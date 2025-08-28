Fall 2025 fashion trends straight off the runway

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Cozy knits, luxe leather, all plaid everything–it doesn’t get more fall than that. But this season, the classics come with a bold twist. Runways were brimming with modern, statement-making styles designed to steal the spotlight. From Saint Laurent’s sharp tailoring to Gucci’s jewel-toned showstoppers, this year’s collections prove fall is nothing short of a sartorial celebration. Ahead, five trends to embrace for a runway-ready entrance into the season.

Luxe Leather

Leather is fall’s undisputed fashion hero. From sleek mini skirts to oversized bomber jackets, designers leaned into the material’s edginess. Look out for buttery-soft textures in unexpected shades like burgundy, forest green and even cream.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Knit Everything

Knitwear goes beyond the classic chunky sweater this fall–think turtleneck dresses, matching sets and oversized scarves that double as statement pieces. Opt for designs that play with proportion and texture like cashmere and alpaca. Comfort never looked so chic.

Story continues below advertisement

Jewel Tones

This season’s palette is saturated with colour. Deep emerald, sapphire blue, amethyst, and ruby red dominated the runways, offering a bold alternative to neutral fall dressing. Whether it’s a velvet blazer, satin slip skirt, or statement accessories, jewel tones instantly add a touch of opulence to any outfit.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Essie Nail Polish in Bordeaux – $9.86

Women’s Flannel Plaid Shirt – $60.99

Dream Pairs Women’s Chelsea Ankle Boots – $65.99

Plaid Revival

No fall season is complete without plaid, but this year’s iteration? Designers reimagined the classic print with bold colour pairings and modern cuts. Whether you go subtle with muted checks or daring with neon accents, you truly can’t go wrong with this trend.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Power Coats

Outerwear is the crown jewel of fall fashion, and this season’s coats command your attention. Dramatic shoulders, floor-sweeping lengths, and sculpted tailoring gave coats a runway-ready upgrade. From minimalist camel styles to bold statement colours, the right coat ensures you’ll turn heads.

Story continues below advertisement

Sky High Boots

Boot season gets a daring update with the return of thigh-highs. Seen strutting down the runways at Bottega Veneta and Givenchy, these boots bring the drama, while still being versatile. Consider them this season’s shortcut to runway-ready confidence.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Slouchy Suede Shoulder Bag – $15.08

PrettyGarden Women Fall Oversized Sweater – $54.99

Mejuri Aurora Lab Grown Sapphire Eternity Ring – $198