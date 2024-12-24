Glow Recipe’s co-founder on skincare that sparks joy

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
“We’re like Legally Blonde,” muses Glow Recipe co-founder Christine Chang. “If you can wear the feather boa and study at Harvard Law, your products don’t have to look serious to be serious.” It’s this unique philosophy that has propelled Glow Recipe to global fame, blending playful packaging with clinically effective formulas—transforming monotonous skincare routines into celebrations of self-care.
From cult-favourites like Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops to new launches like Cloudberry Bright Cream Moisturizer, the brand continues to demonstrate that skincare is more than a regimen, but a practice rooted in joy. “We grew up with skincare being this amazing sensorial ritual—it was the best part of our day,” Chang recalls of her upbringing in South Korea.
Memories of her grandmother soothing heat rashes with watermelon rind and her mother embracing natural skin remedies laid the foundation for a brand dedicated to accessible skincare that feels more like a trip to the farmers’ market than a shopping spree at Sephora. “We thought: How can we make skincare less overwhelming and something you look forward to every day?”
After ten years, Glow Recipe’s greatest achievement isn’t just its award-winning products, but its community. “We started as a community of two—Sarah and myself,” says Chang of her co-founder Sarah Lee. “Now, we’re a community of millions worldwide, sharing uplifting conversations around skincare.” The brand’s inclusive messaging resonates deeply, avoiding terms like “flawless” and “poreless” to create a safe space for everyone. The brand proudly champions real skin acceptance and refrains from retouched imagery as well. “It’s heartening to see positive discussions happening on social media,” Chang adds.
Glow Recipe’s curated product line may be small, but it remains intentional and effective. “We try to keep it streamlined so people aren’t overwhelmed,” the co-founder explains. The brand’s formulas are powered by the synergy between fruit extracts and active ingredients. “Fruit isn’t just a flavour—it drives efficacy,” she emphasizes. Ingredients like watermelon soothe skin with antioxidants, while strawberry, naturally rich in salicylic acid, elevates their AHA-BHA serum. “It’s always an intentional pairing, and that’s why people enjoy our formulas—they deliver results while feeling familiar.”
The best part about the brand? Its day-by-day approach to skincare. “If your routine is too overwhelming, you’re not going to do it,” Chang advises. Whether it’s layering an extra serum for TLC or keeping it simple with a cleanser and sleeping mask, the brand believes in flexible routines tailored to individual needs.
Glow Recipe continues to fill skincare shelves with innovative products like Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops, offering a warm, sheer glow, and its family-friendly SPF stick, tested for ages three and up—Chang even uses it on her daughter. “We love being part of every step of the customer’s routine,” she shares.
“We believe our community deserves it all—serious results and serious joy. That’s why Glow Recipe was developed all those years ago,” says Chang. It’s this playful-meets-purposeful approach that sets the brand apart and makes us love it that much more. It’s skin first, fun always—Elle Woods would approve.
