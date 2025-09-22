Your ultimate fall 2025 jacket trend report

Send this page to someone via email

Fall has *officially* arrived, and with it, the perfect excuse to reimagine your outerwear lineup. From timeless trenches to plush faux fur and sporty-chic silhouettes, jackets are emerging as the season’s ultimate style investment–tailored for every moment the season has in store. Ahead, five fall jacket trends you need to know.

Tremendous Trenches

No fall wardrobe feels complete without a trench. This season, opt for fresh proportions. Cropped cuts add a modern, on-the-go vibe, while classic longline silhouettes bring polish to every outfit.

Faux Fur Realness

Texture takes center stage this season, with faux fur emerging as fall’s coziest outerwear trend. From cropped jackets to oversized coats, these statement pieces are a timeless take on fall fashion–perfect for layering over everything from slip dresses to knitwear.

Cinched Silhouettes

Tailoring meets outerwear in this season’s cinched silhouettes. Blazers and coats with belted waists or cropped structures highlight shape, adding a dose of sophistication to every look. Think power dressing reimagined for chilly days.

Sporty Chic

Athleisure continues to dominate, and jackets are no exception. Track-inspired zip-ups and lightweight layers blend fashion and function, echoing the retro charm of the iconic ’80s windbreaker.

Scarf Coats

Why choose between a coat and a scarf when you can have both? Built-in scarf details and draped necklines are this season’s clever answer to layering. Bundling up for fall never felt more stylish.

