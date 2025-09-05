The fall 2025 shoes everyone is talking about

By Adriana Monachino
The Curator Team
Posted September 5, 2025 10:00 am
Updated September 6, 2025 3:15 am
1 min read
Descrease article font size
Increase article font size
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Crisp mornings, chunky knits and the satisfying crunch of leaves underfoot–fall is nearly here, and so are the shoes that define the season. From shearling-lined slippers to sleek boat shoes and classic sneakers, this year’s lineup blends comfort with statement-making style. Whether you’re dressing for a coffee run, the office or an evening out, these are the pairs guaranteed to keep your wardrobe grounded in all the right ways.
The clog that broke the internet continues its reign. Complete with a contoured footbed for extra comfort, it’s the ultimate sock-and-clog pair that defines fall layering.
Story continues below advertisement
Oh-so-sleek and surprisingly comfy, these loafers deliver the polished look of designer pairs at a palatable price. They’re a versatile go-to for everyday fall outfits.
Rich burgundy leather meets a sleek, pointed-toe silhouette. These statement boots are sure to add instant polish to any outfit while subtly nodding to fall’s love affair with jewel tones.
A timeless silhouette that pairs with everything from tailored trousers to denim. Endlessly wearable, this Amazon find is a fall staple that transcends trends.
Story continues below advertisement
You may also like: Slouchy Suede Shoulder Bag – $15.08 PrettyGarden Women Fall Oversized Sweater – $54.99 New Balance 574 Core Sneakers – $119.99
From couch companion to street-style staple, the Tasman is having its biggest moment yet. With plush shearling lining, a durable sole and its signature braid trim, it’s a must-have this season.
The fall boot essential, reimagined. Elastic side panels and a block heel make these ankle boots an easy grab-and-go option for cooler days.
Story continues below advertisement
A modern spin on the nautical classic, Sperry’s craftsmanship make this collab boat shoe the perfect transitional pair for fall. We’re loving the sleek lines and rich distressed leather.
For evenings that call for something a little more *elevated,* these glossy patent heels are a gorgeous choice. The neutral mocha colourway makes for a chic addition to your shoe wardrobe.
You may also like:
Essie Nail Polish in Bordeaux – $9.86
Story continues below advertisement
Covergirl -Simply Ageless 3-in-1 Liquid Foundation – $17.97
Women’s Flannel Plaid Shirt – $60.99
The Curator
Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments