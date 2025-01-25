Amazon favourites: January roundup

Send this page to someone via email

Our Amazon roundup is finally here, and we’re keeping you on the loop on all the top products. Read on to discover what’s been flying off the virtual shelves this month.

High Pressure 10-Mode Handheld Shower Head Upgrade your showers with a high-quality shower head, featuring a 60-inch stainless steel hose that’s rust-free, non-toxic, and perfect for the whole family, including pets. Enjoy 9+1 innovative spray modes, a built-in filter for clean, toxin-free water, and hassle-free installation in minutes. Backed by PALAS’s 2-year warranty, it’s a safe, versatile, and reliable choice for your home. $49.99 on Amazon (was $79.98)

Henckles Forged German Stainless Steel Knife Set Slice, dice, and chop like a pro with this Knife Block Set from Henckles, featuring durable stainless steel knives and a stylish charcoal block for easy organization. $218.26 on Amazon (was $269.99)

Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask Say goodbye to puffy eyes and dark circles with Grace & Stella’s under eye masks, your new secret weapon for a refreshed, youthful appearance. Self-care looks good on you! $25.95 on Amazon (was $40)

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ Give your skin the hydration it craves with Clinique’s dramatically different moisturizing lotion+, leaving your face soft, smooth, and glowing all day long. Perfect for dry to combination skin, this lightweight lotion locks in moisture and keeps your skin feeling refreshed and nourished. $50 on Amazon

Men's Thermal Wool Socks Keep warm this winter with these durable wool-blend socks, perfect for everything from hiking to daily wear. With arch support, moisture-wicking fabric, and versatile colours, these socks are the ultimate gift for the active man in your life. $19.99 on Amazon (was $24.99)

Car Trash Can with Lid Keep your car clean in style with this sleek, diamond-designed mini trash can that fits perfectly in cupholders or backseat pockets. With a leak-proof lid and easy-to-clean design, this compact trash bin keeps messes out of sight and odours sealed away. $17.99 on Amazon

JBL Wireless On-Ear Headphones Immerse yourself in the legendary JBL pure bass sound and enjoy up to 57 hours of wireless bliss, tailored to your taste with the JBL headphones app. With bluetooth 5.3, speedy charging, and hands-free calling, these headphones are your perfect companion for music, calls, and all-day comfort. $59.98 on Amazon (was $69.98)

Organika Enhanced Collagen Glow from the inside out with Enhanced Collagen, a clean, grass-fed supplement that supports smoother skin, stronger nails, and healthy joints. Flavourless and easy to mix, it’s perfect for your coffee, smoothie, or baked goods—making beauty and wellness a seamless part of your day. $24.49 on Amazon

La Roche-Posay Eczema Hand Cream Soothe and repair very dry hands with this La Roche-Posay eczema hand cream, packed with glycerin and allantoin for smooth, hydrated skin. Non-greasy and water-resistant, this hand repair cream is your go-to for lasting comfort and protection, leaving your hands feeling soft and nourished all day. $12.95 on Amazon

Hypoallergenic Extra Large Round Hoop Earring These stunning gold hoop earrings are crafted from hypoallergenic stainless steel, offering comfort with a secure, rust-resistant design. Lightweight and elegant, they’re the perfect accessory for any occasion, and come beautifully packaged in a gift box. $17.99 on Amazon

Smart Scale Step onto this smart scale and instantly see more than just your weight—track 13 essential body measurements with ease and watch your progress grow. With high-precision sensors and seamless app integration, this scale helps you stay on top of your health goals, all while offering a sleek and user-friendly experience. $39.99 on Amazon (was $49.99)

