9 skin-saving serums you need now

Looking to elevate your skincare routine without overcrowding your bathroom counter? Enter face serums—the ultimate skincare heroes. Brimming with potent active ingredients, they penetrate deeply to target and treat unique skin concerns—wrinkles, acne, dryness—at a cellular level. We *love* a product that does all the work. Curious which serum will work wonders for you? From a blackberry-infused retinol to a luxurious anti-aging formula, read on for our selection of the best serums to help you achieve the radiant complexion of your dreams.

Best retinol serum

Glow Recipe Blackberry Retinol Blemish Serum Not all retinols are created equal. This triple retinoid formula by Glow Recipe is infused with barrier-soothing blackberry extract to clarify sensitive, blemish-prone skin while reducing fine lines sans irritation. $65 at Sephora

Best vitamin C

Drunk Elephant C-Firma Fresh Vitamin-C Day Serum Looking to boost brightness and firm the skin? Drunk Elephant’s highly potent 15 per cent vitamin C day serum is destined for your routine. Layer under sunscreen to protect against pollution and UV-induced free radical damage. $105 at Sephora $92 at Shoppers Drug Mart

Best plumping

Biossance Squalane + Hyaluronic Acid Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum The key to youthful skin, this Biossance plumping serum boasts a bouncy complexion courtesy of moisture-boosting hyaluronic acid and squalane. Plus, collagen-promoting copper peptides enhance firmness. $92 at Sephora

Best glow-y

Innisfree Green Tea Seed Hyaluronic Serum Achieve the glass-skin look with Innisfree’s bestselling serum. This hydrating formula delivers a radiant glow and fortifies your skin barrier with just a few pumps, perfect for both morning and night routines. $40.5 on Amazon

Best texture-smoothing

Kiehl's Ultra Pure High-Potency 9.8% Glycolic Acid Serum Comprised of only seven ingredients, this concentrated Kiehl’s serum harnesses the power of glycolic acid to visibly refine skin texture and minimize the appearance of pores for a smoother, more vibrant visage. $47.50 at Sephora

Best calming

Aveeno Calm + Restore Triple Oat Hydrating Face Serum for Sensitive Skin Triple oat complex–oat flour, extract and oil–nourishes, while feverfew calms dry skin in this gentle yet powerful Aveeno face serum. It absorbs instantly to soothe sensitive skin and repair its natural moisture barrier. $30.97 on Amazon

Best anti-aging

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Ultra Concentrated Anti-Aging Serum Just a few drops of this dermatologist-backed La Roche-Posay formula in the evening combats signs of aging with repeated use. The combination of glycolic acid, LHA and salicylic acid provides a gentle exfoliation that’s lightweight and oil-free. $50.15 on Amazon (was $59)

Best brightening

Cetaphil Healthy Radiance Brightening Serum Glow on with this advanced peptide Cetaphil formula. The gentle blend of natural extracts, illuminating white sea daffodil and brightening niacinamide helps to magically diminish dullness and fatigue drop by drop. $25.05 on Amazon

Best hydrating

Bioderma Hydrabio Hydration Booster This Bioderma serum is your answer to dehydrated skin, providing instant, long-lasting moisture. Enhanced with Aquagenium, it reactivates your skin’s natural hydration process while also priming for flawless makeup application. $47.99 on Amazon

More skin care essentials

