The Curator

10 dazzling Amazon jewellery dupes to gift this season

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted December 17, 2024 6:00 am
1 min read
Amazon jewellery dupes View image in full screen
Gifts for them, or for you.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

No gift warms holiday hearts quite like jewellery. A favourite present to give and receive, these precious trinkets hold sentimental value that wearers can cherish forever. If you’re looking to surprise a loved one with a stunning accessory this season, save on the splurge. Ahead, luxury dupes for Amazon that are sure to get you in the spirit of giving (and getting!).

 

The sculptural earrings

Famarine Colourful Water Drop Earrings
This bulbous silhouette is reminiscent of the A-lister adored Bottega Veneta Drop Earrings at a *much* more palatable price. Ideal for a loved one or secret Santa wanting to try out the sculptural earring trend.
$22.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

The on-trend stacker

PAVOI Croissant Dome Ring
This classic croissant-style band exudes elegance. Gift it to the trendsetter with a thriving ring collection so they can build the perfect stack.
$19.95 on Amazon

 

The standout sparkler

PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Classic Tennis Bracelet
An affordable twist on a classic, this tennis bracelet features shimmering cubic zirconia stones set in gold, offering the timeless luxury of diamonds with a brilliant sparkle.
$23.95 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

The quiet luxury timepiece

Sekonda Monica 20mm Quartz Watch
It’s giving summer-vacation-on-a-yacht-in-Lake-Como vibes. This two-tone Cartier-esque watch is for the person on your list who’s mastered the old money aesthetic—striped button-down and all.
$119.6 on Amazon

 

The initial necklace

PAVOI 14K White Gold Plated Initial Necklace
This dainty gold pave letter necklace is crafted to be part of your everyday-jewellery ensemble. The combination of subtlety and elegance will make a tasteful addition to any collection.
$18.95 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Vlando Travel Jewellery Case – $15.99

Personalized Custom Name Necklace – $18.99

Amazon Basics Four-Tier Jewellery Stand – $28.12

Magnasonic Professional Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner – $59.99

 

The smart ring

Samsung Galaxy Ring
Not your average gold band, this Galaxy Ring comes equipped with smart perks. Track health metrics, energy levels, and heart rate, all with water-resistant durability and up to seven days of battery life.
$549.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

The classic watch

GOLDEN HOUR Men's Watch
Rolex, who? For the guy with discerning taste, this sleek timepiece is the ultimate stylish gift. Its sharp-looking black-grey encasement is guaranteed to elevate any outfit.
$50.99 on Amazon

 

The link chain

VEXXS Cuban Link Chain
This sleek silver Cuban link necklace exudes timeless style. Perfect as a statement piece, it adds just the right touch of refinement without feeling too bold
$55.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

The initial cufflinks

Initial Cufflinks for Men
Cufflinks are always a great gift, especially this sleek personalized pair. Crafted from durable, anti-tarnish copper with a smooth matte finish, they’re perfect for formal occasions.
$14.99 on Amazon

 

The everyday bracelet

Richsteel Bracelet
If he appreciates timeless pieces, opt for this polished design. It’s tarnish-resistant and versatile, perfect for elevating any outfit on any occasion.
$22.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Silver Polishing Cloths – $10.99

Ceramic Cloud-Shaped Jewellery Dish – $21.99

Gold Cuff Bracelet – $24.99

TAWBURY 8 Slot Watch Box – $229

