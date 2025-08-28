SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

7 fall 2025 jewellery trends you need to know

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted August 28, 2025 8:00 am
3 min read
fall 2025 jewellery trends View image in full screen
From glimmering pendants to mixed metal finishes. Mejuri
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

While chunky knits and tailored coats set the stage, nothing punctuates a fall outfit quite like the perfect accessory–time to refresh your jewellery wardrobe. From glimmering pendants to mixed metal finishes, this season’s lineup is serving modern heirlooms with everyday wearability. Ahead, seven jewellery trends that are sure to elevate your fall style game.

 

Mixed Metal Moment

Silver or gold? This season, the answer is both. Mixing metals has officially graduated from a styling faux pas to fashion-forward territory. From two-tone chains to stacked rings in contrasting finishes, the look adds dimension and edge without feeling overdone.

Story continues below advertisement

 

The splurge:

fall 2025 jewellery trends
Celeste Bracelet
$178 at Jenny Bird

 

The steal:

STORYJEWELLERY Rope RIng
$24.34 on Amazon

 

 

Story continues below advertisement

Saturated Stones

Bold colour is stealing the spotlight this fall with vibrant gemstones in every shade of the rainbow. From a mixture of juicy gems to minimalist pops of colour, saturated stones add a dose of depth that pairs beautifully with fall’s earthy palette. Don’t be afraid to layer multiple shades for a playful twist.

 

The splurge:

fall 2025 jewellery trends
Gemstone Mini Studs
$198 at Mejuri
Story continues below advertisement

 

The steal:

fall 2025 jewellery trends
The Enamel Happy Jewel Bracelet
$96 at Lisa Gozlan

 

 

Pearl Play

Forget your grandmother’s strand–pearls are having a major glow-up. This fall, both oversized baroque pearls and delicate seed pearls are trending, appearing in everything from earrings to chokers. The contrast of their soft iridescence against fall leather jackets or structured coats makes them feel anything but prim.

Story continues below advertisement

 

The splurge:

fall 2025 jewellery trends
Harley Baroque Pearl Earrings
$268 at Mejuri

 

The steal:

IVANI Gold Plated Necklace
$36.99 on Amazon

 

 

Story continues below advertisement

Marvellously Mismatched

Uniformity is out–this season, it’s all about earrings that don’t quite match. Whether it’s a solo stud paired with a dramatic drop, or asymmetrical designs sold as a set, the look is perfect for adding a touch of whimsy to your jewellery wardrobe.

 

The splurge:

fall 2025 jewellery trends
Wolf Circus Elsa Earrings in Silver
$198 at Hey Jude
Story continues below advertisement

 

The steal:

Gold Waterdrop Earrings
$5.98 on Amazon (was $11.94)

 

You may also like:

Slouchy Suede Shoulder Bag – $15.08

PrettyGarden Women Fall Oversized Sweater – $54.99

Mejuri Aurora Lab Grown Sapphire Eternity Ring – $198

 

Charmed Life

More Recommendations

Playful yet personal, charms are making a comeback in grown-up form. Think bracelets or necklaces adorned with eclectic trinkets–astrological symbols, travel-inspired tokens or gemstone drops that let you curate your story. This is one nostalgic trend we can’t get enough of.

Story continues below advertisement

 

The splurge:

fall 2025 jewellery trends
Iconic Charm Chain Necklace
$200 at Coach

 

The steal:

fall 2025 jewellery trends
Cupidscharms Necklace
$30 at Aldo

 

 

Story continues below advertisement

Bold Brooches

Grandmillennial style meets modern edge with the return of the brooch. This season, oversized pins are less about prim polish and more about personality–think sculptural and jewel-encrusted designs. Wear them on a lapel, fastened to a scarf or even pinned to a beret for a fresh, fashionable take.

 

The splurge:

fall 2025 jewellery trends
Lisieux Brooch
$98 at Jenny Bird
Story continues below advertisement

 

The steal:

fall 2025 jewellery trends
Stylish Bow Brooch
$19.99 at Simons

 

 

Pendant Perfection

Once reserved for lockets and keepsakes, pendants are stepping into the spotlight this season as the ultimate statement piece. Whether sleek and minimalist or dripping in detail, a long pendant necklace instantly adds polish to cozy fall fits. We’re loving the look of geometric drops and plunging chains just in time for sweater weather.

Story continues below advertisement

 

The splurge:

fall 2025 jewellery trends
Heart Moissanite Necklace
$250 at El&Elle

 

The steal:

fall 2025 jewellery trends
Constance Wrap Chain
$138 at Jenny Bird

 

You may also like:

Essie Nail Polish in Bordeaux – $9.86

Story continues below advertisement

Women’s Flannel Plaid Shirt – $60.99

Dream Pairs Women’s Chelsea Ankle Boots – $65.99

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices