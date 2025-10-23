SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
12 beauty Advent calendars to get you in the holiday spirit

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted October 23, 2025 9:00 pm
1 min read
beauty advent calendars 2025 View image in full screen
Daily delights for your skin, hair and makeup stash.
There’s nothing like an Advent calendar to usher in the holidays. Unboxing daily surprises sets hearts aglow–especially when skincare and makeup goodies are involved. With an abundance of boxes to choose from, this curated roundup is sure to have you, or those you love, jumping for holiday joy. Behold, the best beauty Advent calendars of 2025.

 

beauty advent calendars 2025
Classic Beauty Advent Calendar
Unwrap 24 days of self-care bliss! From indulgent body butters and rejuvenating sheet masks to nourishing shampoos and scrubs, each surprise is designed to pamper every inch of you.
$99 on Amazon $99 at The Body Shop
Story continues below advertisement

 

beauty advent calendars 2025
Biodance 24 Days of K-Beauty Advent Calendar
The ultimate holiday treat for your complexion–discover 25 full-sized and six deluxe mini treasures from cult K-beauty brands like Missha, Round Lab and Torriden. Expect glow-boosting serums, hydrating masks, shimmery makeup must-haves and beyond.
$209 at Well.ca

 

beauty advent calendars 2025
L'Occitane 24 Day Advent Calendar Gift Set
Get ready to glow with this luxurious L’Occitane advent calendar. Containing a mix of new products and bestsellers (hello, shea butter collection!), this 24-piece calendar will gift you your best, most radiant skin yet.
$155 at Sephora

 

beauty advent calendars 2025
Sephora Collection Premium Makeup & Skincare Advent Calendar Gift Set
Full-size makeup, skincare and accessory surprises await! Unbox coveted faves from the brand, including a lifting mascara, a vanilla lip butter and micellar makeup remover.
$128.50 at Sephora
Story continues below advertisement

 

beauty advent calendars 2025
Yves Rocher Advent Calendar
A daily dose of nature-inspired indulgence from La Gacilly for your vanity, this festive box features six full-size and 18 travel-size treasures, including shower gels, hand creams and limited-edition scents like Winter Berries and Shea & Bergamot.
$79 at Shoppers Drug Mart

 

beauty advent calendars 2025
Drybar House of Blowouts Advent Calendar
Get ready for the best hair days of the season. This ten-piece collection has everything you need for salon-worthy shine, courtesy of smoothing shampoo and conditioner, dry shampoo, styling sprays and pro tools like clips and a scalp massager. Every unboxing is a blowout win.
$134 at Sephora
Story continues below advertisement

 

beauty advent calendars 2025
MAC Cosmetics M·A·C 24 Mystery Must-Haves Advent Calendar
Beauty lovers, prepare to swoon. MAC’s most-anticipated holiday box is brimming with 24 full-size and mini must-haves, from silky matte lipsticks and shimmering glosses to limited-edition skincare treats. Unbox glam one day at a time and let your holiday looks shine bright.
$331 at Sephora

 

beauty advent calendars 2025
Tatcha 12 Days of Treasures Advent Calendar
A skincare treasure trove inspired by Japanese ritual, unbox Tatcha’s bestselling favourites this holiday season. From the brand’s Dewy Skin Cream to the Camellia Cleansing Oil, each formula delivers pure, luminous hydration–one radiant reveal at a time.
$297 at Sephora
beauty advent calendars 2025
Glow Recipe 12 Days of Glow Advent Calendar
For a *juicy* countdown to Christmas, snag this Glow Recipe advent calendar before it’s gone. Containing 12 full-size faves–from the Watermelon Glow Dew Drops to the Cloudberry Bright Moisture Cream–your skin is in for a treat.
$154 at Sephora
Story continues below advertisement

 

beauty advent calendars 2025
Lush Advent Calendar
Make every day a self-care celebration. Featuring 25 bath, body and fragrance delights–including exclusive releases, festive bath bombs and even a scented candle–this deluxe box is *fizzing* with joy.
$335 at Lush

 

beauty advent calendars 2025
Benefit Cosmetics Glam Cube 24-day Beauty Advent Calendar
Spin, flip and unlock your way to 24 days of glam. This playful cube hides full-size and mini Benefit icons–from fan-favourite mascaras and tints to bronzers and pore-perfecting primers.
$201 at Sephora $201 at Shoppers Drug Mart

 

Sephora Favorites Gifts For Him
Don’t forget your favourite guy! This seven-piece set has everything he needs for a refreshed routine featuring cult skincare brands like The Ordinary, Youth To The People and Drunk Elephant.
$45 at Sephora
Story continues below advertisement

 

