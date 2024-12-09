Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness is revolutionizing haircare, strand by strand

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

*Jonathan Van Ness is non-binary and embraces the pronouns “he,” “she” and “they.” All three pronouns will be used interchangeably throughout this article.

For Jonathan Van Ness, haircare has always been personal. Long before becoming the beloved grooming guru on Queer Eye, Van Ness was a child experimenting with beauty in secret, blending baby powder and water to craft foundation that mimicked his mother’s. “I felt a lot of shame around wanting to explore the beauty space,” Van Ness recalls. Now, with the creation of JVN, they’re not just reclaiming that space—they’re reinventing it.

Launched in 2021, JVN is a vegan haircare line as bold and authentic as its founder. Designed to simplify routines for all hair types, the brand is, at its core, a celebration of individuality and self-love. “You are already beautiful, and you are already worth it,” Van Ness reminds readers. “However you choose to express yourself through your hair, I’ve got products that will support you every step of the way.”

As someone who now confidently does their own glam, Van Ness remembers her early hair journey being surprisingly challenging. “By the time I learned how to style my own hair I was already out of hair school,” Van Ness admits. The reason? “I think so many lines make it overly complicated.” JVN strips away that complexity, offering easy-to-use products that are adaptable to diverse hair needs. “There’s such a rigid idea of what beauty is. I want to democratize it instead of forcing people into a square peg.”

While the entire JVN collection embodies this ethos, a few products stand out as Van Ness’s personal favourites. “I blew my hair out three days ago, tied it in a scrunchie at the gym earlier, and—do you see the lack of a scrunchie line?” Van Ness marvels. He credits this magical feat to the line’s tried-and-true Blowout Styling Milk. “I literally haven’t touched heat to my hair today, and it still looks like this!”

JVN Complete Blowout Styling Milk Experience salon-worthy blowouts that last for days with this lightweight, silicone-free blow dry cream. Heat-activated for smooth perfection, it protects strands while taming frizz—perfect for all hair types. $38 at Sephora $42 at JVN

And for the perfect natural curls, the Air Dry Cream is Van Ness’s go-to. Its frizz-free formula is a testament to the brand founder’s drive to create products that make styling effortless. “I never knew how to make my curls look consistent before season five of Queer Eye—I’m not even joking,” says Van Ness. “The chia and linseed [extracts] in the Air Dry Cream gave me consistent, non-frizzy curls for the first time.”

JVN Complete Hydrating Air Dry Hair Styling Cream This best-selling styling cream promises to tame frizz and enhance your natural texture. Infused with chia and linseed for lasting hold and moringa seed oil for a radiant shine, it’s perfect for no-heat styles, waves and curls. $38 at Sephora $41 at JVN

Inclusivity is also a cornerstone of the brand, with volumizing products like the Embody Daily Volumizing Shampoo and Conditioner designed for all hair textures. “People with curly, coily hair were historically left out of the volumizing conversation because classic volumizers worked by dehydrating the hair, making it fuzzy and rough.” JVN’s formula, by contrast, uses biotin, caffeine and bamboo to create fullness and lift sans the drying effects. According to Van Ness, this duo is the brand’s most unsung yet high-performing innovation.

JVN Embody Daily Volumizing Shampoo Boost volume and shine with this invigorating shampoo. Powered by caffeine and aloe leaf juice, it nourishes hair for lightweight bounce. Perfect for fine, thinning or flat hair craving a lift. $34 at Sephora $35 at JVN

JVN Embody Daily Volumizing Conditioner This innovative conditioner is infused with biotin and hemisqualane. Designed to fortify and thicken, it leaves hair looking strong, voluminous and shiny. Ideal for all hair types, especially fine, thin or flat strands. $34 at Sephora $35 at JVN

Van Ness’s passion for sustainability shines in the Nurture Mask, which features Keratris, an ingredient made from upcycled orange peels. “I think creating luxury goods from something that would otherwise go to waste is so important,” they note.

JVN Nurture Mask Featuring the groundbreaking triple hydration system—powered by keratris, patented hemisqualane and amino acids—this nourishing treatment transforms dry, damaged hair into silky, smooth perfection after just one use. $46 at Sephora $49 at JVN

This forward-thinking approach extends across every product, with a synthesized version of hemisqualane at the heart of the brand. Historically derived from shark liver, hemisqualane in JVN products is instead sourced from sugarcane. “I used to think synthetic was a bad word,” Van Ness shares. “But synthetic ingredients can help us become more sustainable and ask less of the earth,” he continues. This innovative choice not only reduces environmental impact but also makes JVN’s luxury formulas more accessible to everyone.

When asked about the best piece of advice she’s ever received, Van Ness recalls Diane von Furstenberg’s words: “The most important relationship you’ll ever have in life is the one you have with yourself.” This wisdom is infused in Van Ness’s work—from uplifting the heroes of Queer Eye—some of whom they still keep in touch with—to empowering individuals on their hair journeys through JVN products. “Whether you’re embracing your natural texture or transforming your hair as far from its natural colour and texture as possible, I want you to achieve your hair goals without ruining it or breaking the bank,” Van Ness says.

JVN isn’t just a line of products—it’s a movement. From its sustainable formulations to its celebration of individuality, it embodies Van Ness’s unwavering belief that beauty should be inclusive, accessible, and, most importantly, enjoyable. “Hair should be fun—it’s like a beautiful accessory that we can express ourselves through.” With JVN, Van Ness proves that the best beauty moments come when we embrace who we are—and help others do the same.

What’s next for the hair icon? In short: plenty. Van Ness lights up at the mention of touring with the Fab Five cast for Queer Eye’s highly anticipated ninth season, premiering December 11 on Netflix. “We’re going to do face masks and massage circles—it’s going to be great,” he gushes.

The new year also marks a season of firsts for Van Ness, including the debut of his comedy special on Veeps and the release of Let Them Stare, an adult-fiction novel co-authored with bestselling writer Julie Murphy. “It’s a story so near and dear to my heart,” Van Ness shares.

As for JVN? Exciting new product launches are coming—but we can’t spill the tea just yet, queens. Stay tuned.

