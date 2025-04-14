Upgrade your bedding with these dreamy picks

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
A cozy refresh is just a bedding set away—and trust us, your bedroom deserves it. Whether you’re sinking into cloud-like pillows, layering up with a buttery-soft duvet, or finally swapping out those tired sheets, now’s the perfect time to treat yourself to a little everyday luxury. From luxe textures to chic colour combos, these must-have essentials will help you transform your space from blah to beautiful. Read on for everything you need to create a bedroom that’s as stylish as it is snuggle-worthy.
Deep sleep starts with a soft and fluffy pillow and this high quality one from Casper will make all your dreams come true. With it’s 100% cotton cover and microfiber fill, this is a slumber essential for anyone looking for deeper, better quality sleep.
Whether it’s for snoozing, reading, or daydreaming, the Tessu bed wraps you in comfort and style with its foam-padded frame and soft Scandi charm. With solid wood legs, a cozy headboard, and no boxspring needed, the Tessu bed is your perfect excuse for just five more minutes!
Elevate your bedroom with the Kenneth Cole Embossed Comforter Set – where timeless style meets year-round comfort. Soft and chic, this comforter set transforms your space into a cozy haven of sophistication.
Sleep like a baby with this ultra comfy mattress topper that will help you get the deep sleep you’ve always wanted. Made from two inches of plush memory foam, this mattress topper is the perfect way to instantly upgrade any bed.
