These celeb-owned beauty brands are worth the splurge

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Celebrities–we know them, idolize them, and shamelessly stalk their socials to keep up with their every move. So, when it comes to celeb beauty launches, it’s only natural for us to wonder: Are these products as fabulous as the stars themselves, or just some Hollywood hype? Only one way to know. Ahead, eight celeb beauty brands that have us completely smitten–and yes, they are most definitely worth the splurge.
The product that launched Rhode to stardom and took social media by storm, this glazing fluid is a true game-changer. Featherlight and packed with nourishing ingredients, it delivers a show-stopping glow–Hailey Bieber’s signature–and barrier support, earning its spot as a skincare staple.
We adore Ariana Grande for her heavenly voice, but her r.e.m. line is also pure magic. A swipe of this highlighter on the high points of your face delivers multi-dimensional radiance, leaving you with a luminous, glow-from-within finish that’s truly ethereal.
Selena Gomez nailed it with this iconic product. If we had to pick one blush for life, it’d be the soft pinch liquid blush. Its creamy formula delivers the perfect flush with minimal product—effortless, radiant, and totally unforgettable.
This innovative foundation is being hailed as a skincare-makeup hybrid. Packed with over 20 skin-loving ingredients, it delivers a weightless, serum-like texture that blurs imperfections and offers lasting performance. Thank you, Lady Gaga!
If you love a Queer Eye binge, then you’ll love Jonathan Van Ness’s fabulous JVN hair line. This nourishing leave-in treatment is a standout. Its silky formula penetrates strands and protects hair from heat without weighing it down–proof that Van Ness’s expertise shines just as brilliantly off-screen.
One of our favourite Fenty launches, Rihanna’s Eau de Parfum blends creamy magnolia, Bulgarian rose, and comforting musk with spicy patchouli and juicy tangerine. Encased in a stunning amber-brown bottle, this daring fragrance guarantees endless compliments—just like its iconic creator.
Comments