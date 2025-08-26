10 best beauty hacks for busy moms (AKA me)

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Fifteen minutes. If all the morning stars align, that’s how long I have to get ready—between breakfast, packing lunches, and bolting out the door for school drop-off before heading to work. In other words: welcome to another day as a busy mom.

I’ve learned quickly to get creative with the time I have—getting dressed while each layer of cream or serum dries, multitasking wherever possible. But I also learned the hard way that cramming too much into those 15 minutes is the worst strategy. I just end up flustered and sweaty, which helps no one. Here are my 10 favourite busy-mom beauty hacks.

Streamline

I don’t even want to think about how much time I’ve wasted scrolling Instagram or beauty blogs, chasing the next best thing. Which serum du jour will bring back my youthful glow? Not only does the beauty hunt cost extra cash, it eats up precious time.

The best thing I ever did was commit to one product line. I went all in on Drunk Elephant two years ago, and I’ve never looked back. The products are designed to work together, and here’s the aha moment: when you actually use products consistently, you start to see results.

Before this, I was switching vitamin C serums and retinols every other week. Now, my skin loves the Drunk Elephant lineup—and best of all, I stock up at Shoppers Drug Mart using PC Optimum points.

(Pro tip: keep your eyes peeled for holiday gift packs. What busy mom doesn’t love a deal?)

My other go-tos: Vitamin C, retinol, and eye cream.

Tinted SPF

SPF is everyone’s best friend—especially once you hit 40. When you finally accept you need it 365 days a year, you might as well make it work double-duty. A tinted formula saves me from needing foundation. After testing dozens, here are my favourites:

Multipurpose Makeup

Remember the Caboodle from the 90s—the one stuffed with makeup, brushes, and glitter? Now? All my makeup supplies fit in the palm of my hand. For me, it’s all about Merit. Their concealer stick and blush, paired with my Benefit brow pencil, plus a good mascara—and I’m done.

Micellar Water

It took me a minute to accept that I could swipe my face a few times and move on. But now? I’m a full convert. Micellar water is quick, easy, and doesn’t dry out my skin. I can remove any makeup and tinted SPF with one reusable cotton pad. Garnier’s version is my go-to—and since it’s a daily staple, subscribe and save.

Dry Shampoo

Good for your hair? Bad? Who knows. But it makes my hair smell freshly washed and takes away any oiliness. Works for me!

Root Touch-Up

For those days when you just can’t fit in a hair appointment (or the 30 minutes for a box dye), a root touch-up spray is a lifesaver. A quick mist over the greys and I feel like myself again.

LED Mask

An investment, yes—but one that pays off. I bought the Dr. Dennis Gross LED face mask five years ago and still use it almost daily. It reduces sun spots and wrinkles, and the best part? It only takes three minutes.

Eyebrow Shaper

When my daughter was a few months old, I gave up on eyebrow threading. Too much time, too much money. Enter: the Schick Hydro Silk face razor. Quick, easy, precise. A touch-up every other day takes less than 10 seconds.

Spray Bottle

If you have curls, like I do, this will change your life. On non-wash days, mist your hair until it’s damp and re-activate your curl cream. Frizz, gone. Volume, back.

Multitask (for yourself)

We moms are professional multitaskers—but usually for everyone else. So sneak in small moments: eye patches during bath time, a roller while catching Below Deck. Keep your tools within reach and make them work around your life.

At the end of the day, it’s about letting go of unrealistic expectations. We’re not contouring. We’re not “morning shedders.” And that’s okay.

