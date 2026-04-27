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Make the most of even the smallest outdoor spaces with thoughtfully chosen patio furniture. Think foldable café-style tables for slow weekend mornings, low-profile seating that doesn’t crowd the space, and modular pieces that can shift with your needs—from solo lounging to hosting a friend or two. Shop a range of space-smart styles from Wayfair, Pottery Barn, Cozey, and more—perfect for creating a setup that just feels like home.

Abbott Concrete & Acacia Chunky Leg Outdoor Dining Table + Huntington Chair Crafted from sustainably harvested acacia wood, this outdoor dining set will be the focal point of your patio or outdoor space. You’ll comfortably seat 8 at dinner parties, outdoor birthday bashes and family brunches. This concrete furniture features natural variations that change over time, so each piece develops its own unique character and patina, making your set truly one of a kind. $3,644 at Pottery Barn

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Outdoor Bistro Set 3 Piece Patio Bistro Set This charming 3-piece bistro set was made for tea time and morning coffee. Made from sturdy high-strength aluminum, you’ll have this classic set for years to come. Versatile and compact, this little set compliments courtyards, gardens, balconies, patios, pool sides, and more. $240.99 on Amazon (was $300)

Malibu Teak & Mesh Stackable Outdoor Chaise, Set of 2 You deserve a little patio paradise—and these teak chaises make it easy to create one. These outdoor chaise chairs are crafted from durable FSC®-certified teak with four adjustable reclining positions and a stackable design. $3,104 at Pottery Barn

Mistral Collection How great will you look sitting pool-side on this Cozey piece this summer? With customizable configurations and modules you can add later, it’s the perfect way to create your dream outdoor lounging setup. $1880 at Cozey

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Solar String Lights – $49.99

Rattan Patio Furniture Set – $252.99

Console Table – $65.99

Patio Novagarden Balcony Railing Table – $111.72

4 Piece Patio Furniture Set If you’re looking for value, this 4-piece patio furniture set has everything you need for a relaxing night outdoors. Built with sturdy rattan, a reinforced metal frame, and high weight capacities across the table, chairs, and loveseat, this set is designed for durability. It also includes plush, zippered cushions for comfortable lounging. $249.99 on Amazon

HOMETRENDS Belmont 4-Piece Steel Outdoor Sectional Set Made from handwoven, all-weather resin wicker, this outdoor sectional has rust-resistant steel frames, and UV-resistant, stain-repellent cushions designed for long-lasting outdoor use. $798.00 at Walmart

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3 Piece Patio Furniture Set If you’re looking for a cute wicker moment, this 3-piece set is calling your name. Weather-resistant and looks great in any outdoor space. Can’t you see yourself sipping morning coffee with a loved one here? $239.99 on Amazon

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Long Box Planter – $179.99

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Outdoor Side Tables – $54.99

Patio Umbrella – $479.00

Patio Furniture Covers – $27.99