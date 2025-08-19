Score deals on essentials at Amazon’s back-to-school sale

Send this page to someone via email

Amazon’s back-to-school sale is here, making it easier than ever to stock up on all the essentials students need for a successful school year. From backpacks and laptops to pens, notebooks, and other classroom must-haves, this sale offers deep discounts across a wide range of products. Whether you’re shopping for kids, teens, or college students, it’s the perfect time to grab everything on your back-to-school list while saving big.

Amazon Basics Back to School Supplies Kit with coloured Box Kick off the school year stress-free with this 44-piece back-to-school kit—packed with everything students need, from pencils and markers to notebooks and scissors, making it the perfect all-in-one classroom companion. $24.88 on Amazon (was $27.54)

5 Star Spiral Notebook, 6 Pack Keep your notes organized in style with a colourful 6-pack of notebooks – each with handy dividers, tear-out pages, and a snag-free spiral that’s ready for school or on-the-go! $38.13 on Amazon

Paper Mate Clearpoint Mechanical Pencils Write, doodle, and erase with this fun set of 10 colourful mechanical pencils – designed for precision, comfort and creativity. $39.14 on Amazon

Classic Water-resistant Lightweight Travel School Backpack This slim and durable backpack is perfect for school, with plenty of room for laptops, books, and essentials while staying lightweight and easy to carry. $41.35 on Amazon (was $43.99)

Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M4 chip The MacBook Air with M4 chip zips through work, play, and everything in between. With Apple Intelligence on your side, up to 18 hours of battery life, and a sleek, ultra-portable design, it’s your perfect partner for wherever life takes you. $1099.99 on Amazon (was $1399)

Apple 2025 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M4 chip If you’re looking for a bigger screen, the 15-inch MacBook Air gives you more room to create, stream and multitask – without giving up portability. $1449 on Amazon (was $1699)

