Boxing Day 2024: Shop these early Amazon deals before the big day!

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Boxing Day is just around the corner–the ultimate opportunity to snag those must-have items that didn’t make it under the tree this Christmas. But why wait for December 26th? Amazon’s current deals are here to save the day, offering irresistible discounts on everything from beauty and fashion to cutting-edge electronics. Ready to treat yourself? Start shopping now and cross those wishlist items off. And don’t forget to stay tuned for our ultimate Boxing Day roundup when all the best sales officially drop. Happy shopping!

Beauty deals

Clinique My Happy Cookies and Kisses Spray Rich, cozy, and irresistible, this indulgent scent captures the warmth of fresh-baked treats on a lazy Sunday. Wear it alone or layer it with other fragrances to create your own signature scent. $33.75 on Amazon (was $45)

Story continues below advertisement

FOREO UFO 3 go 4-in-1 Full Facial LED Mask Experience the power of five spa facials in one device. It’s clinically proven to boost skin moisture by 126% in just two minutes for radiant, hydrated skin. $139.3 on Amazon (was $199)

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer You can never go wrong with Dyson. This high-tech baby comes equipped with all the attachments for a sleek and speedy blowout with each use. $479.99 on Amazon (was $579.99)

You may also like:

Kitsch Dermaplaning Tool – $11.99

Story continues below advertisement

Aveeno Eczema Care Moisturizing Cream – $17.47

Jaciu 100% Silk Pillowcase – $37.99

Fashion deals

Litfun Women's Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers These fuzzy slippers are oh-so-soft, with faux fur lining and memory foam cushioning that forms to your feet. Perfect for wearing indoors or out and about. $34.99 on Amazon (was $36.99)

Fossil Men's Nate Blacktone Dial Watch Designed for men with discerning taste, this watch is the perfect statement piece. Water-resistant up to 50m, it combines style and functionality for a refined, versatile look. $228 on Amazon (was $279)

Story continues below advertisement

WY Cashmere Scarf For the minimalist mover, this impossibly soft throw is the perfect accessory to don this season. Void of emblems, patterns and designs, it has timeless appeal. $24.54 on Amazon (was $28.99)

You may also like:

SAXX Underwear – $52.17

Women’s Parka Coat – $119.59

Costa Del Mar Sunglasses – $241

Home deals

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine At 20% off, it’s the perfect time to get the expresso maker of your dreams with this Breville barista express espresso machine. This quality machine takes you from fresh beans to a perfect cup in under a minute, featuring precise dose control, optimal water pressure, and a steam wand for creating microfoam and latte art. $799.99 on Amazon (was $999.99)

Story continues below advertisement

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Yes, that really *is* the discounted price of this top-of-the-line iRobot Roomba vacuum. With its powerful, multi-surface lifting suction and super slim profile, this smart vacuum will save your floors when disaster (read: debris) strikes. $223.16 on Amazon (was $369.99)

KitchenAid Artisan Series Get ready to whip, knead, and mix your way to baking bliss. With its timeless design and endless versatility, it’ll make you feel like a pro chef in your own home. $329.98 on Amazon (was $399.98)

You may also like:

SodaStream – $99.98

Story continues below advertisement

Cuisinart 15-Piece Japanese Knife Block Set – $98.81

Ninja Ice Cream Gelato Maker – $184.99

Tech deals

Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M3 chip The 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch with the M3 chip is your new sidekick for work and play — thin and powerful. Get ready to breeze through tasks with the power horse computer you’ve been dreaming of. Buy on Amazon

Wireless Earbuds These wireless earbuds are your new pocket-sized besties, offering crystal-clear sound and cozy comfort while keeping up with your busy life. With Bluetooth 5.3, noise cancellation, and 36-hour battery life, you’ll be jamming out rain or shine without missing a beat. $31.99 on Amazon (was $149.99)

Story continues below advertisement

SAMSUNG 32-Inch 4K UHD 60Hz 4ms High Resolution Smart Computer Monitor See it all with this high-res Samsung computer monitor. It’ll take your work meetings from drab to fab, thanks to the SlimFit camera with auto-framing technology that captures your best angles. Plus, you can’t go wrong with its smart streaming abilities. $899.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

Samsung 32 inch Odyssey G3 Gaming Monitor – $238.00

PlayStation 5 Disc Edition Console – $549.96

Fast Charging Power Bank – $71.99