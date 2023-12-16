Menu

The Curator

14 seriously cozy gifts for homebodies

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted December 16, 2023 6:00 am
gifts for homebodies View image in full screen
Stay-at-home-worthy finds are right around the corner.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Plans? Don’t want ’em. Here’s to a crowd after our own hearts: Homebodies. They’re the chillest of the chill–and the coolest bunch to shop for.

Read on for 14 stay-in-worthy gifts that’ll send you straight to the top of their nice list. (You might even score an invite to at-home movie night!)

Novelty Cup and Saucer
A cute cup and saucer never fails to impress–especially this trending set that’s on *everyone’s* list this holiday.
$39.89 on Amazon
SMEG kettle
SMEG kettle
A tried-and-true appliance that will look adorable on their kitchen countertop, gift them this SMEG kettle in gorgeous chrome and put the happy in their holidays.
$349.99 at Indigo

 

Lush bath bomb
Tisty Tosty Bath Bomb
Take their bath routine to uncharted waters with these luxurious Lush bath bombs. Rose petals will drift around the tub as softening ingredients nourish skin.
$8 at Lush

 

Indigo blanket
Faux Fur Throw
You can never go wrong with gifting a fuzzy throw–this Indigo blanket, specifically. It’s the perfect balance of comfort and luxury.
$79.99 at Indigo
Saimyo Pink Rose Eye Mask
For the homebody with a serious self-care routine, these pink eye masks are packed with powerhouse ingredients including collagen, glycerin and hyaluronic acid. Say goodbye to tired, puffy eyes!
$16.99 on Amazon (was $17.99)

 

silk pillowcase
Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Made of mulberry silk, these delicate pillowcases will whisk them off to dreamland with ease. They can expect smoother strands and supple, acne-free skin, too.
$24 on Amazon

 

Aroma Rise Cascade Saje Diffuser - Black Friday
Aroma Rise Cascade Diffuser
Modern, minimalist and made from natural materials, this limited-edition diffuser from Saje will take the ambiance in their home to a new level. We can’t get enough of the fluted lid!
$69.75 at Saje Wellness (was $93)
Kobo Sage
With this Kobo Sage e-reader, you can enjoy backlit reading sessions through the night, and even tune in to your favourite audiobooks. It’s also Kobo Stylus compatible, for easy notetaking on every page.
$299.99 at Indigo

 

MUJI wool socks
Right Angle Loose Top Socks
Add these cozy socks to your cart before they’re gone. Knit with wool, they’re perfect for keeping feet warm around the house. This cutesy pink pair is super stylish (and selling fast!).
$10.90 at MUJI
The Art of Home Coffee Table Book
This beautifully constructed page-turner written by Shae McGee, co-owner of Studio McGee, is the best way to add dimension to an otherwise plain coffee tablescape.
$42.88 on Amazon (was $49.99)
Simple Modern 40 oz Tumbler
It’s the highly coveted tumbler–perfect for homebodies looking to hydrate throughout the day. This winter white hue happens to be our favourite.
$39.99 on Amazon

 

Indigo candle
Large Mercury Candle in Birch Musk
While most candles are about ambiance and scent, this candle is all about the sleek rose-coloured vessel. It’s the perfect item to spruce up their space–and it smells divine.
$39.99 at Indigo

 

Retro Flower Vase
With its classic, mid-century modern design, this vase is sure to elevate any space. For the homebody who takes pride in their decor, you can’t go wrong with this gift.
$51.89 on Amazon
projector
Mini Projector with Projector Stand
Because watching a late-night movie from a projector is 1,000 times cozier than watching from a TV–it’s a fact. This mini projector is portable with built-in speakers for entertainment anywhere around the house.
$89.99 on Amazon (was $109.99)
The Curator

A weekly newsletter featuring must-have products, expert advice and a round-up of the best deals.

