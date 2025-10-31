Here’s what to shop for at the Sephora fall sale

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Are you ready to *add to cart*? Sephora’s fall 2025 Savings Event has finally arrived and everything–we repeat, everything–is on sale. It’s time to stock up on all your beauty and skincare favourites in store and online. (Hot tip: You’ll want to grab that Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask before it’s gone!)

From Friday, October 31 until Monday, November 10, simply unlock your discount using the code EVERYTHING at checkout in-store and online. Unsure what discounts your eligible for? Here’s everything you need to know:

VIB Rouge members – 20% off from October 31 – November 10

– 20% off from October 31 – November 10 VIB members – 15% off from November 4 – November 10

– 15% off from November 4 – November 10 Beauty Insiders – 10% off from November 4 – November 10 & 30% off all Sephora Collection during the entire sale

Psst: If you haven’t already, sign up as a beauty member (it’s free) and get free shipping with no minimum spending amount required.

Story continues below advertisement

Need help deciding what to splurge on? We’ve got you covered. Ahead, 15 items in our basket that we think you’ll love, too.

The skin-loving foundation

NARS Light Reflecting Skin Improving Medium Coverage Foundation This cult-favourite foundation does more than perfect–it actually improves your skin over time. With a light-reflecting formula that blurs imperfections while boosting radiance, it delivers a natural, your-skin-but-better finish that lasts all day. Reg. $73 at Sephora

You may also like:

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Oil-Free Foundation – Reg. $61 at Sephora

Story continues below advertisement

The butter-y blush

Summer Fridays Blush Butter Balm Hydrating Cream Blush with Peptides Makeup meets skincare. This butter-y blush melts into the skin for a soft-focus flush. Infused with hydrating peptides, it leaves cheeks looking naturally dewy–never streaky, just seamless. Reg. $35 at Sephora

You may also like:

MERIT Flush Balm Cream Blush – Reg. $41 at Sephora

Story continues below advertisement

The '90s lip liner

MAC Cosmetics Lip Pencil in Stone The ultimate ’90s liner, this iconic cool-toned taupe defines lips with that perfectly moody, supermodel-inspired edge. Creamy yet precise, it glides on seamlessly for that overlined look. Reg. $32 at Sephora

You may also like:

Patrick Ta Monochrome Moment Precision Lip Crayon – Reg. $36 at Sephora

Story continues below advertisement

The volumizing mascara

MILK MAKEUP KUSH Big Hit Lifting + Volumizing Mascara Powered by plant-derived fibers and conditioning cannabis seed oil, this mascara builds major lift, volume and definition sans clumps or flakes. Expect a fuller, fluttery fringe. Reg. $40 at Sephora

You may also like:

MAKEUP BY MARIO SoftSculpt Skin Enhancer – Reg. $50 at Sephora

Story continues below advertisement

The glazed donut essence

rhode Glazing Milk Ceramide Facial Essence Hailey Bieber’s viral skincare staple lives up to the hype. Packed with ceramides and beta-glucan, this essence strengthens the skin barrier while giving your complexion that signature glazed glow. Reg. $48 at Sephora

You may also like:

DIOR Lip Glow Oil – Reg. $54 at Sephora

The feel-good perfume

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Rare Eau de Parfum A warm gourmand scent that feels like confidence in a bottle. With notes of caramel and vanilla, this fragrance is too delicious to pass up. Reg. $104 at Sephora

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Saie Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Illuminator – $43 at Sephora

The hair-perfecting styling cream

Messy by Alli Webb Rough Dry Styling Cream Created by the founder of Drybar, this lightweight cream adds touchable texture and polish with zero crunch. Perfect for reviving second-day hair or adding shape to your blowout, it’s your shortcut to undone volume. Reg. $48 at Sephora

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Tower 28 Beauty MakeWaves Lengthening + Volumizing Mascara – Reg. $27 at Sephora

The timeless shadow palette

MAKEUP BY MARIO Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette: The Original This universal matte palette is a must-have, designed for buildable coverage that transitions from natural to dramatic without fallout. Inspired by skin tones, its creamy, pro-quality formula applies evenly with a featherlight feel and offers excellent grip for a clean, flawless look. Reg. $68 at Sephora

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Morphe Naughty Eyeshadow Palette – Reg. $31 at Sephora

The daily exfoliant

Dermalogica Mini Daily Microfoliant Exfoliator This gentle rice-based powder activates with water to create a creamy exfoliant that smooths and brightens. Ideal for all skin types, it polishes away dullness to reveal your most radiant, even-toned complexion. Reg. $29.50 at Sephora

You may also like:

OLEHENRIKSEN Banana Bright+ Vitamin C Eye Crème – Reg. $61 at Sephora

Story continues below advertisement

The nourishing gloss

Glow Recipe Glass Balm Lip Treatment in Coconut Bingsoo Like a tropical smoothie for your lips, this ultra-nourishing balm delivers instant moisture and a high-shine, glassy finish. Infused with fruit extracts and coconut oil, it keeps lips soft and plump all day long. Reg. $30 at Sephora

You may also like:

REFY Glow and Sculpt Face Serum Primer with Niacinamide – Reg. $50 at Sephora

Story continues below advertisement

The milky cleansing balm

The Pro Collagen Cleansing Balm This transforming balm melts into an oil and then a hydrating milk to dissolve makeup and impurities. Enriched with nourishing plant oils and algae, it leaves skin silky soft and radiant. Reg. $92 at Sephora

You may also like:

The INKEY List Oat Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm – Reg. $17.50 at Sephora

Story continues below advertisement

The ultimate blending blush

MERIT Brush No. 1 Tapered Blending Brush Designed for cream and liquid products, this vegan brush buffs effortlessly for a seamless finish. Its tapered shape allows for precision around cheeks and contours, blending blush, bronzer and highlight like a dream. Reg. $44 at Sephora

You may also like:

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa – Reg. $53 at Sephora

Story continues below advertisement

The petite lifting device

NuFACE Mini+ Starter Kit Microcurrent is all the rage right now. If you haven’t jumped on the bandwagon yet, now’s your chance to experience its lifting effects. This device tends to sell out during Sephora sales, so grab yours while you can! Reg. $340 at Sephora

You may also like:

Shani Darden Skin Care Facial Sculpting Wand – Reg. $538 at Sephora

Story continues below advertisement

The ultimate multi-styler

Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ multi-styler Straight+Wavy in Ceramic Pink and Rose Gold The tool that does it all–dry, curl, smooth and shape–with intelligent heat control that protects your strands. It not only delivers salon-level results but looks stunning on your vanity, too. Reg. $799.99 at Sephora

You may also like:

Dyson Chitosan Pre-Styling Hair Cream for Flexible Hold – Reg. $69.99 at Sephora

Story continues below advertisement

The luxe candle

Salt & Stone Santal & Vetiver Candle This hand-poured candle infuses any room with the grounding scent of sandalwood and vetiver. Crafted from natural coconut and soy wax, it’s a cozy-luxe essential for cool nights in. Reg. $66.50 at Sephors

You may also like:

Maison Margiela By The Fireplace Scented Candle – Reg. $91 at Sephora

Story continues below advertisement

More makeup and skincare must-haves

Maybelline New York Super Stay 24H Skin Tint Foundation – $19.96

L’Oréal Paris Lumi Glotion – $19.96

Maybelline Lash Sensational Firework Mascara – $12.96

Ardell False Lashes Faux Mink Demi Wispies – $21.23

Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask – $30.95

Wonderskin Wonder Blading Lip Stain – $29