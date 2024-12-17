10 dazzling Amazon jewellery dupes to gift this season

Send this page to someone via email

No gift warms holiday hearts quite like jewellery. A favourite present to give and receive, these precious trinkets hold sentimental value that wearers can cherish forever. If you’re looking to surprise a loved one with a stunning accessory this season, save on the splurge. Ahead, luxury dupes for Amazon that are sure to get you in the spirit of giving (and getting!).

The sculptural earrings

Famarine Colourful Water Drop Earrings This bulbous silhouette is reminiscent of the A-lister adored Bottega Veneta Drop Earrings at a *much* more palatable price. Ideal for a loved one or secret Santa wanting to try out the sculptural earring trend. $22.99 on Amazon

The on-trend stacker

PAVOI Croissant Dome Ring This classic croissant-style band exudes elegance. Gift it to the trendsetter with a thriving ring collection so they can build the perfect stack. $19.95 on Amazon

The standout sparkler

PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Classic Tennis Bracelet An affordable twist on a classic, this tennis bracelet features shimmering cubic zirconia stones set in gold, offering the timeless luxury of diamonds with a brilliant sparkle. $23.95 on Amazon

The quiet luxury timepiece

Sekonda Monica 20mm Quartz Watch It’s giving summer-vacation-on-a-yacht-in-Lake-Como vibes. This two-tone Cartier-esque watch is for the person on your list who’s mastered the old money aesthetic—striped button-down and all. $119.6 on Amazon

The initial necklace

PAVOI 14K White Gold Plated Initial Necklace This dainty gold pave letter necklace is crafted to be part of your everyday-jewellery ensemble. The combination of subtlety and elegance will make a tasteful addition to any collection. $18.95 on Amazon

The smart ring

Samsung Galaxy Ring Not your average gold band, this Galaxy Ring comes equipped with smart perks. Track health metrics, energy levels, and heart rate, all with water-resistant durability and up to seven days of battery life. $549.99 on Amazon

The classic watch

GOLDEN HOUR Men's Watch Rolex, who? For the guy with discerning taste, this sleek timepiece is the ultimate stylish gift. Its sharp-looking black-grey encasement is guaranteed to elevate any outfit. $50.99 on Amazon

The link chain

VEXXS Cuban Link Chain This sleek silver Cuban link necklace exudes timeless style. Perfect as a statement piece, it adds just the right touch of refinement without feeling too bold $55.99 on Amazon

The initial cufflinks

Initial Cufflinks for Men Cufflinks are always a great gift, especially this sleek personalized pair. Crafted from durable, anti-tarnish copper with a smooth matte finish, they’re perfect for formal occasions. $14.99 on Amazon

The everyday bracelet

Richsteel Bracelet If he appreciates timeless pieces, opt for this polished design. It’s tarnish-resistant and versatile, perfect for elevating any outfit on any occasion. $22.99 on Amazon

