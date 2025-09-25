SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Gifts under $100 that scream affordable luxury

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted September 25, 2025 4:00 pm
1 min read
best gifts under $100 View image in full screen
Grand gestures are fun, but so are sweet, palatably-priced gifts that say it all.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission.Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Price tags can take the joy out of gift giving–especially during the holidays. Sure, grand gestures are fun, but so are sweet, palatably-priced gifts that say it all. Ahead, 12 thoughtful finds under $100 that will take you and your loved ones by surprise.

 

best gifts under $100
Round Topaz Studs
The perfect day-to-night accessory for those with discerning taste. Subtle, yet classic and encased in gorgeous gold, these stunning studs radiate elegance.
$78 at Mejuri
Story continues below advertisement

 

Cashmere Scarf
For the minimalist mover, this impossibly soft throw is the perfect accessory to don this season. Void of emblems, patterns and designs, it has timeless appeal.
$23.39 on Amazon (was $25.99)

 

Blissy Silk Sleep Mask
Made of smooth mulberry silk, this delicate sleep mask will whisk them off to dreamland with ease. Expect a supple, clear complexion, too.
$37.15 on Amazon

 

Replica By The Fireside Candle
Maison Margiela By The Fireplace Candle
Notes of orange flower, vanilla, clove oil and chestnut transport you to a woodsy campfire setting with each burn. Perfect for chilly winter evenings spent cozied up with a book.
$91 at Sephora
Story continues below advertisement

 

Staub Ceramics Covered Brie Baker
Got a brie lover on your list? Bring joy to their days with this Staub ceramic brie baker. Perfect for popping in the oven, it’s highly scratch- and stain-resistant for durable dining.
$59.99 on Amazon

 

Merit Great Skin Serum
Merit Great Skin Instant Glow Serum
Packed with glow-getting ingredients including hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and cacao seed extract, this Merit serum serves all-over dewiness in just one drop.
$52 at Sephora

 

best gifts under $100
Anko Large Circle Cut Out Vase
This cutout vase is sure to elevate any space with its sculptural, mid-century modern design. For the homebody who takes pride in their décor, you can’t go wrong with this gift.
$19.97 at Walmart
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Revlon One-Step Volumizer and Hair Dryer – $55.04

Hottoerak LED Face Mask – $89.99

100% Egyptian Cotton Queen Sheets – $93.74

 

More Recommendations
best gifts under $100
Structured Crossbody Bag
For the style-savvy minimalist, this versatile bag is destined to be on heavy rotation. Crafted in pebbled faux leather with a sleek magnetic closure, it’s perfectly practical and chic.
$69 at Simons

 

Apple iPhone FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe
Perfect for the forgetful friend, this MagSafe Wallet keeps ID and credit cards handy. Made from micro-twill, it features strong magnets for easy attachment to your iPhone and supports Find My for added peace of mind.
$78.98 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

best gifts under $100
Phlur Mini Vanilla Skin Body & Hair Fragrance Mist
With notes of sugar crystals, cashmere wood, vanilla, this coveted body and hair mist is a veritable treat for the senses–it’s practically destined to become their new signature scent.
$34 at Sephora

 

best gifts under $100
Large Jewelry Box In Signature Canvas
For the loved one with a thriving collection, this leather jewellery case is a stunning way to keep it all in order. Finished with Coach’s iconic monogram, it looks great on the vanity and on-the-go.
$80 at Coach

 

 

best gifts under $100
HydroJug Sport Autumn Checkers
For the wellness devotee, this sleek 40oz bottle is a daily essential. Built to keep hydration top of mind, it’s also a stylish go-to.
$47.95 at Well.ca
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like: 

3-in-1 Charging Station for iPhone – $31.99

Starfrit Electric Fondue Machine – $49.98

Kodak M35 35mm Film Camera – $63.85

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices