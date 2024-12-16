These celeb-owned beauty brands are worth the splurge

Send this page to someone via email

Celebrities–we know them, idolize them, and shamelessly stalk their socials to keep up with their every move. So, when it comes to celeb beauty launches, it’s only natural for us to wonder: Are these products as fabulous as the stars themselves, or just some Hollywood hype? Only one way to know. Ahead, eight celeb beauty brands that have us completely smitten–and yes, they are most definitely worth the splurge.

Hailey Bieber - Rhode

Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid The product that launched Rhode to stardom and took social media by storm, this glazing fluid is a true game-changer. Featherlight and packed with nourishing ingredients, it delivers a show-stopping glow–Hailey Bieber’s signature–and barrier support, earning its spot as a skincare staple. $48 at Rhode

Ariana Grande - r.e.m. beauty

r.e.m. Interstellar Highlighter Topper We adore Ariana Grande for her heavenly voice, but her r.e.m. line is also pure magic. A swipe of this highlighter on the high points of your face delivers multi-dimensional radiance, leaving you with a luminous, glow-from-within finish that’s truly ethereal. $29 at Shoppers Drug Mart

Selena Gomez - Rare Beauty

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Encourage Selena Gomez nailed it with this iconic product. If we had to pick one blush for life, it’d be the soft pinch liquid blush. Its creamy formula delivers the perfect flush with minimal product—effortless, radiant, and totally unforgettable. $32 at Sephora

Lady Gaga - Haus Labs

Haus Labs by Lady Gaga Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation This innovative foundation is being hailed as a skincare-makeup hybrid. Packed with over 20 skin-loving ingredients, it delivers a weightless, serum-like texture that blurs imperfections and offers lasting performance. Thank you, Lady Gaga! $67 at Sephora

Jonathan Van Ness

JVN Complete Instant Recovery Heat Protectant Leave-In Serum If you love a Queer Eye binge, then you’ll love Jonathan Van Ness’s fabulous JVN hair line. This nourishing leave-in treatment is a standout. Its silky formula penetrates strands and protects hair from heat without weighing it down–proof that Van Ness’s expertise shines just as brilliantly off-screen. $43.50 at Sephora

Rihanna - Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Fenty Eau de Parfum One of our favourite Fenty launches, Rihanna’s Eau de Parfum blends creamy magnolia, Bulgarian rose, and comforting musk with spicy patchouli and juicy tangerine. Encased in a stunning amber-brown bottle, this daring fragrance guarantees endless compliments—just like its iconic creator. $185 at Sephora

