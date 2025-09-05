SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
The Curator

The fall 2025 shoes everyone is talking about

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted September 5, 2025 10:00 am
1 min read
fall 2025 shoe trends View image in full screen
The IT fall shoe styles we’re clicking *add to cart* on this season.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Crisp mornings, chunky knits and the satisfying crunch of leaves underfoot–fall is nearly here, and so are the shoes that define the season. From shearling-lined slippers to sleek boat shoes and classic sneakers, this year’s lineup blends comfort with statement-making style. Whether you’re dressing for a coffee run, the office or an evening out, these are the pairs guaranteed to keep your wardrobe grounded in all the right ways.

 

Fall shoes
Birkenstock Boston Clog
The clog that broke the internet continues its reign. Complete with a contoured footbed for extra comfort, it’s the ultimate sock-and-clog pair that defines fall layering.
$190 at Birkenstock
Story continues below advertisement

 

Dream Pairs Loafers
Oh-so-sleek and surprisingly comfy, these loafers deliver the polished look of designer pairs at a palatable price. They’re a versatile go-to for everyday fall outfits.
$45.99 on Amazon (was $67.99)

 

Fall shoes
Aldo Everose Boots in Bordo
Rich burgundy leather meets a sleek, pointed-toe silhouette. These statement boots are sure to add instant polish to any outfit while subtly nodding to fall’s love affair with jewel tones.
$150 AT ALDO

 

Reebok Unisex-Adult Classic Leather Sneaker
A timeless silhouette that pairs with everything from tailored trousers to denim. Endlessly wearable, this Amazon find is a fall staple that transcends trends.
$56.96 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Ugg Tasman Slipper
From couch companion to street-style staple, the Tasman is having its biggest moment yet. With plush shearling lining, a durable sole and its signature braid trim, it’s a must-have this season.
$150 at UGG
Dream Pairs Chelsea Ankle Boots
The fall boot essential, reimagined. Elastic side panels and a block heel make these ankle boots an easy grab-and-go option for cooler days.
$49.99 on Amazon (was $65.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

fall shoes
Sperry x Aritzia Seaport Lug Loafer
A modern spin on the nautical classic, Sperry’s craftsmanship make this collab boat shoe the perfect transitional pair for fall. We’re loving the sleek lines and rich distressed leather.
$130 at Aritzia

 

Fall shoes
L’Intervalle Hedel Mocha Patent Heels
For evenings that call for something a little more *elevated,* these glossy patent heels are a gorgeous choice. The neutral mocha colourway makes for a chic addition to your shoe wardrobe.
$178 AT L’INTERVALLE

 

