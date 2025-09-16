SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share



Video link
Headline link
The Curator

The hottest handbag trends for fall 2025

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted September 16, 2025 8:30 am
2 min read
Fall 2025 handbag trends View image in full screen
Feast your eyes on the season’s most stylish handbag trends.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This fall, it’s all about the bags. From rich textures to sculptural shapes and luxe finishes, handbags ruled the runways this year–and now they’re set to steal the spotlight in your everyday wardrobe. Ready to spice it up? Ahead, six standout trends defining fall 2025.

 

Suede Statements

Few materials capture autumn quite like suede. This year, the fabric makes its mark on everything from oversized totes to crescent-shaped hobos. Think rich, earthy tones–camel, chocolate and deep rust–that pair seamlessly with your favourite knits.

The splurge:

Fall 2025 handbag trends
Minimalist Suede Tote Bag
$195 at Simons

 

The save:

Suede Hobo Bag
$19.49 on Amazon (was $27)

 

Everyday Exotics

Snake textures are everywhere this season. But the new take is subtle: neutral palettes and clean silhouettes that make exotic finishes feel versatile enough for daily wear. Consider it the perfect way to add intrigue without overwhelming your look.

The splurge:

Fall 2025 handbag trends
Michael Kors Nolita Small Snake Embossed Leather Hobo Shoulder Bag
$161.40 at Michael Kors

 

The save:

ALDO Laraly Shoulder Bag
$60.81 on Amazon

 

Tot(e)ally Chic

The tote bag gets a sleek update for fall with polished shapes and luxe finishes. Whether carried to the office or on weekend errands, these roomy staples strike the balance between function and fashion. Look for structured lines and understated hardware.

The splurge:

Fall 2025 handbag trends
Cosmetic Case In Signature Canvas
$169 at Coach

 

The save:

JW PEI Women's Thea Top Handle Bag
$141.48 on Amazon

 

You may also like:

Essie Nail Polish in Bordeaux – $9.86

Women’s Flannel Plaid Shirt – $60.99

Dream Pairs Women’s Chelsea Ankle Boots – $65.99

 

Locked In

Security never looked so stylish. Chain straps, bold clasps and lock details are giving handbags a statement-making edge this season.

 

The splurge:

Fall 2025 handbag trends
Veronica Beard Dash Clutch
$578 at Veronica Beard
The save:

JW PEI Women's Lucia Classic Top Handbag
$150 on Amazon

 

Weekend Plans

From quick getaways to gym runs, oversized travel-ready bags are fall’s answer to busy schedules. Durable materials, versatile shapes and smart compartments make these weekender styles are designed to keep pace with your lifestyle without sacrificing style.

The splurge:

Fall 2025 handbag trends
Metro Weekender
$305 at Monos

 

The save:

Leather Travel Duffle Bag
$43.98 on Amazon

 

Plush Perfection

Move over Labubu–faux fur and shearling details are adding a cozy twist to handbags this season. Perfect for cold-weather dressing, these tactile bags are an instant way to make even a simple outfit feel fun.

The splurge:

Fall 2025 handbag trends
Luna Brown Multi
$158 at Dolce Vita

 

The save:

Extolove Fluffy Tote Bag
$38.98 on Amazon

 

You may also like:

Slouchy Suede Shoulder Bag – $15.08

PrettyGarden Women Fall Oversized Sweater – $54.99

Mejuri Aurora Lab Grown Sapphire Eternity Ring – $198

