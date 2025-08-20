Dorm room must-haves you’ll *actually* use

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Your roommate is selected, and you know what type of dorm you’re in. Now it’s time to get everything organized for dorm life. From the basics like shower caddies and charging stations, to small room appliances and storage solutions, we’ve got you covered on all the essentials you need. Whether you’re entering your first year or as a senior, these dorm-room must-haves will get you through the year.

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones Music, study playlists and podcasts can easily be listened to in your dorm room, gym or while walking across campus with these wireless headphones by Sony. With up to 50 hours of battery life, you can listen to all your music preferences all day and then some. They have easy hands-free calling and a built-in microphone, and can be paired with Bluetooth devices simultaneously, allowing you to answer a call while en route to meeting a friend at the library. $88 on Amazon (was $99.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Upholstered Vanity Stool With Storage Living in a small dorm room means a need for extra storage. Thanks to this multifunctional storage ottoman, room and school items like books, blankets, chargers and even extra clothes are organized and clutter-free. It even features a foldable backrest for customized comfort— perfect for long sitting sessions. This beauty is upholstered in Teddy fabric; it’s chic and comfortable. $199.99 on Wayfair.cs (was $249.99)

Folding Bedside Shelf We know dorm rooms can lack some space, meaning there may not be enough room for a bedside table. Enter the bedside shelf for the perfect solution. No more having to climb down from your bed to grab the essentials. For your phone, laptop, glasses and headphones, everything is handy and all in one place and just arm’s length away. $34.99 on Amazon

Mesh Shower Caddy Tote This mesh shower caddy tote houses everything you need from your dorm to the shower. The top quality waterproof mesh is breathable and dry, and can easily be hung on doors, hooks or even the shower head. With eight roomy pockets, all the essentials can be organized according to your liking. $13.99 on Amazon (was $19.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker A must-have made just for you—this coffee maker is small enough to fit anywhere in your room, and makes you a fresh, delicious cup of coffee in minutes. It automatically shuts off in 90 seconds, so you don’t have to worry about a thing as you head out the door. $108.99 on Amazon

Small Vanity Desk With Charging Station This small vanity desk with a charging station features two roomy drawers, two open shelves, a foldable side table, and a stool with added hidden storage. All your beauty, skincare and jewellery in one place! Enjoy the different lighting modes (warm yellow, warm white or cool white), controlled in one touch for the best GRWM moments before school starts. As for the charging station part, there is a USB-C, USB and two AC outlets for an effortless charging area, keeping your workspace tidy and functional. $219.99 on Amazon

Slim Laundry Basket on Wheels With four wheels, this laundry basket is easy to transport from your dorm to the laundry room. The slim size fits just about anywhere in small spaces, plus there’s a mesh closure on top of the basket to not only hide dirty clothes but also hold the smell in case you need to keep clothes inside the basket for a few days. $26.99 on Amazon (was $36.99)

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Bedsure Throw Blanket – $19.99

5-in-1 Charging Station – $49.99

Hanging Toiletry Bag – $26.99

Our Place Splendor Blender – $170

Hatch Restore 3 Sunrise Alarm Clock – $229.99

Hanging Closet Organizers and Storage Not only will this organizer keep everything neat, but it also gives you ample room to house more clothes and shoes. This organizer is built from a thick non-woven material with bamboo inserts at every opening. Plus, there are side pockets for your smaller items. $23.99 on Amazon (was $28.99)

Backrest Pillow With Arms A reading pillow, a studying pillow, a napping pillow…the list goes on. You’ll never want to get up from this super comfortable dorm-room companion. It’s cozy and easy to clean, making it a perfect necessity. $48.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Bissell Hand Vacuum A small handheld vac is a must for keeping your room clean all year round. This Bissell model is cordless and provides up to 12 minutes of cleaning power for quick clean-ups almost everywhere. Charging is also convenient with a USB charging cable. $49.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)

Electric Hotpot With Steamer For those days when you miss a home-cooked meal, this electric hotpot steamer has your name on it. Cook and saute easy college-friendly meals without a stove at anytime. The hot pot uses a non-stick liner, which helps prevent food from sticking. It even has a dual setting, taking your meals from ramen, dumplings or oatmeal to frying, fried rice, or steak. $46.99 on Amazon

Bedsure Twin Comforter Set An easy, cloud-like feel comforter set that’s easy to clean and comes in different colours to match your aesthetic? Sign us up. With 100 per cent premium microfibre fabric, it’s soft to the touch. This set comes with one comforter, one pillowcase, one pillow sham, one fitted sheet and one flat sheet. It’s lightweight and warm for spring and the colder months. It’s machine-washable, which is ideal for dorm life, making this a must-have. $69.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Open Toe Pillow Slides – $19.99

Loop Quiet Ear Plugs – $29.95

Laptop Bed Tray – $44.99

Over the Door Mirror – $59.49

Mini Fridge – $84.99