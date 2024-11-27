Fluffy coats to keep you cozy all season long

Send this page to someone via email

There’s something undeniably iconic about a furry coat—it’s the kind of piece that instantly elevates your look while wrapping you in a cloud of cozy. From high-fashion runways to everyday wardrobes, these statement-makers have solidified their place as a winter essential.

Whether you’re channeling old Hollywood glamour, runway-ready chic, or simply battling the chill in style, a furry coat is your go-to for turning heads and staying snug. Let’s dive into the fluffiest, most fabulous options to keep you warm and on-trend this season.

Midi length

Ellie Faux Fur Coat From ancient royalty to modern icons, leopard print has a strong fashion legacy. With this bold leopard-patterned coat that’s sure to turn heads, you can channel your own inner goddess. $373.50 at Reformation

Women's Faux Fur Winter Coat Wrap yourself in luxury with this loose-fit faux fur coat. Effortlessly chic and undeniably cozy, it’s your go-to for elevating winter looks, from errands to soirées. $41.73 on Amazon

Dynamite Faux Fur Midi Jacket The everyday just got a whole lot more glamorous. This versatile coat pairs effortlessly with anything, featuring a luxurious faux-fur exterior, hook-eye closure and sleek welt pockets—everything you need for a touch of effortless elegance. $125.96 at Dynamite (was $179.95)

Long coats

Luxury Faux Fur Collar Coat Channel vintage vibes with this shaggy mink-inspired coat—a modern twist on Grandma’s classic, but make it faux. Soft and effortlessly chic, it’s a winter must-have. $48.99 on Amazon

The oversized shearling

Etienne Shearling coat with belt Etienne is the ultimate winter statement: a reversible shearling coat with a chic peaked lapel, sash belt and an oversized fit–in baby blue! It’s your sartorial solution to extremely cold weather. $2,992.50 at Mackage

Scarlet Sherpa Jacket We absolutely love the flattering length of this coat in bold scarlet red. With its cozy round collar and large side pockets, it’s the perfect versatile fit for every outing. $45.99 on Amazon

Fun and fabulous

Cropped Faux Fur Coat Add a touch of luxe to your winter wardrobe with this cropped faux fur coat. With its chic open-front design and plush texture it’s the ultimate statement piece for elevating any outfit—perfect for that holiday party you’ve got on your calendar. $62.99 on Amazon

AGWOL Colourful Faux Fur Coat We’re obsessed with the vibrant kaleidoscope of colours on this coat. It’s the perfect mix of bold style and everyday practicality—ideal for making a statement all season long. $87.91 on Amazon

