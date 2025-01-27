Here’s how to get the perfect at-home winter pedicure

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Winter may mean clunky boots and thick socks, but that doesn’t mean your feet should miss out on some much-needed TLC. A little extra care during the colder months can prevent dryness, cracked heels and neglected cuticles. Ready to give your toes a glow-up? Read on for how to achieve a flawless winter pedicure from the comfort of your home. Say it with us: self care is the best care!
Start by soaking your feet in warm water to soften the skin and ease tension. Add a foot soak like Dr. Teal’s Epsom Salt Foot Soak infused with lavender for a soothing experience. The magnesium helps relax muscles while softening rough patches.
Say goodbye to dry, flaky skin with Tree Hut’s Shea Sugar Scrub in Coco Colada. This divinely-scented formula gently buffs away dead skin, leaving your feet velvety soft and prepped for the next steps.
Dry heels are no match for O’Keeffe’s Healthy Feet Cream. Packed with hydrating ingredients, it delivers long-lasting moisture to repair and protect against cracking. Apply generously, focusing on problem areas.
Keep cuticles healthy and clean with the Sally Hansen Cuticle Remover Gel. Its gentle formula makes it easy to push back cuticles, giving you a professional finish. Pair with a cuticle pusher for best results.
Choose a chic, winter-ready polish like OPI’s Como Se Llama? for a rich, deep hue or opt for a soft, neutral tone if that’s more your vibe. Don’t forget a base coat and top coat for extra durability and shine.
Wrap up your pedicure with Burt’s Bees Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream. This rich, citrus-scented balm hydrates and softens dry cuticles while strengthening nails. Massage a small amount onto each nail for a refreshing finish and a subtle lemony glow. It’s the perfect final touch to keep your feet looking and feeling healthy and pampered.
