The Curator

Shop our top beauty deals of the week

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted January 26, 2025 2:54 pm
1 min read
beauty deals Amazon View image in full screen
Save big on Maybelline, Clinique and more coveted brand items.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to shop discounts?

Read on for our seven deals of the week. Save big on Maybelline, Clinique and more coveted brand items.

 

Laser Hair Removal
Get salon-quality smoothness at home with this laser hair removal device, designed for safe and effective hair reduction. Grab it while it’s 42% off!
$149.99 on Amazon (was $259.99)

 

Maybelline New York Lifter Gloss
Get your best pout yet with this lifter gloss, infused with hyaluronic acid for hydration and a fuller look. With an extra large wand for easy application and 20 stunning shades to choose from, this non-sticky gloss gives your lips next-level shine and colour.
$8.9 on Amazon (was $13.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Hair Brush
If you haven’t tried a detangling hair brush before – you’re missing out on smooth, pain-free hair upkeep. This one from Crave Naturals is designed to gently glide through knots, leaving your hair smooth and shiny after every comb.
$12.99 on Amazon (was $23.99)

 

All Natural Advice Vitamin C Serum
Glow naturally with All Natural Advice Vitamin C Serum, packed with organic ingredients to brighten your skin and tackle dark spots with care. With a gentle, pH-balanced formula and a convenient 60mL size, this cruelty-free serum keeps your skin radiant, hydrated, and ready to shine.
$29.69 on Amazon (was $32.99)

 

2 in 1 Hair Straightener Brush
Get sleek, frizz-free hair in minutes with the TYMO Straightening Brush, combining straightening and volumizing magic with 3D dense teeth and ionic coating.
$44.97 on Amazon (was $69.99)
Clinique All About Eyes Eye Cream
Brighten up tired eyes with Clinique All About Eyes, a lightweight cream that reduces puffiness and dark circles while hydrating delicate skin.
$40.8 on Amazon (was $51)

 

Lightweight Blow Dryer
With 12 customizable settings, ionic shine-boosting technology, and lightweight design, this lightweight blow dryer is the perfect tool for smooth, frizz-free styling every day.
$159.99 on Amazon (was $199.99)

