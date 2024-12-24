Menu

The Curator

Glow Recipe’s co-founder on skincare that sparks joy

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted December 24, 2024 12:00 am
3 min read
Glow Recipe Christine Chang View image in full screen
Skin first, fun always.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

“We’re like Legally Blonde,” muses Glow Recipe co-founder Christine Chang. “If you can wear the feather boa and study at Harvard Law, your products don’t have to look serious to be serious.” It’s this unique philosophy that has propelled Glow Recipe to global fame, blending playful packaging with clinically effective formulas—transforming monotonous skincare routines into celebrations of self-care.

From cult-favourites like Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops to new launches like Cloudberry Bright Cream Moisturizer, the brand continues to demonstrate that skincare is more than a regimen, but a practice rooted in joy. “We grew up with skincare being this amazing sensorial ritual—it was the best part of our day,” Chang recalls of her upbringing in South Korea.

Memories of her grandmother soothing heat rashes with watermelon rind and her mother embracing natural skin remedies laid the foundation for a brand dedicated to accessible skincare that feels more like a trip to the farmers’ market than a shopping spree at Sephora. “We thought: How can we make skincare less overwhelming and something you look forward to every day?

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops Serum
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops Serum
Chang names these glow-y drops as her go-to. “It’s the most versatile product ever. I use it with makeup, under makeup, at night as a serum, or as a base for my concealer. It adds a boost of dew to any step.”
$47.50 at Sephora

 

Glow Recipe Cloudberry Bright Refillable Cream Moisturizer
Glow Recipe Cloudberry Bright Refillable Cream Moisturizer
This *chef’s kiss* formula is buttery soft and packed with glow-getting ingredients including cloudberry seed oil. If you’re looking for lasting hydration with a radiant effect–look no further.
$54 at Sephora

 

After ten years, Glow Recipe’s greatest achievement isn’t just its award-winning products, but its community. “We started as a community of two—Sarah and myself,” says Chang of her co-founder Sarah Lee. “Now, we’re a community of millions worldwide, sharing uplifting conversations around skincare.” The brand’s inclusive messaging resonates deeply, avoiding terms like “flawless” and “poreless” to create a safe space for everyone. The brand proudly champions real skin acceptance and refrains from retouched imagery as well. “It’s heartening to see positive discussions happening on social media,” Chang adds.

Glow Recipe’s curated product line may be small, but it remains intentional and effective. “We try to keep it streamlined so people aren’t overwhelmed,” the co-founder explains. The brand’s formulas are powered by the synergy between fruit extracts and active ingredients. “Fruit isn’t just a flavour—it drives efficacy,” she emphasizes. Ingredients like watermelon soothe skin with antioxidants, while strawberry, naturally rich in salicylic acid, elevates their AHA-BHA serum. “It’s always an intentional pairing, and that’s why people enjoy our formulas—they deliver results while feeling familiar.”

 

Glow Recipe Strawberry Smooth BHA AHA Salicylic Acid Serum
Glow Recipe Strawberry Smooth BHA + AHA Salicylic Acid Serum
A serum that gently smooths texture, clears blemishes and refines pores? Yes, please. Powered by exfoliating acids, oil-reducing strawberry and hydrating hyaluronic acid, this dreamy potion delivers plump, glowing skin in a pinch.
$57 at Sephora

 

Glow Recipe Avocado Ceramide Moisture Barrier Cleanser
Glow Recipe Avocado Ceramide Moisture Barrier Cleanser
This gentle gel-to-foam cleanser melts away makeup, SPF and oil without stripping your skin. Packed with skin-loving ceramides, soothing colloidal oatmeal, and hydrating hyaluronic acid, it leaves skin perfectly balanced and soft to the touch.
$38 at Sephora
Glow Recipe Plum Plump Refillable Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer
Glow Recipe Plum Plump Refillable Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer
For a glow sans the stickiness, this whipped formulas is worth a try. It deeply hydrates with polyglutamic acid and hyaluronic acid, while plum and ice willowherb visibly balance and brighten.
$54 at Sephora
More Recommendations

 

The best part about the brand? Its day-by-day approach to skincare. “If your routine is too overwhelming, you’re not going to do it,” Chang advises. Whether it’s layering an extra serum for TLC or keeping it simple with a cleanser and sleeping mask, the brand believes in flexible routines tailored to individual needs.

Glow Recipe continues to fill skincare shelves with innovative products like Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops, offering a warm, sheer glow, and its family-friendly SPF stick, tested for ages three and up—Chang even uses it on her daughter. “We love being part of every step of the customer’s routine,” she shares.

 

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops Sun Glow Serum
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops Sun Glow Serum
This multi-tasking serum combines the brightening power of niacinamide with a sheer, warm tint for an even, radiant glow. Hydrating watermelon and hyaluronic acid offer a glow-from-within look.
$47.50 at Sephora
Glow Recipe Watermelon Dew Balm Sunscreen Stick
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Balm Sunscreen Stick with SPF 45
This easy-to-apply sunscreen stick that doubles down on dewiness. Simply glide this formula all over your face and neck prior to makeup application for a glow-y base, or over makeup when you need to reapply SPF throughout the day in a pinch.
$41 at Sephora

 

“We believe our community deserves it all—serious results and serious joy. That’s why Glow Recipe was developed all those years ago,” says Chang. It’s this playful-meets-purposeful approach that sets the brand apart and makes us love it that much more. It’s skin first, fun always—Elle Woods would approve.

 

