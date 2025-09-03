Spice up your vanity with these PSL-inspired beauty picks

Send this page to someone via email

What’s better than a cozy PSL on a crisp fall morning? A vanity full of autumn-inspired beauty that warms up your look like your latte warms your soul. Think bronzy palettes, pumpkin-powered skincare, orange-kissed blushes and bold lippies that rival the falling leaves. No matter your vibe, PSL season is a treat for everyone. Read on for nine fall beauty finds guaranteed to spice up your routine.

Kérastase Nutritive 8H Magic Night Serum Like a silk pillowcase in a bottle, this overnight hair serum deeply nourishes while you snooze, leaving your strands softer, shinier and ready to take on sweater weather. $95 on Amazon $95 at Sephora

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Matte Bouncy Blush in Alive This pumpkin-hued matte blush melts into skin for a natural, cozy flush that looks like you just came in from the crisp autumn air. $37 at Sephora

Makeup By Mario Ultra Suede Sculpting Lip Pencil in Flame Red A fiery red liner that sharpens any fall look–whether you wear it solo for a soft stain or layer under your boldest lipstick for PSL-approved drama. $36 at Sephora

Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge with Case Blend your fall looks flawlessly with this cult-favorite sponge. The travel case makes it easy to toss in your bag, whether you’re off to work or a pumpkin patch. $11.96 on Amazon

OPI GELement in Peel Good Factor Like pumpkin pie for your fingertips, this long-wear shade delivers the perfect autumnal manicure without the salon trip. $19.99 on Amazon

NARS Laguna Ultimate Face Palette in II Medium to Deep Golden hour in a palette. This bronzy, buildable collection brings warmth and depth to your complexion for that PSL glow. $80 at Sephora

Olehenriksen Banana Bright+ Vitamin CC Eye Stick in Pumpkin Yes, even your under-eyes get a PSL moment. This brightening stick (infused with pumpkin extract) helps reduce dark circles while adding a hint of radiance. $47.50 at Sephora

MAC Cosmetics MACximal Silky Matte Full-Coverage Lipstick in Marrakesh Rich, spicy and endlessly flattering, this terracotta lipstick is the PSL of your makeup bag—timeless, warm and universally loved. $34 at Sephora

e.l.f. Camo Liquid Blush in Gorg Orange This punchy burnt orange blush packs pigment and stays put—delivering that windswept autumn flush for under $10. $9.49 on Amazon

