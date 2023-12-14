12 swoon-worthy gifts for women

Send this page to someone via email

Finding gifts that reflect deep appreciation for the women in your life is no easy feat. This holiday, show how much you cherish them with thoughtful treasures that say it all.

Whether you’re shopping for a friend, your mother or even yourself (no judgment), these swoon-worthy finds are meant to celebrate your favourite ladies. Here’s to the merry moments ahead!

Bold Pearl Drop Earrings For the woman with discerning taste, these pearl drop earrings from Mejuri are the perfect day-to-night accessory. Subtle, yet classic and encased in gorgeous gold, these stunners radiate elegance. $128 at Mejuri

Evshine Women's Fuzzy Slippers These impossibly soft slippers are an exquisite combo of luxury and comfort. Like walking on a cloud, the memory foam insoles mold flawlessly to your feet. Even more flawless? The stunning price point. $19.99 on Amazon (was $20.99)

D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops Skincare that doubles as makeup? Don’t mind if we do. Your bestie will adore these Drunk Elephant bronzing drops formulated to support healthy barrier function. $50 at Shoppers Drug Mart

Chanel Miroir Double Facettes A Chanel compact is guaranteed to brighten their days. The double mirror design with magnification makes it a necessity for makeup application. $49 at The Bay

MERIT Great Skin Instant Glow Serum Because her skin should match her radiant personality. Packed with glow-getting ingredients including hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and cacao seed extract, this Merit serum serves all-over dewiness in just one drop. $52 at Sephora $52 at Merit

Fantino Cashmere Collared Cardigan by Reformation Expand their capsule wardrobe with this oh-so-cozy cashmere blend cardigan from Reformation. Its relaxed, oversized fit makes it an absolute essential. This oatmeal colour is especially chic. $428 at Reformation

The Convertible Weekender in Black Designed to take the hassle out of packing, this Beis bag is the ultimate travel companion. With its sleek design and ample space, they’ll want to tote it around everywhere. $172 at Beis $145 at Indigo

Sony Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Minimalist movers will admire the simplistic look of these Sony headphones. With crystal clear sound and noise-cancelling technology, these babies are equipped with up to 30 hours of wireless playtime, so you won’t miss a beat. $398 on Amazon (was $499.99)

Mindful Affirmations Help her harness the power of positivity and selflove with this box of daily affirmations. Inside are 52 cards with messages meant to inspire and a wooden stand for display. $40 at Indigo

Claude Monet Poster from Desenio Desenio is *the* place to shop for aesthetically pleasing prints, like this classic waterlily design by Monet. It will beautify their walls and become a conversation starter among guests. $21.95 at Desenio

Always Pan 2.0 Quiet luxury meets cookware with this sleek (and versatile) pan. From stovetop to oven recipes, this coveted kitchen essential from Our Place has been redesigned for multifunctional purpose, complete with a nonstick surface. $139 at Our Place (was $200)