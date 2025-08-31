Our beauty editor’s 5 best beauty buys for August

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As The Curator’s beauty editor, it’s my duty to test out buzzy beauty products when they’re sent my way. Every month, I handpick which ones are worth sharing with our readers—only a select few make it to the top of my list. Read on for this month’s shining stars.

NYX Professional Makeup Smushy Lip blushing? No need, thanks to this matte lip balm. I’ll admit, I was skeptical that a balm could deliver a matte finish, but to my surprise, it glides on seamlessly while keeping my pout perfectly hydrated. The colour payoff is subtle yet stunning, leaving behind the prettiest just-bitten tint that feels made for fall. And the scent? A sweet, confection-like treat that makes me smile with every swipe. $13.96 on Amazon

Vaseline Lumious Glow Serum Burst Vaseline has always been my go-to on days when I want to lock in serious hydration. But for everyday use, I usually opt for something a little lighter. Enter: Vaseline Luminous Glow Serum Burst–the answer to my skincare prayers. This lotion melts into my skin–silky and weightless enough that I can slip into clothes soon after applying. Infused with vitamin B3 and hyaluronic acid, it delivers an addicting dose of nourishment. $29.27 on Amazon

Great Skin Double Cleanse I’ll admit it: I usually dread the end-of-day double cleanse–but this 2-in-1 oil-free formula completely changed that for me. It melts away sunscreen and makeup in one step, courtesy of oat-derived surfactants. My skin never feels stripped, just soft and refreshed. The PHA and plant-based humectants are the quiet overachievers here, giving me a subtle daily exfoliation without a hint of dryness. $44 at Merit

medicube PDRN Pink Peptide Serum Even after scrolling through TikTok’s endless praise of salmon DNA as the ultimate glow-getter, I never thought I’d be swayed. The idea of applying it to my face felt unthinkable. And yet, here I am, two bottles in with no plans of stopping. The payoff? Skin that feels deeply hydrated and looks lit-from-within. Each night I layer it under my moisturizer, and by morning, I wake up with a glow I’ve never experienced in my 30 years of existence. If there’s one step I refuse to skip, it’s this one. $28.09 on Amazon (was $29.49)

SNTE Slick Back Hair Brush My hairline hates to see a slick back bun coming–but that doesn’t stop me. This boar bristle brush is *chef’s kiss*. A couple weeks back, I tested my slick back skills with it and guess what? This brush is an absolute saviour for smoothing down strands. Coupled with my Nexxus Slick Stick, my bun game has never been stronger. Let’s just say, I may never wear my hair down again. $11.43 on Amazon (was $12.99)

