow

Ultra Soft Down Alternative Comforter Drift off in ultimate comfort with our soft, durable comforter that feels as good as it looks. Designed for beauty and durability, the elegant box stitching ensures lasting fluffiness. $27.99 on Amazon (was $37.99)

650 Fill Power All Season White Goose Down Duvet Looking for something a little more heavy-duty? Snuggle up with this all-season goose duvet from Wayfair that’s as luxurious as it looks – perfect for dreamy nights year-round. $517.50 at Wayfair (was $690.00)

Tessu King Upholstered Bed - Clay Taupe Whether it’s for snoozing, reading, or daydreaming, the Tessu bed wraps you in comfort and style with its foam-padded frame and soft Scandi charm. With solid wood legs, a cozy headboard, and no boxspring needed, the Tessu bed is your perfect excuse for just five more minutes! $1299 at Article

Kenneth Cole Serenity Wavy Lines Beige Comforter Set Elevate your bedroom with the Kenneth Cole Embossed Comforter Set – where timeless style meets year-round comfort. Soft and chic, this comforter set transforms your space into a cozy haven of sophistication. $93.36 at Wayfair (was $160.99)

Rainbow Comforter Set Your little one will love this lightweight comforter set, perfect for year-round comfort. Brighten up their space with an adorable pattern that adds a fun and fresh touch to their room. $48.99 on Amazon

3 Piece Full Size Bedding Comforter Set Bring prehistoric fun to bedtime with this colorful dinosaur bedding set – perfect for adding a playful touch to any child’s room. $54.99 on Amazon

2 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper Sleep like a baby with this ultra comfy mattress topper that will help you get the deep sleep you’ve always wanted. Made from two inches of plush memory foam, this mattress topper is the perfect way to instantly upgrade any bed. $83.99 on Amazon (was $103.44)

