Amazon Black Friday bestsellers you don’t want to miss!

Amazon Canada’s Black Friday sale is here and we’ve got all the bestsellers you won’t want to miss. From beauty staples and espresso machines, to deeply discounted electronics you’ve been lusting after – we’ve searched high and low for this year’s top picks. Read on to shop our fabulous finds at irresistible prices.

For the beauty-lover

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion Quench your skin with Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion—a silky, hydrating formula that leaves your skin soft, smooth, and glowing all day. Perfect for a fresh, nourished complexion! Grab this beauty staple while it’s 30% off! $35 on Amazon (was $50)

Grace & Stella Award Winning Under Eye Mask Refresh and rejuvenate with cooling blue under-eye patches that visibly reduce dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines while deeply hydrating the skin. Crafted with a clean, vegan formula featuring niacinamide and glycerin, these gentle patches provide instant results for a radiant, youthful under-eyes. $14.2 on Amazon (was $25.95)

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying Multi-Styler Get effortless curls without the heat damage with the Shark FlexStyle. This beauty tool combines a powerful, fast-drying hair dryer with a versatile multi-styler featuring auto-wrap curlers. Grab it while it’s 24% off! $265.98 on Amazon (was $349.99)

Professional Skin Therapy Wand Revitalize your skin naturally with the NuDerma Professional wand, featuring Argon and Neon high-frequency applicators for a radiant, youthful glow, better product absorption, and specialized tools for total body care. Perfect for turning back time! $124.95 on Amazon (was $149.95)

Eye Mask with Heat Relax, unwind, and refresh with the Renpho eye heating mask, featuring adjustable comfort, soothing warmth, and Bluetooth music for ultimate eye care and relaxation. It’s great for dry eyes, reducing dark circles and eye bags. $55.99 on Amazon (was $113.98)

For the home-lover

Ninja Personal Nutri-Blender The Ninja Personal Nutri-Blender whips up smoothies and snacks in a flash, making healthy living a breeze with a touch of ninja power. Grab it while it’s 44% off! $56.49 on Amazon (was $99.99)

Nespresso Espresso Machine The Nespresso Vertuo Next brews coffeehouse magic at home, serving up rich coffee and velvety espresso with just the push of a button! $113.99 on Amazon (was $229)

Sonos Era 100 Smart Speaker Elevate your listening experience with the Era 100, delivering next-gen acoustics, crisp stereo separation, and deep bass at any volume. With a compact design and enhanced performance features, this speaker fits seamlessly into any space while filling the room with rich, immersive sound. $255 on Amazon (was $319)

Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo This robot vacuum and mop combo will give you deep, efficient, and effortless cleaning in every corner of your home. Get it while it’s 50% off! $899.98 on Amazon (was $1799.99)

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer Effortlessly tackle any recipe with this bestselling stand mixer, featuring durable all-metal construction and 59 touchpoints for exceptional mixing performance. Its 5-quart stainless steel bowl accommodates small to large batches, handling up to 9 dozen cookies in one go, and is dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. $329.98 on Amazon (was $399.98)

For the techie

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Console The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (Slim) packs sleek style and next-gen gaming magic into a compact design, ready to bring adventures to your living room. $479.96 on Amazon (was $579.99)

Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite The Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite is your stylish and lightweight companion, perfect for creativity, productivity, and streaming on the go. Get it while it’s 49% off! $229.97 on Amazon (was $449.99)

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Treat yourself or gift the book-lover in your life a Kindle Paperwhite they’ll be able to use over and over again. The ultra-thin design makes it the perfect travel companion to take to the beach, airport, or work for on-the-go reading time. $154.99 on Amazon (was $184.99)

Studio Beats Buds These Studio Beats Buds deliver rich sound with Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency modes, up to 36-hour battery life, seamless Apple and Android compatibility, four silicone ear tip sizes for a perfect fit, clear calls with advanced mics, and reliable Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity. $179.95 on Amazon (was $229.95)

ASUS TUF Gaming Monitor Upgrade your workspace with this 31.5-inch Full HD gaming monitor, offering a 170Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, ELMB technology, shadow boost for enhanced dark scenes, and 120Hz compatibility with PS5 and Xbox, plus a 3-month Adobe Creative Cloud subscription. $297.5 on Amazon (was $349)

