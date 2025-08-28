7 fall 2025 jewellery trends you need to know

Send this page to someone via email

While chunky knits and tailored coats set the stage, nothing punctuates a fall outfit quite like the perfect accessory–time to refresh your jewellery wardrobe. From glimmering pendants to mixed metal finishes, this season’s lineup is serving modern heirlooms with everyday wearability. Ahead, seven jewellery trends that are sure to elevate your fall style game.

Mixed Metal Moment

Silver or gold? This season, the answer is both. Mixing metals has officially graduated from a styling faux pas to fashion-forward territory. From two-tone chains to stacked rings in contrasting finishes, the look adds dimension and edge without feeling overdone.

Saturated Stones

Bold colour is stealing the spotlight this fall with vibrant gemstones in every shade of the rainbow. From a mixture of juicy gems to minimalist pops of colour, saturated stones add a dose of depth that pairs beautifully with fall’s earthy palette. Don’t be afraid to layer multiple shades for a playful twist.

Pearl Play

Forget your grandmother’s strand–pearls are having a major glow-up. This fall, both oversized baroque pearls and delicate seed pearls are trending, appearing in everything from earrings to chokers. The contrast of their soft iridescence against fall leather jackets or structured coats makes them feel anything but prim.

Marvellously Mismatched

Uniformity is out–this season, it’s all about earrings that don’t quite match. Whether it’s a solo stud paired with a dramatic drop, or asymmetrical designs sold as a set, the look is perfect for adding a touch of whimsy to your jewellery wardrobe.

Charmed Life

Playful yet personal, charms are making a comeback in grown-up form. Think bracelets or necklaces adorned with eclectic trinkets–astrological symbols, travel-inspired tokens or gemstone drops that let you curate your story. This is one nostalgic trend we can’t get enough of.

Bold Brooches

Grandmillennial style meets modern edge with the return of the brooch. This season, oversized pins are less about prim polish and more about personality–think sculptural and jewel-encrusted designs. Wear them on a lapel, fastened to a scarf or even pinned to a beret for a fresh, fashionable take.

Pendant Perfection

Once reserved for lockets and keepsakes, pendants are stepping into the spotlight this season as the ultimate statement piece. Whether sleek and minimalist or dripping in detail, a long pendant necklace instantly adds polish to cozy fall fits. We’re loving the look of geometric drops and plunging chains just in time for sweater weather.

