The spring 2025 accessory trends you need to know

Spring is in the air, and with it comes a fresh wave of perfectly on-trend accessories. From the runway to the real way, designers have made it clear that this season is all about playful details, bold statements and even a touch of nostalgia. Whether you’re into maximalist embellishments or sleek, modern finishes, there’s a little something for everyone. So, grab your sunnies and get ready to accessorize—because these are the six biggest accessory trends you’ll be seeing everywhere this spring.

Oversized floral jewellery

Florals for spring—but make it bigger and bolder. This season, delicate blooms are out, and dramatic, oversized floral jewellery is in. Think sculptural resin roses, chunky petal-shaped earrings and bejewelled daisy chokers that make a statement. Seen at Valentino and Simone Rocha, these pieces add a whimsical yet sophisticated touch to any outfit.

The dupe you’ll love:

Mango Double-flower Earrings – $55.99

Bubble bags

Soft, pillowy and utterly delightful, bubble bags are the must-have handbag of the season. Puffy textures and rounded silhouettes bring a playful energy to your spring wardrobe, whether in pastel hues or metallic finishes. Prada and Loewe recently showcased these cloud-like beauties on their runways, and we are obsessed.

The dupe you’ll love:

Vostevas Quilted Tote Bag – $48.99

Sporty-chic visors

Sun protection meets high fashion with the return of the sporty visor. This athleisure-inspired trend was spotted at Chanel and Fendi, where sleek, structured visors in bold colours and luxe materials gave off an oh-so-cool futuristic vibe. Pair with a breezy sundress or an oversized blazer for the ultimate mix of casual and polished.

The dupe you’ll love:

Durio Sun Visor – $15.99

Charm-ing details

Charm embellishments are back in a big way, making their way onto both belts and bags. This nostalgic nod to the early 2000s was all over the runways at Miu Miu and Balmain, featuring belts adorned with dangling trinkets, pearls and personalized pendants while Louis Vuitton and Coach showcased bag charms ranging from mini plushies to crystal-studded initials. One thing is for sure–charms add an instant dose of personality to any look.

The dupe you’ll love:

Cherry Bag Charm – $6.17

Futuristic shield sunglasses

Sleek, oversized shield sunglasses are the ultimate cool-girl accessory for spring 2025. With mirrored lenses and sculptural frames, these high-fashion shades channel an edgy, sci-fi feel. Seen at Balenciaga and Rick Owens, they’re the perfect way to channel a little mystery while blocking out the sun.

The dupe you’ll love:

Milramtob Futuristic Wrap Around Sunglasses – $22.76

Statement tights

Tights are no longer just a layering piece—they’re taking centre stage with bold patterns, vibrant colours and unexpected textures. From floral lace at Gucci to graphic prints at Marine Serre, statement tights are a fun and stylish way to add dimension to any outfit. Pair them with mini skirts or under any dress for a fresh, fashion-forward look.

The dupe you’ll love:

Women’s Glossy Sheer Polka Dot Pantyhose – $19.99

