Best running shoes: Top-rated picks for every runner and budget

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Choosing the right running shoe can completely change how comfortable, efficient, and enjoyable your runs feel, whether you’re going short distances or training for longer goals. From leading brands like Nike, ASICS, and Lululemon, we’re covering a wide range of needs including everyday trainers, stability support shoes, maximum cushioning for long-distance comfort, trail-ready designs, and lightweight options built for speed. No matter your experience level, these selections highlight some of the most reliable and performance-driven running shoes available today. Read on for the top picks in each category and find the pair that best matches your running style and goals.

Everyday / Neutral Running

Best for most runners who don’t need special support. These are balanced shoes designed for daily training, gym runs, and general fitness.

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Nike Pegasus 41 This reliable everyday running shoe from Nike promises comfort and versatility for both training and casual wear. With responsive cushioning and a lightweight, breathable design, it feels just as good on daily runs as it does for all-day use. $180 at Nike

ASICS Women's NOVABLAST 5 Running Shoes Pick up a pair of these ASICS if you’re looking for a highly energetic shoe with a bouncy, responsive feel. It’s great for runners who want a bit more “spring” in their stride. Despite the softness, it stays lightweight and good for longer daily runs. $189.95 on Amazon

Stability / Support

Designed for runners who overpronate or need extra arch support. These help improve alignment and reduce injury risk during running.

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Brooks Men’s Adrenaline GTS 24 Supportive Running Shoe This shoe from Books is one of the most trusted stability shoes on the market, featuring structured support without feeling stiff or restrictive—making it ideal for runners who need consistent guidance with every stride. It also features responsive cushioning, a secure midfoot fit, and a durable outsole designed for reliable traction. $125.95 on Amazon

Under Armour Women's HOVR Guardian 3 Running Shoe These kicks from Unfer Armour are a stability-focused running shoe with responsive HOVR cushioning that absorbs impact while returning energy for a smoother, more efficient stride. It features structured support (like a medial post and heel counter) to help control overpronation and keep your foot aligned during runs. $124.97 on Amazon

Max Cushion Running Shoes

Best for long runs, soft landings, and joint protection.

Brooks Men’s Glycerin GTS 22 Supportive Running Shoe This premium running shoe has soft, nitrogen-infused cushioning to keep your stride aligned and reduce excess movement. It’s the shoe that will give you a cushioned experience while still providing structured support, making it ideal for runners who want both comfort and control on longer runs. $189.99 on Amazon

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ASICS Women's Gel-Nimbus 27 Running Shoes Engineered for maximum comfort, this highly cushioned running shoe will give you a soft, “cloud-like” feel with every step thanks to its thick foam and GEL-based impact absorption. It provides a smooth, stable ride for both daily and long-distance runs while maintaining a strong balance between comfort and support. $139.95 on Amazon (was $215)

Trail Running (off-road, hiking-style)

Best for dirt paths, gravel, hiking-style runs, and grip.

PULSAR Men - Trail Running The Salomon PULSAR is a lightweight trail running shoe designed for speed, using superfoam cushioning to give strong energy return and help you run faster on trails. It also has Salomon’s high-traction grip and stable build, making it good for everything from fast runs to longer, more technical trail routes. $170 at Salomon

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Women's Wildfeel Trail Running Shoe The Women’s Wildfeel Trail Running Shoe from Lululemon is designed specifically for trail running, offering strong grip with multi-directional lugs that help you stay stable on steep climbs and uneven terrain. It also features a cushioned dual-density midsole and a sock-like upper for comfort, protection, and a secure fit on rough trails. $208 at Lululemon

Speed / Race Shoes (lightweight performance)

Best for fast runs, intervals, and racing.

Adizero EVO SL Shoes The Adidas Adizero EVO SL is built for speed, using lightweight Lightstrike Pro foam that helps you run faster with less effort. Its low-weight design and responsive cushioning make it ideal for tempo runs, intervals, and race-day performance when you want maximum pace. $180 at Adidas

Nike Vaporfly 4 The Nike Vaporfly 4 is an elite racing shoe designed for maximum speed, using ZoomX foam and a carbon fiber plate to give a highly responsive, energy-returning ride. It is built for competitive runners who want to run their fastest times in races like 5Ks, 10Ks, and half marathons, rather than everyday training. $340 at Nike

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