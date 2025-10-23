12 beauty Advent calendars to get you in the holiday spirit

Send this page to someone via email

There’s nothing like an Advent calendar to usher in the holidays. Unboxing daily surprises sets hearts aglow–especially when skincare and makeup goodies are involved. With an abundance of boxes to choose from, this curated roundup is sure to have you, or those you love, jumping for holiday joy. Behold, the best beauty Advent calendars of 2025.

Classic Beauty Advent Calendar Unwrap 24 days of self-care bliss! From indulgent body butters and rejuvenating sheet masks to nourishing shampoos and scrubs, each surprise is designed to pamper every inch of you. $99 on Amazon $99 at The Body Shop

Biodance 24 Days of K-Beauty Advent Calendar The ultimate holiday treat for your complexion–discover 25 full-sized and six deluxe mini treasures from cult K-beauty brands like Missha, Round Lab and Torriden. Expect glow-boosting serums, hydrating masks, shimmery makeup must-haves and beyond. $209 at Well.ca

L'Occitane 24 Day Advent Calendar Gift Set Get ready to glow with this luxurious L’Occitane advent calendar. Containing a mix of new products and bestsellers (hello, shea butter collection!), this 24-piece calendar will gift you your best, most radiant skin yet. $155 at Sephora

Sephora Collection Premium Makeup & Skincare Advent Calendar Gift Set Full-size makeup, skincare and accessory surprises await! Unbox coveted faves from the brand, including a lifting mascara, a vanilla lip butter and micellar makeup remover. $128.50 at Sephora

Yves Rocher Advent Calendar A daily dose of nature-inspired indulgence from La Gacilly for your vanity, this festive box features six full-size and 18 travel-size treasures, including shower gels, hand creams and limited-edition scents like Winter Berries and Shea & Bergamot. $79 at Shoppers Drug Mart

Drybar House of Blowouts Advent Calendar Get ready for the best hair days of the season. This ten-piece collection has everything you need for salon-worthy shine, courtesy of smoothing shampoo and conditioner, dry shampoo, styling sprays and pro tools like clips and a scalp massager. Every unboxing is a blowout win. $134 at Sephora

MAC Cosmetics M·A·C 24 Mystery Must-Haves Advent Calendar Beauty lovers, prepare to swoon. MAC’s most-anticipated holiday box is brimming with 24 full-size and mini must-haves, from silky matte lipsticks and shimmering glosses to limited-edition skincare treats. Unbox glam one day at a time and let your holiday looks shine bright. $331 at Sephora

Tatcha 12 Days of Treasures Advent Calendar A skincare treasure trove inspired by Japanese ritual, unbox Tatcha’s bestselling favourites this holiday season. From the brand’s Dewy Skin Cream to the Camellia Cleansing Oil, each formula delivers pure, luminous hydration–one radiant reveal at a time. $297 at Sephora

Glow Recipe 12 Days of Glow Advent Calendar For a *juicy* countdown to Christmas, snag this Glow Recipe advent calendar before it’s gone. Containing 12 full-size faves–from the Watermelon Glow Dew Drops to the Cloudberry Bright Moisture Cream–your skin is in for a treat. $154 at Sephora

Lush Advent Calendar Make every day a self-care celebration. Featuring 25 bath, body and fragrance delights–including exclusive releases, festive bath bombs and even a scented candle–this deluxe box is *fizzing* with joy. $335 at Lush

Sephora Favorites Gifts For Him Don’t forget your favourite guy! This seven-piece set has everything he needs for a refreshed routine featuring cult skincare brands like The Ordinary, Youth To The People and Drunk Elephant. $45 at Sephora

