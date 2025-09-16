The hottest handbag trends for fall 2025

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This fall, it’s all about the bags. From rich textures to sculptural shapes and luxe finishes, handbags ruled the runways this year–and now they’re set to steal the spotlight in your everyday wardrobe. Ready to spice it up? Ahead, six standout trends defining fall 2025.

Suede Statements

Few materials capture autumn quite like suede. This year, the fabric makes its mark on everything from oversized totes to crescent-shaped hobos. Think rich, earthy tones–camel, chocolate and deep rust–that pair seamlessly with your favourite knits.

Story continues below advertisement

The splurge:

The save:

Everyday Exotics

Snake textures are everywhere this season. But the new take is subtle: neutral palettes and clean silhouettes that make exotic finishes feel versatile enough for daily wear. Consider it the perfect way to add intrigue without overwhelming your look.

Story continues below advertisement

The splurge:

The save:

Tot(e)ally Chic

The tote bag gets a sleek update for fall with polished shapes and luxe finishes. Whether carried to the office or on weekend errands, these roomy staples strike the balance between function and fashion. Look for structured lines and understated hardware.

Story continues below advertisement

The splurge:

The save:

You may also like:

Essie Nail Polish in Bordeaux – $9.86

Story continues below advertisement

Women’s Flannel Plaid Shirt – $60.99

Dream Pairs Women’s Chelsea Ankle Boots – $65.99

Locked In

Security never looked so stylish. Chain straps, bold clasps and lock details are giving handbags a statement-making edge this season.

The splurge:

Story continues below advertisement

The save:

Weekend Plans

From quick getaways to gym runs, oversized travel-ready bags are fall’s answer to busy schedules. Durable materials, versatile shapes and smart compartments make these weekender styles are designed to keep pace with your lifestyle without sacrificing style.

Story continues below advertisement

The splurge:

The save:

Plush Perfection

Move over Labubu–faux fur and shearling details are adding a cozy twist to handbags this season. Perfect for cold-weather dressing, these tactile bags are an instant way to make even a simple outfit feel fun.

Story continues below advertisement

The splurge:

The save:

You may also like:

Slouchy Suede Shoulder Bag – $15.08

Story continues below advertisement

PrettyGarden Women Fall Oversized Sweater – $54.99

Mejuri Aurora Lab Grown Sapphire Eternity Ring – $198