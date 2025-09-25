Gifts under $100 that scream affordable luxury

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission.Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Price tags can take the joy out of gift giving–especially during the holidays. Sure, grand gestures are fun, but so are sweet, palatably-priced gifts that say it all. Ahead, 12 thoughtful finds under $100 that will take you and your loved ones by surprise.

Round Topaz Studs The perfect day-to-night accessory for those with discerning taste. Subtle, yet classic and encased in gorgeous gold, these stunning studs radiate elegance. $78 at Mejuri

Story continues below advertisement

Cashmere Scarf For the minimalist mover, this impossibly soft throw is the perfect accessory to don this season. Void of emblems, patterns and designs, it has timeless appeal. $23.39 on Amazon (was $25.99)

Blissy Silk Sleep Mask Made of smooth mulberry silk, this delicate sleep mask will whisk them off to dreamland with ease. Expect a supple, clear complexion, too. $37.15 on Amazon

Maison Margiela By The Fireplace Candle Notes of orange flower, vanilla, clove oil and chestnut transport you to a woodsy campfire setting with each burn. Perfect for chilly winter evenings spent cozied up with a book. $91 at Sephora

Story continues below advertisement

Staub Ceramics Covered Brie Baker Got a brie lover on your list? Bring joy to their days with this Staub ceramic brie baker. Perfect for popping in the oven, it’s highly scratch- and stain-resistant for durable dining. $59.99 on Amazon

Merit Great Skin Instant Glow Serum Packed with glow-getting ingredients including hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and cacao seed extract, this Merit serum serves all-over dewiness in just one drop. $52 at Sephora

Anko Large Circle Cut Out Vase This cutout vase is sure to elevate any space with its sculptural, mid-century modern design. For the homebody who takes pride in their décor, you can’t go wrong with this gift. $19.97 at Walmart

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Revlon One-Step Volumizer and Hair Dryer – $55.04

Hottoerak LED Face Mask – $89.99

100% Egyptian Cotton Queen Sheets – $93.74

Structured Crossbody Bag For the style-savvy minimalist, this versatile bag is destined to be on heavy rotation. Crafted in pebbled faux leather with a sleek magnetic closure, it’s perfectly practical and chic. $69 at Simons

Apple iPhone FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe Perfect for the forgetful friend, this MagSafe Wallet keeps ID and credit cards handy. Made from micro-twill, it features strong magnets for easy attachment to your iPhone and supports Find My for added peace of mind. $78.98 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Phlur Mini Vanilla Skin Body & Hair Fragrance Mist With notes of sugar crystals, cashmere wood, vanilla, this coveted body and hair mist is a veritable treat for the senses–it’s practically destined to become their new signature scent. $34 at Sephora

Large Jewelry Box In Signature Canvas For the loved one with a thriving collection, this leather jewellery case is a stunning way to keep it all in order. Finished with Coach’s iconic monogram, it looks great on the vanity and on-the-go. $80 at Coach

HydroJug Sport Autumn Checkers For the wellness devotee, this sleek 40oz bottle is a daily essential. Built to keep hydration top of mind, it’s also a stylish go-to. $47.95 at Well.ca

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

3-in-1 Charging Station for iPhone – $31.99

Starfrit Electric Fondue Machine – $49.98

Kodak M35 35mm Film Camera – $63.85