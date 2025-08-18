The coolest back-to-school gear for 2025

Send this page to someone via email

Get ready for a smooth and stylish September with our curated guide to must-have school gear. From leak-proof lunch boxes to trendy backpacks and smart storage solutions, here’s everything your kids need (and want!) to head back to class in cool, organized style.

Back To Cool, Kids!

After a stylish (and super hot!) summer on the run, your household’s countdown to life post-Labour Day has officially begun. Backpacks, tote bags and stationary kits – oh my! It can feel like a brand and bar code Olympics. I’m here to help!

Bentgo Kids Prints Leak-Proof 5-Compartment Bento-Style Kids Lunch Box This best-selling bento box by Bentgo is leakproof, comes in a ga-jillion colour ways and helps make snack and lunchtime fun for both picky and food-loving tikes alike. $34.99 on Amazon

Salton SmartSealer 2-in-1 Bag Sealer and Cutter For the cost of one big bag of gourmet organic crackers, you will save the lives of hundreds more. The Salton Smart Sealer seals food bags – and also (neatly!) re-opens them. $11.97 on Amazon

Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle There’s a new cool kid in the water bottle category every year. This year Owala appears to be gripping the lead. Insulated, BPA-free and swig-or-sip spout options. And SO many colour ways! $13.99 on amazon (was $19.99)

Pure Future 20-Pack Reusable Double Compartment Snack Containers A well-priced game changer. BPA-free, freezer and dishwasher-safe double-sided snack containers for the big back to school win. Buy on Amazon

Order In the Court

I had the same forest green Beaver Canoe pencil case from grade 8 until the day I graduated university in 1995. End of story.

Large Capacity Pencil Case Stationary kits are leaning larger these days, and I dig that this budget-friendly version can zip down to be smaller – or expand like luggage! $15.99 on Amazon

Travel Toiletry Bag 3.5L To my Virgo dismay, one of my children seems to resent compartments. Cosmetic kits that double as stationary holders are her carry-all’s of choice. I like them because they’re tough to stain and easy to clean. $48.95 at Lululemon

THE NORTH FACE Jester Cross Body Bag North Face is a highly sought-after brand rn, so a cross-body bag like the Jester will satiate the ‘need’ with a little less sticker shock. $43.95 on Amazon

BAGGU Large Nylon Backpack I have always adored the Baggu brand, and this large nylon pack can fit two exterior water bottles and has padding to accommodate a 16” laptop sleeve. Charms not included, but recommended! $94 at Urban Outfitters

Herschel Heritage Backpack B.C.-born Herschel pops up on the leader board year after year. I like the freestyle checkerboard on their Heritage backpack (at 15 L this version is ideal for little ones) as well as the striped waterproof lining. $55 at Herschel

Smiski Glow-In-The-Dark ZipperBite Figure Like most mamas, I appreciate the intersection of cuteness and safety. This little Zipperbite dude attaches to zippers on bags and jackets and glows in the dark (while looking like he’s holding on for dear life). $18 at Urban Outfitters

HORHEAR Kawaii Backpack The fun factor on this backpack is about 11/10. $36.99 on Amazon

Chic Academia

My daughters are now at the ages where they are finally interested in shopping my closet instead of buying their own version of the exact same item. As you can understand, this is both a financial blessing and a personal curse. And for fall? You can’t go wrong with buying (or borrowing) cute classics.

I love fashion’s natural return to preppy every autumn. Case in point? This collab between Sperry X Aritzia and their sweet take on the iconic boat shoe silhouette. B.C. kids – wear them before the rainy season! $130 at Aritzia

Icon Embroidered Quarter Crew Sock This Icon quarter crew sock is a genius way to freshen up last year’s boyfriend denim or knife pleat mini. And they’ll roll with everything from loafers or Vans to sneakers and ballets flats. $20 at Urban Outfitters

Tna Nexus Cardigan A creamy cardigan is a wardrobe must for literally every age category. The Nexus from Aritzia and its cloud-like fuzziness is slightly cropped (but not TOO cropped!). Also available in light grey and merlot. $78 at Aritzia

I loved them in 1986 and I love them today. Both my girls are craving these classics for Fall 2025 – and it brings a tear to my eye. $198 at Brown's

