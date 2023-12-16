14 seriously cozy gifts for homebodies

Send this page to someone via email

Plans? Don’t want ’em. Here’s to a crowd after our own hearts: Homebodies. They’re the chillest of the chill–and the coolest bunch to shop for.

Read on for 14 stay-in-worthy gifts that’ll send you straight to the top of their nice list. (You might even score an invite to at-home movie night!)

Novelty Cup and Saucer A cute cup and saucer never fails to impress–especially this trending set that’s on *everyone’s* list this holiday. $39.89 on Amazon

SMEG kettle A tried-and-true appliance that will look adorable on their kitchen countertop, gift them this SMEG kettle in gorgeous chrome and put the happy in their holidays. $349.99 at Indigo

Tisty Tosty Bath Bomb Take their bath routine to uncharted waters with these luxurious Lush bath bombs. Rose petals will drift around the tub as softening ingredients nourish skin. $8 at Lush

Faux Fur Throw You can never go wrong with gifting a fuzzy throw–this Indigo blanket, specifically. It’s the perfect balance of comfort and luxury. $79.99 at Indigo

Saimyo Pink Rose Eye Mask For the homebody with a serious self-care routine, these pink eye masks are packed with powerhouse ingredients including collagen, glycerin and hyaluronic acid. Say goodbye to tired, puffy eyes! $16.99 on Amazon (was $17.99)

Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Made of mulberry silk, these delicate pillowcases will whisk them off to dreamland with ease. They can expect smoother strands and supple, acne-free skin, too. $24 on Amazon

Aroma Rise Cascade Diffuser Modern, minimalist and made from natural materials, this limited-edition diffuser from Saje will take the ambiance in their home to a new level. We can’t get enough of the fluted lid! $69.75 at Saje Wellness (was $93)

Kobo Sage With this Kobo Sage e-reader, you can enjoy backlit reading sessions through the night, and even tune in to your favourite audiobooks. It’s also Kobo Stylus compatible, for easy notetaking on every page. $299.99 at Indigo

Right Angle Loose Top Socks Add these cozy socks to your cart before they’re gone. Knit with wool, they’re perfect for keeping feet warm around the house. This cutesy pink pair is super stylish (and selling fast!). $10.90 at MUJI

The Art of Home Coffee Table Book This beautifully constructed page-turner written by Shae McGee, co-owner of Studio McGee, is the best way to add dimension to an otherwise plain coffee tablescape. $42.88 on Amazon (was $49.99)

Simple Modern 40 oz Tumbler It’s the highly coveted tumbler–perfect for homebodies looking to hydrate throughout the day. This winter white hue happens to be our favourite. $39.99 on Amazon

Large Mercury Candle in Birch Musk While most candles are about ambiance and scent, this candle is all about the sleek rose-coloured vessel. It’s the perfect item to spruce up their space–and it smells divine. $39.99 at Indigo

Retro Flower Vase With its classic, mid-century modern design, this vase is sure to elevate any space. For the homebody who takes pride in their decor, you can’t go wrong with this gift. $51.89 on Amazon

