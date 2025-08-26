SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Best labour day weekend travel deals 2025

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted August 26, 2025 8:00 am
1 min read
Get ready to pack your bags - Labour Day weekend 2025 is shaping up to be the ultimate escape. View image in full screen
Get ready to pack your bags - Labour Day weekend 2025 is shaping up to be the ultimate escape.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Get ready to pack your bags – Labour Day weekend 2025 is shaping up to be the ultimate escape. Sun-soaked beach getaways, bustling city breaks, and charming countryside retreats are all on offer. Last-minute flight steals, boutique hotel specials, and curated experiences make it easier than ever to snag a deal. Whether you’re craving relaxation, adventure, or a little bit of both, there’s something for everyone. Make this long weekend unforgettable without breaking the bank.

 

Check-In Large
Meet your new travel BFF: the Check-In Large in dreamy Blue Haze, built with a dent-resistant, impact-friendly shell, whisper-quiet wheels, and all the premium touches you love—perfect for packing extra outfits, family trips, or that Fashion Week wardrobe.
$392 at Monos (was $435)
Story continues below advertisement

 

18 Pack Travel Bottles for Toiletries
Our reusable travel bottle set, made from safe, leak-proof silicone, comes with a variety of containers, a waterproof bag, and accessories, making it perfect for organizing and carrying all your toiletries and skincare essentials on the go.
$13.99 on Amazon (was $22.99)

 

Compression Packing Cubes
Pack more, stress less – these compression packing cubes shrink your clothes by up to 60%, keeping your travels light, fresh, and perfectly organized.
$35.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

 

Digital Hanging Luggage Scale
This compact travel scale features a high-accuracy sensor, rubber-textured handle, and thermometer, allowing you to weigh luggage up to 110lb/50kg, avoid overweight fees, monitor temperature, and benefit from convenient tare, auto-off, and weight-lock functions.
$15.99 on Amazon (was $19.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Mini Power Bank
This ultra-slim mini power bank slips right into your bag—or even your wallet—while delivering lightning-fast charging, wide device compatibility, an intelligent LED display, and top-notch safety features, keeping your phone ready for life on the go.
$27.99 on Amazon (was $52.99)

 

trtl Travel and Airplane Pillow – $80 

Unisex Toiletry Bag – $24 

Grace & stella Weekend Reset Edit – $35

Sephora Collection Mini Face and Eye Brush Set – $30 

Summer Fridays The Jet Lag Essentials Hydration Set – $46

