Here’s how to get the perfect at-home winter pedicure

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Winter may mean clunky boots and thick socks, but that doesn’t mean your feet should miss out on some much-needed TLC. A little extra care during the colder months can prevent dryness, cracked heels and neglected cuticles. Ready to give your toes a glow-up? Read on for how to achieve a flawless winter pedicure from the comfort of your home. Say it with us: self care is the best care!

Soak and relax

Dr Teal’s Salt Soak with Lavender Start by soaking your feet in warm water to soften the skin and ease tension. Add a foot soak like Dr. Teal’s Epsom Salt Foot Soak infused with lavender for a soothing experience. The magnesium helps relax muscles while softening rough patches. $8.24 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Exfoliate for smoothness

Tree Hut Coco Colada Shea Sugar Scrub Say goodbye to dry, flaky skin with Tree Hut’s Shea Sugar Scrub in Coco Colada. This divinely-scented formula gently buffs away dead skin, leaving your feet velvety soft and prepped for the next steps. $22.99 on Amazon

Pamper your heels

O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Cream Dry heels are no match for O’Keeffe’s Healthy Feet Cream. Packed with hydrating ingredients, it delivers long-lasting moisture to repair and protect against cracking. Apply generously, focusing on problem areas. $11.43 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Push back cuticles

Sally Hansen Cuticle Remover Gel Keep cuticles healthy and clean with the Sally Hansen Cuticle Remover Gel. Its gentle formula makes it easy to push back cuticles, giving you a professional finish. Pair with a cuticle pusher for best results. $8.32 on Amazon

You may also like:

Nail Buffer and File by Revlon – $10.99

Grace & Stella Award-Winning Foot Peel Mask – $11.95

Story continues below advertisement

Schick Intuition Advanced Moisturizing Womens Razor – $12.97

Ultra-Luxe Cloud Warm & Cozy Fuzzy Socks – $17.58

Collapsible Foot Spa with Temperature Control – $79.98

Shape and buff

Tweezerman Extra Strength Toenail Clipper Trim and shape your nails with Tweezerman’s best selling nail clippers and a high-quality nail file. Buff the surface to smooth ridges and create a perfect canvas for polish. $15.49 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Polish with winter hues

OPI Como Se Llama? Nail Polish Choose a chic, winter-ready polish like OPI’s Como Se Llama? for a rich, deep hue or opt for a soft, neutral tone if that’s more your vibe. Don’t forget a base coat and top coat for extra durability and shine. $14.5 on Amazon

Nourish with cuticle cream

Burt's Bees Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream, 17 g Wrap up your pedicure with Burt’s Bees Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream. This rich, citrus-scented balm hydrates and softens dry cuticles while strengthening nails. Massage a small amount onto each nail for a refreshing finish and a subtle lemony glow. It’s the perfect final touch to keep your feet looking and feeling healthy and pampered. $7.18 on Amazon (was $8.38)

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

eos Shea Better 24H Moisture Body Lotion – $16.99

Glass Foot File Callus Remover – $17.99

Finishing Touch Flawless Pedi Electronic Pedicure Tool – $24.97

Biotin Gummies – $33.95

Dream Pairs Ankle Winter Mini Boots – $49.49