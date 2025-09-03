Spice up your vanity with these PSL-inspired beauty picks

By Adriana Monachino
The Curator Team
Posted September 3, 2025 10:00 pm
Updated September 3, 2025 11:33 pm
1 min read
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
What’s better than a cozy PSL on a crisp fall morning? A vanity full of autumn-inspired beauty that warms up your look like your latte warms your soul. Think bronzy palettes, pumpkin-powered skincare, orange-kissed blushes and bold lippies that rival the falling leaves. No matter your vibe, PSL season is a treat for everyone. Read on for nine fall beauty finds guaranteed to spice up your routine.
Like a silk pillowcase in a bottle, this overnight hair serum deeply nourishes while you snooze, leaving your strands softer, shinier and ready to take on sweater weather.
This pumpkin-hued matte blush melts into skin for a natural, cozy flush that looks like you just came in from the crisp autumn air.
A fiery red liner that sharpens any fall look–whether you wear it solo for a soft stain or layer under your boldest lipstick for PSL-approved drama.
Blend your fall looks flawlessly with this cult-favorite sponge. The travel case makes it easy to toss in your bag, whether you’re off to work or a pumpkin patch.
Like pumpkin pie for your fingertips, this long-wear shade delivers the perfect autumnal manicure without the salon trip.
Golden hour in a palette. This bronzy, buildable collection brings warmth and depth to your complexion for that PSL glow.
Yes, even your under-eyes get a PSL moment. This brightening stick (infused with pumpkin extract) helps reduce dark circles while adding a hint of radiance.
Rich, spicy and endlessly flattering, this terracotta lipstick is the PSL of your makeup bag—timeless, warm and universally loved.
The ultimate fall facial. Packed with pumpkin enzymes and AHAs, this cult-classic mask smooths, resurfaces and smells just like pie.
This punchy burnt orange blush packs pigment and stays put—delivering that windswept autumn flush for under $10.
