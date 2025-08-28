SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Fall 2025 fashion trends straight off the runway

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted August 28, 2025 8:00 pm
2 min read
fall 2025 fashion trends View image in full screen
Feast your eyes on the season’s most stylish trends. Getty
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Cozy knits, luxe leather, all plaid everything–it doesn’t get more fall than that. But this season, the classics come with a bold twist. Runways were brimming with modern, statement-making styles designed to steal the spotlight. From Saint Laurent’s sharp tailoring to Gucci’s jewel-toned showstoppers, this year’s collections prove fall is nothing short of a sartorial celebration. Ahead, five trends to embrace for a runway-ready entrance into the season.

 

Luxe Leather

Leather is fall’s undisputed fashion hero. From sleek mini skirts to oversized bomber jackets, designers leaned into the material’s edginess. Look out for buttery-soft textures in unexpected shades like burgundy, forest green and even cream.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Bateman Cropped Leather Jacket
$2,248 at Veronica Beard

 

fall 2025 fashion trends
Wilfred Ren Skort
$98 at Aritzia

 

Hoxis Hobo Bag
$43.9 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

 

Knit Everything

Knitwear goes beyond the classic chunky sweater this fall–think turtleneck dresses, matching sets and oversized scarves that double as statement pieces. Opt for designs that play with proportion and texture like cashmere and alpaca. Comfort never looked so chic.

 

fall 2025 fashion trends
Short Knitted Turtleneck Dress
$45.99 at Mango (was $75)
Story continues below advertisement

 

fall 2025 fashion trends
Chunky Knit Scarf
$34 at Oak+Fort (was $48)

 

VECVOC Women's Knit Set
$38.99 on Amazon

 

 

Jewel Tones

This season’s palette is saturated with colour. Deep emerald, sapphire blue, amethyst, and ruby red dominated the runways, offering a bold alternative to neutral fall dressing. Whether it’s a velvet blazer, satin slip skirt, or statement accessories, jewel tones instantly add a touch of opulence to any outfit.

Story continues below advertisement

 

fall 2025 fashion trends
Jude Pinky Signet Ring
$698 at Mejuri

 

Allegra K Women's Blazer
$99.99 on Amazon

 

Run Resistant Tights
$13.99 on Amazon (was $16.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Essie Nail Polish in Bordeaux – $9.86

Women’s Flannel Plaid Shirt – $60.99

Dream Pairs Women’s Chelsea Ankle Boots – $65.99

 

Plaid Revival

No fall season is complete without plaid, but this year’s iteration? Designers reimagined the classic print with bold colour pairings and modern cuts. Whether you go subtle with muted checks or daring with neon accents, you truly can’t go wrong with this trend.

 

Story continues below advertisement
Oversized Check Ultra-Soft Scarf
$29 at Simons
More Recommendations

 

fall 2025 fashion trends
Plaid Jacket
$62.99 at H&M (was $84.99)

 

fall 2025 fashion trends
Checked Cotton Shorts
$55.90 at Zara
Story continues below advertisement

 

Power Coats

Outerwear is the crown jewel of fall fashion, and this season’s coats command your attention. Dramatic shoulders, floor-sweeping lengths, and sculpted tailoring gave coats a runway-ready upgrade. From minimalist camel styles to bold statement colours, the right coat ensures you’ll turn heads.

 

Fall coats
Beck Trench
$498 at Reformation
Story continues below advertisement

 

The Heirloom Coat
$398 at Aritzia

 

Chartou Women's Oversized Coat
$51.23 on Amazon

 

 

Sky High Boots

Boot season gets a daring update with the return of thigh-highs. Seen strutting down the runways at Bottega Veneta and Givenchy, these boots bring the drama, while still being versatile. Consider them this season’s shortcut to runway-ready confidence.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Fall boots
Tanerdee Boots
$59.97 at Aldo (was $170)
Mirazzurra Knee High Boots
$99.99 on Amazon

 

Fall boots
Léane Boots
$535 at Sezane
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Slouchy Suede Shoulder Bag – $15.08

PrettyGarden Women Fall Oversized Sweater – $54.99

Mejuri Aurora Lab Grown Sapphire Eternity Ring – $198

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices