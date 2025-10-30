7 editor-approved beauty & style picks for holiday gifting

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As The Curator’s beauty editor, it’s my duty to test out buzzy beauty products when they’re sent my way. Every month, I handpick which ones are worth sharing with our readers—only a select few make it to the top of my list. Read on for this month’s shining stars.

MERIT Solo Shadow Cream Eyeshadow When it comes to eye makeup, I’ve always preferred a swipe-and-go pigment. Eyeliner? Not my thing. But give me a soft swatch of shadow and I’m in my element. This creamy, buildable formula blends like a dream, lending my lids a hint of colour sans the creasing. It’s what I’ve been reaching for when I want to look polished without trying too hard. Perfect for the minimalist makeup lover, this pretty shadow pot is proof that less can be more. $36 at Sephora

rhode Peptide Eye Prep Depuffing Eye Patches I’ve tested my fair share of under-eye patches, but none have impressed me quite like these from Rhode. Cooling, depuffing and perfectly contoured to stay in place, they turn even a quiet morning into a spa-like ritual. I reach for them before important events, or while sipping my morning tea, to instantly revive my tired eyes. Consider them the ultimate stocking stuffer for anyone who loves a dose of everyday luxury. $38 at Sephora

Kitsch Satin Pillowcase Mark my words: I will never sleep on another pillowcase again. Since switching to satin, my hair feels smoother, my skin looks clearer and I wake up without those telltale creases on my face. Tangled hair? Stubborn new acne spots? Don’t know them. This pillowcase is a simple switch that feels like a dream. $25.99 on Amazon

T3 Curling Straightener I’ve never been one to curl my hair with a straightener–it always ended in kinked tendrils. But this T3 tool changed that. Its sleek, evenly heated plates make curling a breeze every single time. It’s hot all around (you’ll definitely want to use the provided glove), but once you get the hang of it, the results are truly salon-worthy. It’s the ultimate gift for anyone who wants one sleek tool that does it all. $206.51 on Amazon $280 at Sephora

YG Comet Wrap Moissanite Ring Not beauty-related, but it sure is beautiful. This dazzling ring wraps around your finger like a comet, with ethically-sourced moissanite stones that sparkle brighter than the night sky. It’s a statement piece, yes, but also deeply sentimental–one of those gifts that feels personal and timeless. Perfect for the jewellery lover in your life (or yourself, because self-gifting is self-care). Whoever you give it to will think of you fondly every time they wear it. $320 at El&Elle

Shark CryoGlow This is the closest thing to a med-spa facial I’ve ever had at home. I use the Shark CryoGlow after my evening shower, and it’s become a ritual I actually look forward to. With its cooling InstaChill and iQLED technologies, this mask has miraculously helped calm my redness and given me the confidence to step out bare-faced. For the skincare lover who already has everything, this gadget is the next-level gift that is sure to elevate their routine. $499.99 at Sephora $499.99 at Shoppers Drug Mart

Dolce&Gabbana My Devotion Eau de Parfum Intense with Peony & Vanilla Every once in a while, you find a fragrance that feels like a love letter in a bottle. ‘My Devotion’ by Dolce&Gabbana is exactly that. With notes of sweet peony and warm vanilla, it’s intoxicating in the best way possible. One spritz has me feeling like I’m walking through a Parisian garden at golden hour. It’s the perfect signature scent for gifting–or keeping all to yourself. $228 at Sephora

