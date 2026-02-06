The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There is no shortage of beauty tech aimed at addressing a wide variety of cosmetic concerns. But while the jury may be out on many of these tools, a growing body of research touts a wide range of benefits of LED red light therapy. From specific issues like acne treatment to overall rejuvenation, one of the easiest ways to incorporate LED light therapy into your routine is with an LED mask. However, not all masks are created equal, nor are they designed to treat every concern (for example, different wavelengths have different benefits).

Fear not, we’ve done the heavy lifting for you to bring you our top 10 FDA- or dermatologist-approved LED masks with a breakdown of what category each one dominates.

Story continues below advertisement

*Individuals with certain conditions such as epilepsy, melasma, photosensitivity, or who take certain medications, should first seek medical advice before using any LED light therapy products. The results are gradual and take up to 10 weeks of consistent use to be noticeable.

Top LED mask for acne and anti-aging

CurrentBody Skin LED Anti-Acne Mask: Series 2 There are two clinically-proven wavelengths geared at treating, healing and preventing acne and blemishes and our top pick in this category serves up both of them: CurrentBody Skin LED Anti-Acne Mask: Series 2 features blue light (at 415 nm), which eliminates bacteria and reduces oil production, and red light (at 633 nm), which calms redness and boosts healing, improving clarity over time. The new CurrentBody Skin LED Anti-Acne Mask: Series 2 offers an additional 88 LEDs over the Series 1 for a total of 220 blue and red LEDs strategically placed, along with an added chin strap for a more secure and comfortable fit (because the better the fit, the more effective the mask). We love this CurrentBody option not just because the brand is a leader in the beauty tech space with high-quality-yet-affordable-treatments you can complete at home, but because the brand goes the distance to test and track each individual mask’s journey to ensure it meets the highest standards. Every CurrentBody Skin LED Anti-Acne Mask: Series 2 comes with its own Veritace® card to allow you to track your specific mask’s rigorous testing. And – the option also comes with the CurrentBody Skin Anti-Acne LED Pen, for targeted 3-minute treatments on-the-go.The pen comes with 6 LEDs to emit a one-two LED light combo punch – the same the mask offers on a larger scale. Get clearer, calmer skin with easier treatment options than ever before. $694 at CurrentBody

Top high-power multi-wavelength LED mask

LumaLux Face Pro The LumaLux Face Pro LED mask features industrial-level power and high LED density at multiple wavelengths, including deep infrared (1072 nm) to help you tackle fine lines and deeper wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, redness, dullness and scarring. The mask features eight unique treatment modes, designed with scientifically-backed light wavelengths to support skin rejuvenation in the comfort of your own home. $549 at Project E

Story continues below advertisement

Top LED mask for fine lines and wrinkles

Omnilux Contour LED Face Mask The dermatologist-approved Omnilux Contour LED Face Mask is clinically proven and recommended for post-procedure healing, such as after microneedling, as well as for treating fine lines and wrinkles, among other benefits, like stimulating collagen production. This popular choice uses medical grade technology and FDA-cleared 633 nm red and 830 nm near-infrared light to help improve skin texture and tone. It includes 66 LED bulbs with two LEDs per bulb, with the device passing rigorous testing and holding certification from FDA, CE and TGA. The device and controller come with a 2 year manufacturer warranty, so you can feel confident in your purchase. $535 at Omnilx

Best new tech LED mask

Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask The Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask delivers spa-level results at home with red, blue and infrared light to target fine lines, breakouts, and dullness. Four quick treatments–including an under-eye cooling mode–smooth, clear and refresh skin, while iQLED and InstaChill technology ensure even coverage and visibly tightened under-eyes in minutes. $499.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Top quick-use LED mask

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite™ FaceWare Pro If all you’ve got is 3 minutes in your daily routine, then go for Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite™ FaceWare Pro. The mask offers dual red and blue LED therapy in as little as 3 minutes. The hard mask features 162 LED lights (100 red and 62 blue) to target acne-causing bacteria and to help prevent future breakouts. $615 at Sephora

You may also like:

Light Therapy Lamp – $39.99

High Frequency Facial Device Wand – $63.99

Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask – $25.34

Best LED and massage mask combo

TheraFace LED Light Therapy Skin Care Face Mask with Vibrating Massage What’s better than LED light therapy? LED light therapy with a facial massage. And that mask does exist, brought to you by the same fine folks who made the viralTherabody TheraFace Depuffing Wand and the TheraGun Pro Plus 6-in-1 Deep Tissue Percussion Massage Gun. Supercharge your face care in as little as 9 minutes a day with the TheraFace LED Light Therapy Mask with Vibrating Massage. The mask features red, infrared and blue light therapy to help address a variety of concerns, including acne and skin texture, while the massaging feature helps promote relaxation and improve circulation, puffiness and more. $699.98 on Amazon (was $799)

Story continues below advertisement

Top LED mask for rejuvenation

LED Red Light Therapy Face Mask: Series 2 Our top pick for deep rejuvenation and firming is CurrentBody’s LED Red Light Therapy Face Mask: Series 2. It includes three wavelengths (red, near-infrared and deep near-infrared) for collagen and elastin stimulation and to target deeper wrinkles than other devices on the market. The Series 2 features 236 strategically positioned LEDs, carefully spaced to deliver consistent power and wavelength across the entire face. This design ensures uniform skin penetration without gaps or dark spots – providing better coverage and a flexible fit than many other masks on the market. $640 at CurrentBody

Top budget LED mask

Hottoerak Red Light for Face Our favourite budget option offers many of the benefits of LED light therapy for a fraction of the cost. The Hottoerak Red Light for Face features 222 LEDs (at 660 and 850 nm) and is portable, wireless and offers a comfortable fit so you can multitask. $99.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Best LED accessories

Best LED mask for hair growth

CurrentBody Skin LED Hair Growth Helmet The same LED light therapy technology that makes CurrentBody’s face masks such a standout also applies to its CurrentBody LED Hair Growth Helmet. It uses FDA-cleared red light (620–660nm) to boost hair density, thickness and scalp health by stimulating follicles, improving circulation, reducing inflammation and lowering DHT (a hormone responsible for causing hair loss and thinning). Just 10 minutes daily for 16 weeks can reduce shedding and promote fuller hair – all while you multitask or relax from the comfort of your home. The device is USB-powered and comes in two sizes to offer you the most comfortable fit. $1,050 at CurrentBody

Top LED mask for lips

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite™ LipWare Pro LED Device Many of the featured masks do leave your lips unaccounted for, so for this, we turn to Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite™ LipWare Pro LED Device. The lip mask uses 56 FDA-cleared LED lights to help improve circulation, treat fine lines and wrinkles, focusing on the creases on and around your lips. As with the face masks, the red light therapy helps promote collagen production, smoothing skin for a fuller-looking pout. $200 at Sephora

Story continues below advertisement

Best red light panel

Red Light Panel This compact red light panel makes daily self-care effortless. With 60 LEDs delivering balanced red (660nm) and infrared (850nm) light, plus adjustable brightness, angle and built-in timers, it’s easy to use at home (or even the office). $145.69 on Amazon

Top LED mask for hands

Omnilux Contour Glove And because your hands deserve some TLC too, Omnilux also has a glove focused on the skin on your hands; hands can often reveal early signs of aging, in part because we don’t show it the same love and attention that we give our face. Help heal damage and even reduce joint pain and signs of aging with Omnilux’s medical-grade tech and the glove’s 144 LEDs emitting red and infrared light. The glove comes with a 2 year manufacturer warranty. $450 at Omnilux

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum – $28

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen SPF 60 – $13.98

Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion – $18.97