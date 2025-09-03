SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Spice up your vanity with these PSL-inspired beauty picks

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted September 3, 2025 10:00 pm
1 min read
PSL season View image in full screen
PSL season is a treat for everyone.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

What’s better than a cozy PSL on a crisp fall morning? A vanity full of autumn-inspired beauty that warms up your look like your latte warms your soul. Think bronzy palettes, pumpkin-powered skincare, orange-kissed blushes and bold lippies that rival the falling leaves. No matter your vibe, PSL season is a treat for everyone. Read on for nine fall beauty finds guaranteed to spice up your routine.

 

Kérastase Nutritive 8H Magic Night Serum
Like a silk pillowcase in a bottle, this overnight hair serum deeply nourishes while you snooze, leaving your strands softer, shinier and ready to take on sweater weather.
$95 on Amazon $95 at Sephora
Story continues below advertisement

 

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Matte Bouncy Blush in Alive
This pumpkin-hued matte blush melts into skin for a natural, cozy flush that looks like you just came in from the crisp autumn air.
$37 at Sephora

 

PSL season
Makeup By Mario Ultra Suede Sculpting Lip Pencil in Flame Red
A fiery red liner that sharpens any fall look–whether you wear it solo for a soft stain or layer under your boldest lipstick for PSL-approved drama.
$36 at Sephora

 

Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge with Case
Blend your fall looks flawlessly with this cult-favorite sponge. The travel case makes it easy to toss in your bag, whether you’re off to work or a pumpkin patch.
$11.96 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

OPI GELement in Peel Good Factor
Like pumpkin pie for your fingertips, this long-wear shade delivers the perfect autumnal manicure without the salon trip.
$19.99 on Amazon

 

You may also like:

Aquaphor Lip Repair Stick – $6.67

OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener – $24.96

Wella Professionals Ultimate Repair Miracle Hair Rescue – $40

 

PSL season
NARS Laguna Ultimate Face Palette in II Medium to Deep
Golden hour in a palette. This bronzy, buildable collection brings warmth and depth to your complexion for that PSL glow.
$80 at Sephora
More Recommendations
Story continues below advertisement

 

PSL season
Olehenriksen Banana Bright+ Vitamin CC Eye Stick in Pumpkin
Yes, even your under-eyes get a PSL moment. This brightening stick (infused with pumpkin extract) helps reduce dark circles while adding a hint of radiance.
$47.50 at Sephora

 

MAC Cosmetics MACximal Silky Matte Full-Coverage Lipstick in Marrakesh
Rich, spicy and endlessly flattering, this terracotta lipstick is the PSL of your makeup bag—timeless, warm and universally loved.
$34 at Sephora

 

PSL season
Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask
The ultimate fall facial. Packed with pumpkin enzymes and AHAs, this cult-classic mask smooths, resurfaces and smells just like pie.
$71.51 on Amazon (was $75.4) $81 at Sephora
Story continues below advertisement

 

e.l.f. Camo Liquid Blush in Gorg Orange
This punchy burnt orange blush packs pigment and stays put—delivering that windswept autumn flush for under $10.
$9.49 on Amazon

 

You may also like:

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Mascara – $14.96

NIVEA Creme – $13.97

Batiste Dark Dry Shampoo Spray – $17.97

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices