Share

Video link
Headline link
The Curator

12 swoon-worthy gifts for women

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted December 14, 2023 6:00 am
Gifts for women View image in full screen
Sow the women in your life how much you cherish them with these 'wow'-inducing items that say it all.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Finding gifts that reflect deep appreciation for the women in your life is no easy feat. This holiday, show how much you cherish them with thoughtful treasures that say it all.

Whether you’re shopping for a friend, your mother or even yourself (no judgment), these swoon-worthy finds are meant to celebrate your favourite ladies. Here’s to the merry moments ahead!

 

Mejuri pearl drop earrings
Bold Pearl Drop Earrings
For the woman with discerning taste, these pearl drop earrings from Mejuri are the perfect day-to-night accessory. Subtle, yet classic and encased in gorgeous gold, these stunners radiate elegance.
$128 at Mejuri
Story continues below advertisement

 

YSL Libre Perfume
Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau De Parfum
Imbued with sensuous notes of lavender, orange blossom and musk accord, Yves Saint Laurent’s Libre fragrance serves the perfect amount of boldness–right down to its couture bottle.
$150 at Shoppers Drug Mart $169 at Sephora

 

Evshine Women's Fuzzy Slippers
These impossibly soft slippers are an exquisite combo of luxury and comfort. Like walking on a cloud, the memory foam insoles mold flawlessly to your feet. Even more flawless? The stunning price point.
$19.99 on Amazon (was $20.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops
D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops
Skincare that doubles as makeup? Don’t mind if we do. Your bestie will adore these Drunk Elephant bronzing drops formulated to support healthy barrier function.
$50 at Shoppers Drug Mart

 

Chanel compact mirror
Chanel Miroir Double Facettes
A Chanel compact is guaranteed to brighten their days. The double mirror design with magnification makes it a necessity for makeup application.
$49 at The Bay

 

Merit Great Skin Serum
MERIT Great Skin Instant Glow Serum
Because her skin should match her radiant personality. Packed with glow-getting ingredients including hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and cacao seed extract, this Merit serum serves all-over dewiness in just one drop.
$52 at Sephora $52 at Merit
Story continues below advertisement

 

Fantino cashmere cardigan Reformation
Fantino Cashmere Collared Cardigan by Reformation
Expand their capsule wardrobe with this oh-so-cozy cashmere blend cardigan from Reformation. Its relaxed, oversized fit makes it an absolute essential. This oatmeal colour is especially chic.
$428 at Reformation
More Recommendations

 

Beis weekender bag
The Convertible Weekender in Black
Designed to take the hassle out of packing, this Beis bag is the ultimate travel companion. With its sleek design and ample space, they’ll want to tote it around everywhere.
$172 at Beis $145 at Indigo

 

Sony Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Minimalist movers will admire the simplistic look of these Sony headphones. With crystal clear sound and noise-cancelling technology, these babies are equipped with up to 30 hours of wireless playtime, so you won’t miss a beat.
$398 on Amazon (was $499.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Mindful Affirmations
Mindful Affirmations
Help her harness the power of positivity and selflove with this box of daily affirmations. Inside are 52 cards with messages meant to inspire and a wooden stand for display.
$40 at Indigo

 

Claude Monet poster from Desenio
Claude Monet Poster from Desenio
Desenio is *the* place to shop for aesthetically pleasing prints, like this classic waterlily design by Monet. It will beautify their walls and become a conversation starter among guests.
$21.95 at Desenio

 

Always Pan 2.0
Always Pan 2.0
Quiet luxury meets cookware with this sleek (and versatile) pan. From stovetop to oven recipes, this coveted kitchen essential from Our Place has been redesigned for multifunctional purpose, complete with a nonstick surface.
$139 at Our Place (was $200)
