9 skin-saving serums you need now

Looking to elevate your skincare routine without overcrowding your bathroom counter? Enter face serums—the ultimate skincare heroes. Brimming with potent active ingredients, they penetrate deeply to target and treat unique skin concerns—wrinkles, acne, dryness—at a cellular level. We *love* a product that does all the work. Curious which serum will work wonders for you? From a blackberry-infused retinol to a luxurious anti-aging formula, read on for our selection of the best serums to help you achieve the radiant complexion of your dreams.
Best retinol serum
CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum – $26.34 (was $27.98)
Neutrogena Anti-Aging Retinol Oil – $25.50 (was $38.27)
Best vitamin C
Paula’s Choice C15 Super Booster – $76
All Natural Advice Vitamin C Serum – $32.99
Best plumping
Paula’s Choice Pro-Collagen Multi-Peptide Booster Serum – $80
Matkas Korean Triple Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum – $33.99 (was $48.99)
Best glow-y
Laneige Glowy Makeup Serum – $43.50
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops Serum – $47.50
Best texture-smoothing
Neutrogena Stubborn Texture Niacinamide Serum – $14.97 (was $15.98)
Clarins Double Serum – $142
Best calming
Beauty of Joseon Calming Green Tea Serum – $23.42 (was $24.99)
The Ordinary Soothing & Barrier Support Serum – $25.80
Best anti-aging
Nuxe Super Serum 10 Universal Age-Defying Concentrate – $91.44
Grace & Stella Award Winning Hyaluronic Acid Serum – $23.99
Best brightening
Murad Rapid Dark Spot Correcting Serum – $112
Innisfree Green Tea Enzyme Vitamin C Brightening Serum – $43.50
Best hydrating
La Roche-Posay Hydrating Serum – $37.82 (was $44.50)
Vichy Minéral 89 Serum Gel with Hyaluronic Acid – $45.95
More skin care essentials
Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand – $228.99
Rael Miracle Invisible Acne Patches – $24.99
e.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil – $9.97
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Wipes – $16.12 (was $19.77)
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Face Sunscreen – $28 (was $32.95)
Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks – $19.95
