SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Your ultimate fall 2025 jacket trend report

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted September 22, 2025 8:00 pm
2 min read
fall 2025 jacket trends View image in full screen
From timeless trenches to plush faux fur and sporty-chic silhouettes.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Fall has *officially* arrived, and with it, the perfect excuse to reimagine your outerwear lineup. From timeless trenches to plush faux fur and sporty-chic silhouettes, jackets are emerging as the season’s ultimate style investment–tailored for every moment the season has in store. Ahead, five fall jacket trends you need to know.

 

Tremendous Trenches

No fall wardrobe feels complete without a trench. This season, opt for fresh proportions. Cropped cuts add a modern, on-the-go vibe, while classic longline silhouettes bring polish to every outfit.

Story continues below advertisement

 

fall 2025 jacket trends
On-the-Go Cropped Trench Jacket
$39.94 at Joe Fresh

 

fall 2025 jacket trends
New Tabloid Trench Coat
$298 at Aritzia

 

Cropped Trench Coat
$69.85 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Faux Fur Realness

Texture takes center stage this season, with faux fur emerging as fall’s coziest outerwear trend. From cropped jackets to oversized coats, these statement pieces are a timeless take on fall fashion–perfect for layering over everything from slip dresses to knitwear.

 

fall 2025 jacket trends
Chamonix Coat
$248 at Aritzia
Story continues below advertisement

 

fall 2025 jacket trends
Twik Long Faux-Fur Cropped Jacket
$99 at Simons

 

fall 2025 jacket trends
Kindra Coat
$129 at Steve Madden

 

 

Cinched Silhouettes

Tailoring meets outerwear in this season’s cinched silhouettes. Blazers and coats with belted waists or cropped structures highlight shape, adding a dose of sophistication to every look. Think power dressing reimagined for chilly days.

Story continues below advertisement

 

fall 2025 jacket trends
Double-Breasted Wool Blend Blazer
$174 on Pre-Order at Oak+Fort

 

Allegra K Women's Faux Fur Coat
$94.99 on Amazon

 

fall 2025 jacket trends
Veda Jaden Cropped Jacket
$958 at Reformation
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Essie Nail Polish in Bordeaux – $9.86

Women’s Flannel Plaid Shirt – $60.99

Dream Pairs Women’s Chelsea Ankle Boots – $65.99

More Recommendations

 

 

Sporty Chic

Athleisure continues to dominate, and jackets are no exception. Track-inspired zip-ups and lightweight layers blend fashion and function, echoing the retro charm of the iconic ’80s windbreaker.

 

fall 2025 jacket trends
Track Star Full Zip Jacket
$198 at ALO
Story continues below advertisement

 

fall 2025 jacket trends
Zip-Up Short Jacket
$79.90 at Uniqlo

 

fall 2025 jacket trends
Adapted State Track Jacket
$158 at Lululemon

 

 

Scarf Coats

Why choose between a coat and a scarf when you can have both? Built-in scarf details and draped necklines are this season’s clever answer to layering. Bundling up for fall never felt more stylish.

Story continues below advertisement

 

fall 2025 jacket trends
Double-Faced Wool Scarf Jacket
$285 at COS

 

fall 2025 jacket trends
Removable Scarf Long Wool-Blend Coat
$179.99 at Abercrombie & Fitch

 

Kissonic Oversized Scarf Jacket
$79.7 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Slouchy Suede Shoulder Bag – $15.08

PrettyGarden Women Fall Oversized Sweater – $54.99

Mejuri Aurora Lab Grown Sapphire Eternity Ring – $198

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices