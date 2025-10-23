12 beauty Advent calendars to get you in the holiday spirit

There’s nothing like an Advent calendar to usher in the holidays. Unboxing daily surprises sets hearts aglow–especially when skincare and makeup goodies are involved. With an abundance of boxes to choose from, this curated roundup is sure to have you, or those you love, jumping for holiday joy. Behold, the best beauty Advent calendars of 2025.
The ultimate holiday treat for your complexion–discover 25 full-sized and six deluxe mini treasures from cult K-beauty brands like Missha, Round Lab and Torriden. Expect glow-boosting serums, hydrating masks, shimmery makeup must-haves and beyond.
Get ready to glow with this luxurious L’Occitane advent calendar. Containing a mix of new products and bestsellers (hello, shea butter collection!), this 24-piece calendar will gift you your best, most radiant skin yet.
A daily dose of nature-inspired indulgence from La Gacilly for your vanity, this festive box features six full-size and 18 travel-size treasures, including shower gels, hand creams and limited-edition scents like Winter Berries and Shea & Bergamot.
Get ready for the best hair days of the season. This ten-piece collection has everything you need for salon-worthy shine, courtesy of smoothing shampoo and conditioner, dry shampoo, styling sprays and pro tools like clips and a scalp massager. Every unboxing is a blowout win.
Beauty lovers, prepare to swoon. MAC’s most-anticipated holiday box is brimming with 24 full-size and mini must-haves, from silky matte lipsticks and shimmering glosses to limited-edition skincare treats. Unbox glam one day at a time and let your holiday looks shine bright.
A skincare treasure trove inspired by Japanese ritual, unbox Tatcha’s bestselling favourites this holiday season. From the brand’s Dewy Skin Cream to the Camellia Cleansing Oil, each formula delivers pure, luminous hydration–one radiant reveal at a time.
For a *juicy* countdown to Christmas, snag this Glow Recipe advent calendar before it’s gone. Containing 12 full-size faves–from the Watermelon Glow Dew Drops to the Cloudberry Bright Moisture Cream–your skin is in for a treat.
