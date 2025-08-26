Best labour day weekend travel deals 2025

Send this page to someone via email

Get ready to pack your bags – Labour Day weekend 2025 is shaping up to be the ultimate escape. Sun-soaked beach getaways, bustling city breaks, and charming countryside retreats are all on offer. Last-minute flight steals, boutique hotel specials, and curated experiences make it easier than ever to snag a deal. Whether you’re craving relaxation, adventure, or a little bit of both, there’s something for everyone. Make this long weekend unforgettable without breaking the bank.

Check-In Large Meet your new travel BFF: the Check-In Large in dreamy Blue Haze, built with a dent-resistant, impact-friendly shell, whisper-quiet wheels, and all the premium touches you love—perfect for packing extra outfits, family trips, or that Fashion Week wardrobe. $392 at Monos (was $435)

18 Pack Travel Bottles for Toiletries Our reusable travel bottle set, made from safe, leak-proof silicone, comes with a variety of containers, a waterproof bag, and accessories, making it perfect for organizing and carrying all your toiletries and skincare essentials on the go. $13.99 on Amazon (was $22.99)

Compression Packing Cubes Pack more, stress less – these compression packing cubes shrink your clothes by up to 60%, keeping your travels light, fresh, and perfectly organized. $35.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

Digital Hanging Luggage Scale This compact travel scale features a high-accuracy sensor, rubber-textured handle, and thermometer, allowing you to weigh luggage up to 110lb/50kg, avoid overweight fees, monitor temperature, and benefit from convenient tare, auto-off, and weight-lock functions. $15.99 on Amazon (was $19.99)

Mini Power Bank This ultra-slim mini power bank slips right into your bag—or even your wallet—while delivering lightning-fast charging, wide device compatibility, an intelligent LED display, and top-notch safety features, keeping your phone ready for life on the go. $27.99 on Amazon (was $52.99)

