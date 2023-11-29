Menu

Video link
Headline link
The Curator

4 winter skincare tips to get you through the season

By Astrid Van Den Broek The Curator Team
Posted November 29, 2023 7:00 am
Winter skin View image in full screen
Here’s how to maintain healthy, radiant skin this winter.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

‘Tis the season to update your skincare routine.

Cold winter weather has rolled in, and so has dull, flaky skin–but it doesn’t have to stick around. With the right tips and products, you can combat dryness with ease.

Wondering where to begin? We’ve got you covered. Here’s how to keep your skin radiant and healthy all season long.

 

1. Use a hydrating cleanser

Winterizing your skincare regime starts with the right cleanser. Opt for hydrating, non-irritating formulas for the face and body.

There are plenty of products on the market that contain nourishing ingredients to help protect and maintain your skin’s natural moisture barrier. Consider these recommendations.

 

Cerave Hydrating Cream-to-Foam Cleanser
True to its name, this dermatologist-backed cream cleanser lathers into a gentle foam. And it contains three essential ceramides to help restore your skin’s protective barrier.
$19.99 on Amazon (was $21.98) $19.99 at Shoppers Drugmart

 

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Dermo-Cleanser Soothing & Hydrating Face Wash
This unscented cleanser–a bonus for sensitive winter skin–has a milky consistency that doubles as a waterproof makeup remover. Formulated with glycerin, it effectively prevents overdrying.
$34.95 on Amazon $34.99 at Shoppers Drugmart

 

CeraVe Hydrating Body Wash
Like the Cerave face cleanser, this body wash contains essential ceramides to nourish and hydrate the skin. Thanks to MultiVesicular Emulsion (MVE) technology, this formula slowly releases hydration for long-lasting moisture.
$29.58 on Amazon

 

 

2. Add a serum

An extra dose of hydration is key for wintertime. Serum is one way to give your skin the boost it needs. Lightweight and loaded with skin actives, serums penetrate deep into skin for maximum effectiveness.

Look for formulas containing hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and glycerin that plump and hydrate the skin like these *glowing* suggestions.

 

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops Serum
Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops Serum
Thanks to its powerhouse ingredient niacinamide, one pump of this serum will help strengthen your skin’s moisture barrier. It also makes for the perfect primer.
$47.50 at Sephora

 

Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid
Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid
Want Hailey Bieber’s coveted dewy complexion? Rhode’s Peptide Glazing Fluid is a gel serum that contains niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and marula oil to protect and hydrate for smooth, glazed donut-looking skin.
$44 on Rhode

 

3. Layer on moisturizer

Now is the time to switch out your light, summer-friendly moisturizer for a thicker formula that’s ready to combat winter dryness.

Apply after your serum to give skin a gulp of moisture.

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift
Hyaluronic acid is the key hydrating agent in this L’oreal moisturizer. It simultaneously hydrates and prevents aging, thanks to pro-retinol.
$33.74 at Shopper’s Drug Mart $33.74 at Shoppers Drugmart
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Face Cream with SPF 25
Also containing hyaluronic acid, this combination gel-cream layers your skin with lightweight hydration. It also contains SPF 25 for UVA/UVB protection.
$22.47 on Amazon $22.49 at Shoppers Drugmart

 

Eucerin Complete Repair Cream
For parts of your body that need a little extra love (think dry elbows or winter-chapped hands), this repair cream is a miracle worker. Ready to contend with itchy, flaky skin in a pinch, its main ingredient, urea, locks in moisture for intense, lasting hydration.
$23.99 on Amazon

 

 

4. Consider 'slugging'

Yes, slugging. It’s the viral TikTok trend that even derms approve of.

This skincare technique involves applying a petrolatum-based ointment as the last step in your nighttime skincare routine to trap in moisture on affected areas.

Those with dry skin may slug daily depending on how their skin reacts to the process, but, if you’re acne-prone, this trend may not be for you.

Top off your hydrating skincare with these products.

Vaseline Healing Jelly
The original healing jelly–good old-fashioned Vaseline is ideal for slugging. The petrolatum acts as a physical barrier on top of the skin to lock in hydration.
$4.47 on Amazon $5.49 at Shoppers Drugmart

 

Aquaphor Healing Ointment
Another petrolatum-based product, this tub-sized version of Aquaphor works on lips, heels and everything in between.
$34.22 on Amazon $25.59 at Shoppers Drugmart
