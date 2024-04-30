Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

London sword attack: 14-year-old killed, 4 injured by man on stabbing spree

By Kathryn Mannie Global News
Posted April 30, 2024 9:54 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Man carrying sword arrested as stabbings reported in East London, England'
Man carrying sword arrested as stabbings reported in East London, England
WARNING: Video contains language not suitable for all viewers. Discretion is advised. The Metropolitan Police said "a man with a sword" was arrested and in custody in the Hainault area of Ilford, east London, on Tuesday after reports that several people had been stabbed. Police said members of the public and two officers were attacked.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man wielding a large sword attacked several people in an east London suburb Tuesday morning, killing a 14-year-old boy and injuring four others.

A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is in police custody, the Metropolitan Police announced.

Police received calls around 7 a.m. local time reporting that a vehicle had been driven into a house in the suburb of Hainault, and that people had been stabbed. Video of the terrifying incident shows a man wearing a yellow hoodie holding a long sword walking in the residential area.

The attacker was tasered and apprehended within 22 minutes of the first call to police, Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Within those 22 minutes, the attacker stabbed five people. A 14-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries but he “sadly died shortly afterwards,” Bell said.

Story continues below advertisement

Two other members of the public were injured and are currently in the hospital. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Two police officers were also stabbed and suffered significant injuries requiring surgery.

“I want to reiterate that at present we do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the wider community,” Bell said, noting that police do not believe the attack to be “terror-related.”

Trending Now

“I commend the incredible bravery of our officers and the other emergency services who raced to the scene this morning,” Bell added.

The parents of the 14-year-old boy who died are being supported by specially trained Met officers through this “unimaginably difficult time,” Bell said.

“The events of this morning are truly horrific and I cannot begin to imagine how all those affected must be feeling.”

Few details about the attack, including the suspect’s identity or a potential motive, have been released. Police say they are in the “very early stages” of the investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

More on World
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices